UPDATE 12/20/2021: State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Christopher Morgan Hynson, 34, of Saint Leonard, entered an Alford guilty plea on December 16, 2021, in Calvert County Circuit Court, to two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

In June 0f 2020, Hynson was indicted on 18 counts. The report determined he had been on a variety of drugs and alcohol and was driving on a suspended license. The report also stated Hynson was traveling at least 90 mph before his vehicle left the roadway, crashed, and overturned.

The two counts represented the lives of Gerard Fragman and Jessica Brady both of whom were tragically killed in a motor vehicle crash caused by Hynson on May 14, 2020.

Sentencing is set for January 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. Pursuant to the plea agreement, which was approved by the Court, Hynson will receive a 20-year sentence but only be required to serve 10 active years.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Rt. 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) in the area of Skinners Turn Road in Owings, MD.

Units arrived on the scene and discovered a black 2014 Dodge RAM pick-up truck overturned and off the roadway. Deputies located two adult occupants, who were unresponsive, and two additional adult occupants suffering from minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Rt. 4 and for unknown reasons left the roadway. Two of the passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries. The deceased has been identified asJessica Nicole Brady (34) and Gerald Michael Fragman (35).

The driver, identified as Christopher Morgan Hynson, (32) and the front-seat passenger, identified as Kristin Carol Brady (30), suffered minor injuries during the crash.

At this time, vehicle speed, driver error, alcohol, and drugs appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the events that lead up to the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Bortchevsky at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov .

