The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into a fatal shooti­­ng that occurred last Thursday in Brandywine. The victim died of his injuries on Friday. He is identified as 20-year-old Blake White of Accokeek.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 6:25 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Stoney Creek Lane and Grayden Lane for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers observed that a car had collided with a home on Grayden Lane. White was located inside of that car in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died the following day. No one inside of the home was injured.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s car collided with the home moments after he had been shot at the intersection of Stoney Creek Lane and Grayden Lane.

Detectives are working to identify suspect(s) and motive for this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0058550. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

