Green smoothies are one of the most beneficial drinks you can consume. They help your liver detoxify, provide an abundance of energy, and allow your skin to clear up. The skin is the biggest organ in the human body and it often reflects our health. If you are eating junk food, drinking alcohol, or smoking, your skin will reflect that. The overall health of our organs is also reflected in our appearance.

However, if you are consuming green smoothies regularly, not only will your inner organs be benefiting, but it can help clear up your skin and make it glow. Using green smoothies rich in antioxidants are extremely beneficial for your skin, and we will discuss the ingredients you should consider adding to your drink.

Avocado

The avocado is full of healthy fats and these fats help your body absorb nutrients. Adding avocado in a smoothie will provide creaminess to your drink without adding any unhealthy milk or ice cream. It can also be used as a substitute for banana, which has high levels of sugar that you don’t want if you are trying to clear up your skin. Avocado is a great source of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that can help improve the health of your skin.

Spinach

Leafy green v egetables such as spinach are high in antioxidants and chlorophyll. Chlorophyll helps to detoxify the body and get rid of harmful toxins. It also helps to oxygenate the blood, which is beneficial for your skin. The antioxidants in spinach help to fight free radicals, which can damage your skin cells and lead to premature aging. Keep in mind that spinach is high in iron, so if you are not consuming much meat or other foods that are high in iron, you may want to add a little more spinach to your smoothie.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a great addition to green smoothies because it is a natural antibacterial and antifungal agent. It also helps to reduce inflammation and moisturize the skin. Coconut oil is full of lauric acid, which is beneficial for the skin. Adding just a tablespoon of coconut oil to your smoothie can provide many benefits for your skin.

Green Apple

The green apple is another fruit that is high in antioxidants. It is also a great source of vitamin C, which helps to boost the immune system. The antioxidants in green apples help to fight against the damage caused by free radicals. As the saying goes ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away ‘, and this is especially true when it comes to your skin. Green apples will give a pungent boost of flavor to your smoothie.

Cucumber

Cucumbers are hydrating and cooling for the body. They are a great addition to a green smoothie because they help to soothe the digestive system and they are high in antioxidants. Cucumbers also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce the inflammation that can occur on the skin.

Turmeric

One of the best ingredients you can add to your green smoothie for clear skin is turmeric. This spice is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and it can help reduce the appearance of blemishes and acne. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, helps fight free radicals that cant damage the skin. Adding just a teaspoon of turmeric to your smoothie can make a big difference in the health of your skin.

Water

The most important ingredient in any green smoothie is water. You want to make sure that your drink consists of mostly water so that you can absorb all of the nutrients from the other ingredients. Adding too many fruits and vegetables will make your smoothie too thick and you will not be able to drink it. Try to use at least 8-10 ounces of water for every cup of ingredients that you add to your smoothie.

As you can see, there are many benefits to adding green smoothies to your diet. Not only will they help improve the health of your skin, but they will make you feel healthy and rejuvenated. You don’t have to give up your favorite drinks, just replace them with green smoothies for a healthier alternative that is full of antioxidants.

One of the main reasons why green smoothies are so beneficial for our skin is because they are loaded with antioxidants. Antioxidants help to protect our cells from damage and keep us looking young and healthy. Some of the best antioxidants come from leafy greens, such as kale, spinach, and chard. These greens are full of vitamins A, K, E, and C as well as minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium. These antioxidants help to fight free radicals that cause our skin cells to age faster.

