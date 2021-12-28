Your eyes are very sensitive organs. Their job is to transfer images from the world to your brain. Most people never think about their eyes until something goes wrong with them, but eye health should be a real concern for all. The right lighting can make it easy to protect your eyesight and reduce stress on your eyes throughout the day. Here’s how to choose to light that won’t damage your eyes.

Use LED Lights

LED lights are one option that provides safe lighting for your home. LED lights don’t emit ultraviolet rays, so they won’t damage your eyes or skin. Furthermore, LED lighting products come in warm, natural colors. If you’re looking for an LED light source for your home, purchase color-tunable light bulbs that let you adjust the color temperature to best suit your eyes.

Then, LED lights are best placed on the sides of light sources, not on top. This helps reduce glare and provides better illumination.

Plus, LED lights don’t need to be replaced as often as fluorescent or metal halide bulbs. Plus, they use less energy and produce less heat than these other bulbs, so you’ll save money on your electric bill too.

Be Wary of Fluorescent Lights

Fluorescent lights typically emit ultraviolet rays , and these can damage your eyes over time. If you must use fluorescent light bulbs, keep them at least one meter away from your face while working on projects. Also, choose single-tube lamps instead of multi-tube lamps to reduce the amount of UV radiation in your workspace.

Lastly, wear glasses that block out UV rays if you work under fluorescent lights for long periods of time.

Be Wary of Metal Halide Lights

Metal halide lights can damage your eyes and skin, and they emit a large amount of heat. Plus, these bulbs need to be replaced frequently because they burn out quickly.

If you must use metal halide light bulbs for your home or office, purchase special UV-A filtering glasses. Be sure to get lenses that block both UVA and UVB rays because these can damage your eyes and skin.

Use Dimmer Switches

Using your home’s lighting controls is another way to protect your eye health. Dimmer switches allow you to turn down the amount of light that enters your eyes. The less light, the better it is for your eyes.

When choosing a dimmer switch lookout for the ENERGY STAR label. These switches are more efficient than standard lighting controls and can reduce your energy use by up to 30 percent.

Choose the Right Bulb Sizes

Choosing the correct bulb size for light fixtures in your home is another way to protect your eye health. Look for light bulbs that produce between 300 and 500 lumens for most general lighting applications. Also, choose light bulbs that have a CRI of at least 90. The CRI is a measure of how accurately a light source renders the colors in an object or environment. For best results, use lights with a high-CRI value and low wattage.

Try to Avoid Glare

Reflected light from overhead lighting can be just as harmful to your eyes as direct light. When possible, use lamps or task lighting instead of overhead lights.

If you must use overhead lighting, purchase fixtures with glare shields. Glare shields reduce the intensity of reflected light rays so they don’t hurt your eyes or cause discomfort. To choose the right glare shield for your lighting needs, measure the distance from the bottom of the light to your eyes. Choose a shield that is at least six centimeters wider than this measurement and that has a flat front edge.

Take Advantage of Natural Light

When possible, take advantage of natural light for task lighting in your home or office. This is one of the best ways to reduce eye strain and other symptoms caused by poor lighting.

Make sure you have ample natural light entering your workspace by having large windows on two sides. Go even further and add skylights if you can afford them. Skylights allow you to bring in natural light from above, which is one of the best ways to add illumination without glare.

Lastly, consider using full-spectrum lighting if your home or office has no other natural light sources available. Full-spectrum lighting provides the same types and amount of visible light as natural daylight. It reduces glare and eyestrain.

These tips will help you choose proper lighting to protect your eyes and prevent vision loss. Also, they will save you money on both your electric bill and the cost of replacing burned-out bulbs.

