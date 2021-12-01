UPDATE December 1, 2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on November 29, 2021, Donte Terrell Jones, 39, of Owings, MD, entered a guilty plea to First Degree Assault and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Openly with Intent to Injure. Sentencing is set for February 28, 2022, before the Honorable Mark W. Carmean of the Calvert County Circuit Court. Jones is facing a maximum sentence of 28 years imprisonment.

On July 4, 2021, Jones initiated a verbal dispute with the victim in the parking lot of the Fastop in Chesapeake Beach. During the altercation, Jones produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and back, and slashed the victim’s arm and abdomen. The victim was unarmed during the altercation. He was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where he underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, the victim survived.

The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.

On July 4, 2021, shortly after 11:45 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Chesapeake Beach Fastop, located at 8054 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim suffering from several lacerations to the abdomen and upper body. The victim received emergency care on scene and was flown to an area trauma center for injuries received. Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed, two males Donte Terrell Jones, 38 of Owings, MD and a 29- year-old male of Prince Frederick, MD, became involved in a verbal altercation and Jones pulled out a knife. The argument continued and the victim and Jones engaged in a physical altercation resulting in the victim being stabbed several times.

Jones was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Attempted 2ndDegree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information in regards to this incident, is asked to please contact Detective N. Buckler at nicholas.buckler@calvertcountymd.gov .

