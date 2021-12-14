La Plata, MD- The Charles County Government has announced that the December 12, 2021, public hearing on ” Required Face Coverings to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 Ordinance/Resolution 2021-21″ has been rescheduled until January 12, 2022.

The press release from Donna Fuqua, PIO states that “Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney will continue to monitor the COVID-19 latest statistics and provide data to County Commissioners once the Maryland Department of Health data becomes available.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 30,theBoard of County Commissioners approved Resolution 2021-21, which lifts the indoor mask mandate in Charles County. Masks are still required in Charles County Government operated buildings andpublictransportation, including senior centers, recreational centers, correctional centers, indoor facilities atpublicparks, golf courses, swimming pools (except when swimming), etc.; while onpublictransportation such as VanGO; or inside of any other building owned and operated by Charles County and open to and allowing the entrance of thepublic. Private entities, including hospitals, places of worship, nonprofits, restaurants, and businesses can continue to enforce mask requirements at their discretion. Charles CountyPublicSchools is following state regulations, which currently require face coverings while insidepublicschool facilities and should be contacted directly for regulation updates.

The Commissioners decided at that meeting to hold a December 15, 2021, virtual meeting to consider instituting an indoor mask mandate in Charles County. This procedural move is an attempt to codify the mask mandate into a quasi-legislative remedy for the many defects present in the previous state of emergency and health ordinance sustaining the mandate for so many months.

Reopen Charles County was scheduled to hold a rally outside of the Charles County Government Building during the hearing.

