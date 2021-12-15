Lottery magic was in the air Monday night, when a player won a $166,334 progressive jackpot on a FAST PLAY Jackpot Party ticket and a Powerball player won $50,000 in the Dec. 13 drawing.

The luckyFAST PLAYticket is the third progressive jackpot won in the $10 game, which retired from theFAST PLAYgame lineup after the most recent jackpot ticket sale. The winner bought the ticket at FDK Groceries, located at 430 East Patrick Street in Frederick.

As for Powerball, no one hit the jackpot but a player bought a $50,000-winning ticket at Ken-Mar Liquors located at 1525 Solomons Island Road South in Prince Frederick. Maryland had 12,491 other winners of prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The winning Powerball numbers to match were 10, 30, 37, 53, and 59; the Powerball was 4.

ThePowerballjackpot rolled to $333 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 15 drawing with a cash option of $241 million.

Lottery officials encourage both big winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

