Last week, MetCom and its contractors commenced work on the second and final phase of the waterline replacement project in this community.

Work will take place north of and including Lady Baltimore Avenue (from Big Pine Trail to St. Clements Avenue), Archer Street, Big Pine Trail, Cecil Avenue, Cedar Street, Colton Street, Fido Road, Gore Street, Lee Street, Leonard Street, Long Leaf Lane, Osprey Place, Rocky Point Farm Lane, St. Clements Avenue and Saint Mary’s Street.

Originally constructed in the 1950s, this project includes the replacement of approximately 10,400 linear feet of water line with a new water system comprised of 12-inch, 8-inch, 6-inch, and 4-inch water lines.

This improved system provides better reliability for our customers.

