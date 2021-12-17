December 16, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach recognizes James Dickerson for the service he has provided, over the last (8) eight years, to the residents of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Calvert County Government, and Anne Arundel County Government in the role of Treatment Plant Operator Trainee and Maintenance Technician at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP). Mr. Dickerson is retiring this month and will be missed by Town staff.

“The services provided at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant would not be possible without our dedicated employees working around the clock providing clean, efficient water reclamation to not only the Town of Chesapeake Beach but several surrounding jurisdictions. The Mayor and Town Council thank Mr. Dickerson for his dedicated service and wish him a relaxing retirement”, stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.

“Jimmy Dickerson was a major part of the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant Staff. The Staff and I would like to wish Jimmy the best of times in his retirement”, stated Jon Castro Superintendent of the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant.

The Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) is an enhanced nutrient removal treatment plant that services approximately 10,000 residents, several businesses, full-service marinas, and schools through an inter-jurisdictional agreement with partnering local jurisdictions; to include, the Town of North Beach, Calvert County Government, and Anne Arundel County Government. The Town of Chesapeake Beach serves as the Operator of the CBWRTP and is permitted to treat up to 1.5 Million Gallons (MG) of wastewater a day.

