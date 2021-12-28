via NFL Communications Department…Earlier today we received the sad news that the great John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it istoday.”

Memorial service information will be announced when available.

