Almost everyone knows that drinking and driving is a recipe for disaster. Unfortunately, not everyone heeds the warning. It seems people believe that they can handle their liquor and still drive. That is far from the truth, however, as anyone who has ever had too much to drink knows all too well. Driving under the influence, either drugs or alcohol lead to impaired judgment that may quickly turn your average night out into a horrific tragedy. And it is not just about you getting into trouble, either. Your bad decisions can affect other innocent people’s lives, including your friends and family. To remind you why driving under the influence is so dangerous, here are some things to always keep in mind.

You Will Get A DUI Or Other Drug Charges

Driving under the influence in Texas is illegal and considered a crime. As if the risk of injuring or killing yourself and others isn’t enough, driving under the influence can also land you in serious legal trouble. According to DUI Attorneys in Wichita , KS, even if your blood alcohol level doesn’t meet that of a typical DUI, it is still a serious offense. Being pulled over with any amount of alcohol above what is legally acceptable leaves you open for field sobriety tests and other police procedures to search you and your car for drugs or weapons, which can include drug testing on-site. If this test detects drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, or prescription medication, then depending on where you live, you could be charged with or may face harsher penalties if convicted of a DUI or DWI.

Alcohol Slows Reaction Time

Reaction time is key in driving, but it’s even more crucial when you’re under the influence. Alcohol significantly affects reaction time and awareness. If you drive drunk , you may not notice a yellow light in time to stop at a red one or miss seeing an oncoming car altogether. When it comes to avoiding accidents, you might not even have to be the one causing it, but due to your impaired awareness, you may not be able to react properly to avoid it. Of course, if you hit another car or person, the results could be catastrophic even if it is not your fault. The same goes for driving under the influence of different drugs. The inhibitors make it more difficult to judge speed and distance leading to the same outcome –a crash.

You May Fall Asleep Behind The Wheel

One of the most dangerous yet least known side effects of driving under the influence is falling asleep at the wheel. It’s not something that occurs to many people, but it is certainly more common than originally thought. One study found that 7-22 percent of all traffic accidents were related to drowsy drivers and alcohol did play a role in some of these crashes. When you’re feeling tired, your reaction time decreases and your awareness of what is going on around you goes with it. If you choose to drive when fatigued, then there is a high chance that you will fall asleep while behind the wheel and crash into another car or an object such as a tree or signpost.

Driving Under The Influence Can Negatively Affect Your Future

Whether you get a DUI and lose your license, get convicted of other charges like drug trafficking, or even cause injuries and fatalities, driving under the influence will negatively impact your future in many ways. If you lose your driver’s license for any period, then it becomes difficult to complete everyday tasks such as going to school or work, making it stressful for you and everyone around you. If someone else gets hurt because of your bad decisions, then this could lead to lawsuits that prevent you from getting compensation for medical expenses while also impacting whatever career opportunities are available to you in the future.

Insurance Might Not Cover The Damage

It’s not just the legal fees you face with a DUI or DWI that make driving under the influence expensive. Being convicted of this crime can also impact your insurance rates, which could cost you thousands of dollars over time depending on where you live. Driving drunk is never worth it, especially if you ruin your financial future in addition to potentially taking someone else’s life. If you do get involved in an accident while intoxicated, then be prepared to pay for damages and medical costs out of pocket because most insurance companies won’t cover vehicular damage caused by an impaired driver.

If you choose to drink and drive, then be prepared for fines and legal trouble as well as the possibility of injuring or hurting or even worse – killing yourself or someone else. Driving under the influence can also impact your future in many ways so it’s best to avoid this path altogether by finding another ride home.

