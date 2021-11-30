There are so many things to do in Key West that it can be difficult to know where to start. The beautiful beaches, the amazing restaurants, and the relaxing spas just scratch the surface of what you’ll find here! If you’re reading this article, chances are high that you will soon be visiting this lovely island city. That’s why this list of some of the favorite must-sees and must-dos will be a great guide for your visit.

Things To Do In Key West

If you’re looking for the perfect getaway this winter, look no further than Key West. This island of sunshine is a stunning destination with miles of white sandy beaches and world-class activities to keep you busy all day long. You will find yourself booking trips to Key West multiple times a year and there are plenty of must-sees there that will make each visit unforgettable!

Keep reading below:

1. Visit The Ernest Hemingway House

What better way to get in the mood for your Key West vacation than by visiting one of America’s most famous writers? This beautiful house is where Ernest Hemingway lived when he worked on his second novel, “To Have And Have Not.” The lush tropical gardens are a sight not to miss! The tours run from 9 am-5 pm daily.

2. Take A Boat Tour Of Key West’s Beautiful Waterways

Another must-see when in Key West is taking a boat tour of the waterways. There are plenty of options for this fun activity, but one that’s not to be missed is Conch Republic Seafood Company’s three-hour narrated sightseeing cruise. You’ll see dolphins and manatees while learning about some of the island’s most famous landmarks.

3. Rent A Bike And Explore The Island

Key West is a small island, so biking around town is the perfect way to get from place to place. There are bike paths that connect all of Key West’s attractions and you can rent bikes by the hour or day at many different shops throughout the city.

4. Visit Mallory Square To Watch The Sunset And Enjoy The Live Entertainment Happening That Day

This is definitely one of the most popular things to do in Key West, so it’s best not to miss this amazing spectacle. Mallory Square is where everyone comes out each night at sunset for a free performance that includes street performers and jugglers! You can also purchase tickets for evening cruises if you’d like more time on the water.

5. Eat At One Of Key West’s World-Famous Restaurants Like Sloppy Joe’s Or Southernmost Beach Cafe

Key West is home to some of the most spectacular restaurants in all of Florida. There are so many delectable options, but two that you won’t want to miss out on including Sloppy Joe’s and Southernmost Beach Cafe. Both offer views overlooking the water and delicious cuisine!

6. Go Scuba Diving To See Some Amazing Coral Reefs And Sea Life In Their Natural Habitat

If you’re an avid scuba diver or just looking to try something new, then diving in Key West’s gorgeous coral reefs is a must-do. There are several shops and companies that offer guided tours of the waters surrounding the island for beginners and experienced divers alike!

7. Take A Tour At The Key Lime Factory

This is a must-do for anyone who loves the famous pie, but it’s also a fun activity even if you’re not really into sweets. This factory makes all of its pies from scratch and has been voted one of America’s best factories by Food & Wine Magazine! You’ll get to learn how these sweet treats are made, eat some pies on the spot, and even buy a pie or two to take home.

8. Walk On The Beach At Fort Zachary Taylor State Park

This is one of the most scenic beaches in Key West and it’s also a great place to go for a walk or have a picnic. There are several nature trails that run through this historic site which was once an active military base, but now serves as public park space with emerald green waters on either side!

9. Spend An Evening On Duval Street

Duval Street is one of the most famous streets in Florida, but it’s also home to some amazing restaurants and bars. It runs parallel with the waterfront right through Key West’s main shopping district! There are several live music venues where you can catch great local acts like Jimmy Buffet tribute bands or traditional Cuban salsa dancers.

If you’ve got the time to visit Key West, there are plenty of must-sees and must-dos that won’t disappoint. From boat tours to scuba diving excursions, this small island is home to many unique attractions! You’ll never be bored with so much entertainment at your fingertips!

