December 3, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD- December 3rd marks an important day in the Town of Chesapeake Beach, one that is declared by resolution of the Town Council as Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., Day.

The Mayor and Town Council request that you join in the celebration by thinking of ways to provide public service and voluntarism, without recognition, in memory of Senator Miller. Public service and voluntarism, without recognition, was Senator Miller’s passion as a resident of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and the longest-serving Maryland Senate President. Senator Miller’s accomplishments for the Town, over the past (5) five decades are unrivaled.

Through his leadership in the Senate, Senator Miller successfully shepherded key bills that benefited our community; including funding for school construction, community projects, parks and recreation, improved safety, and stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay.

“We are beyond grateful to have been the recipients of Senator Miller’s distinguished service. The enduring effects of his leadership will be appreciated in the Town for many generations to come”, stated Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney, Mayor of the Town of Chesapeake Beach.

The Town will continue to celebrate Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.’s life and his many contributions towards the longstanding vitality of our community.

Like this: Like Loading...