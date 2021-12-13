BALTIMORE — Dec. 9, 2021 — Klein Enterprises – a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of diversified real estate holdings – announced that Crumbl Cookies has signed a lease at St. Mary’s Marketplace in California, Maryland. The franchise is set to open in early 2022.

Crumbl Cookies is one of the fastest-growing chains in the nation, with 260 stores added in 36 states since opening in 2017. The new 1,654 square foot store will feature the company’s signature milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies along with a rotating weekly menu of specialty flavored cookies.

“With the addition of Crumbl Cookies, we are expanding our lineup of high-quality national brands at St. Mary’s Marketplace and pushing the center one step closer to fully leased,” said Trish Palumbo, director of leasing at Klein Enterprises. “We are proud to welcome this fast-growing company to the community, and believe it is poised to become a go-to destination for local residents—further increasing traffic to the center and surrounding businesses.”

“Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. We are a group of local entrepreneurs that want to do exactly that, bring our friends and family in Southern Maryland together over delicious baked goods,” said Jack McDonald, local Crumbl franchisee. “We are so excited to bring Crumbl to the area and cannot wait to open in early 2022.”

This news comes after the opening of Mathnasium at the Marketplace in October. The 1,608 square-foot learning center offers customized in-person and virtual math tutoring for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

These new businesses bring St. Mary’s Marketplace to 97% leased with a 3,155 square foot second-generation restaurant and a .75 acre pad site still available. The Marketplace is located within close proximity to the growing residential neighborhoods of Wildewood, Lexington Park, and Solomons Island, and eight miles from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Herb Patterson with First Equity Services, LLC represented Crumbl Cookies in this transaction.

