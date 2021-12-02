Deep Launching, Inc. held one of its community resource giving events Saturday, November 20 in Nanjemoy where Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District presented the organization’s founder with a Maryland Legislative Citation for the organization’s support of the Charles County Community.

Masada Johnson of Waldorf, founder, and director of the organization, received the citation on behalf of Deep Launching, Inc. According to the organizations’ Website, Johnson founded the nonprofit over twenty years ago.

The citation, which was signed by Senator Ellis, lauded and thanked Johnson for her mission to help its neighbors thrive. It read, “Deep Launching’s Community Resource Day. Your ongoing commitment to supporting our neighbors has made it possible for others to thrive. Thank you for all that you do!”

Noah Robertson, Marketing Director for Deep Launchings, Inc., said that over 50 needy families from the Nanjemoy area took advantage of the event that offered free items that ranged from electronics to cosmetics.

Robertson pointed out that Van Go transported many of the attendees to the event.

According to its website, the mission of Deep Launching is “To provide immediate and sustainable relief to homeless and low-income children, families and veterans.”

