UPDATE 12/15/2021: During the investigation into the missing juvenile, Amaya Jones, and wanted suspect (mother) Teressa Young, detectives were able to obtain leads as to the missing juvenile’s location and as a result, the juvenile and mother were located in Charles County.

Young was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants and the missing juvenile was returned to her custodial parent. Thank you for all the tips and information which helped bring this case closure.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating a missing person case involving 11-year-old Amya Jones. Amya lives in Sunderland, MD with her father and was last seen in September while in the custody of her mother, Teressa Young, and has not been returned home since.

Teressa Young currently has open criminal warrants with Calvert and Charles County along with Maryland State Police. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Amya or her mother Teressa, are asked to contact Det. Josh Buck of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (410) 535-2800 ext: 2765 or by email at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov

