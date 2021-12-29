Are you a cannabis lover looking for the best Delta-8 THC vape carts on the market? Have you tried out some of the reputable brands recommended by friends and family and regretted your decision?

Now, you can push those regrets aside. If you failed to find the experience you were looking for, it is time you found what you desired for all this time.

In this article, we have drawn up a list of the five most potent and top-class Delta-8 vape carts for you. With our list, you can confidently bypass the market research and pick one out of these five. This article contains the details of each of the brands, their hemp products, and their pros and cons. We have also brought you a comprehensive buying guide later on in this article to help you find the best Delta-8 Cartridges outside our list.

So, first, let’s get to the list.

Top Five Delta-8 THC Carts On The Market

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Vape Carts BudPop – Most Potent Delta 8 Vape Pen & Weed Pen Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality Hemp-Derived Products Diamond CBD – Best Value For THC Vape Cartridge 3Chi – Best For Exotic Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Vape Carts

Los Angeles-based Exhale Wellness comprises a “tribe of cannabis innovators”, as they like to describe themselves, with years of experience in the cultivation and organic food production business. This group of farmers, researchers, and cannabis enthusiasts share a common goal — to help individuals live healthier lives by utilizing natural resources.

Exhale Wellness takes its idea of “Nature Keeps The Key To Wellness” very seriously. That is why the brand has gone to great lengths to conduct extensive studies to unlock the inherent advantages of pure hemp. As a result, the company began doing comprehensive and rigorous R&D into the medicinal qualities of cannabis plants to provide consumers with a healthy and safe alternative to traditional treatment.

It has also used Colorado’s rugged mountainous terrain’s inherent environmental benefits, which include its unique landscape, elevation, soil, water sources, and climate, to produce the most incredible hemp varieties.

Exhale Wellness has built and improved upon the current hemp-production technologies to deliver some of the finest-quality Delta-8 products.

The company does not produce or sell products containing cannabinoids other than Delta-8 THC. It has practically mastered administering Delta-8 in the finest, most powerful, and healthiest ways possible.

The brand aims to raise awareness of the many hemp-based natural healing procedures and advantages. All its hemp products are lab-tested by a third party, ensuring that they are pure, hygienic, and effective. Exhale has gained considerable support from its customers and publications, including the LA Times, LA Weekly, Forbes, Ministry of Hemp, and the Observer.

Highlights/Features

All-natural, premium-grade products

Products are vegan and pure, as well as gluten-, dairy-, and gelatin-free

Products are free of artificial colors and flavors

CO2 extraction methods employed

Potent 900mg Delta-8 THC content in carts

Ingredients & flavors are organically sourced and natural plant-based

Carts are deliciously flavored

The vape juice provides high-grade effects and smooth vapors

Made of premium-grade Delta-8 THC

D-8 carts are free of PEG, VG, PG, or MCT oil

Carts are available in 10 cannabis strains with an appropriate blend of terpenes

Natural, vegan, and organically grown without GMO

Lab-tested

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Natural flavors; no artificial additives, colors, or flavors

High brand reputation

Third-party lab-tested products

Discreet and portable

Lab reports available on the brand’s website

Carts are free of GMOs, pollutants, additives, synthetic chemicals, and high Delta-9 THC levels

Cons

Only one Delta-8 strength

The website is still ill-developed; missing pages and not all lab reports have been posted so far; info on the founders are absent too

Customer experience

The vape cartridge seem to have benefitted a large number of individuals. Customers are generally happy. They have said that these carts have helped them calm their minds and bodies and helped them get a good night’s rest by calming and refocusing their minds. After utilizing these Delta-8 THC carts, numerous people have reported feeling less anxious and depressed.

?Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop Delta-8 Carts – Most Potent Delta 8 Vape Pen & Weed Pen

BudPop is a rising star in the legal cannabis business, with a mission to educate the public about the benefits of healthy, organic wellness and healing, as well as high-quality goods.

As the company’s slogan goes — Pop Plants, Not Pills — the idea is to provide consumers with a healthy remedy for a healthier, happier, livelier, and well-balanced life.

Although it was founded in 2021, this young hemp business has all the right features of being a top-rated hemp brand. This business has an appearance and a feel that would draw the younger population.

BudPop is one of the few companies dedicated solely to the use of clean and pure Delta-8 THC to enhance human health. Other cannabinoids, such as CBD, are not available with this brand.

The brand’s concept is founded on a thorough study of the hemp plant’s numerous properties, as well as how Delta-8’s unique characteristics can go a step further than CBD to provide clients with a more holistic rehabilitation.

Its hemp is natural, non-GMO, and grown in the US. All its items are lab-tested by a third party to ensure the most outstanding quality, effectiveness, and purity. The brand offers high-quality products ranging from flowers to candies to tinctures to vape carts to capsules. The two varieties on vape juice carts are:

Highlights/Features

Relatively new brand

Non-GMO, all-natural, organic hemp grown in the US

High-grade and organic ingredients

D-8 cart’s body is made of high-grade stainless steel

Food-grade mouthpiece and silicone grip

Customizable Heating chambers made of ceramic

Available in singles or packs of three and five carts

Lab-tested Delta-8 products, including the cartridges

Safe, effective, potent, and pure

Fewer extract types, products, and product types, but high-quality hemp-derived goods

Products do not contain any CBD or Delta-9 THC

Pros

Clean and pure Delta-8; no additives, no-frills

High-class, improved design of vape carts

Strain-specific terpenes offer the carts’ mild aroma and flavor

Smooth and flavorful vapors

Remarkable reputation despite the young age of the firm and its founders

Good brand reputation

Zero cutting agents (like VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, and MCT oils)

Excellent company policies, such as a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Two flavors only

Only one Delta-8 concentration

Customer experience

Customers have confirmed the incredible effects of these carts. They have admitted that none of BudPop’s products, including its carts, contain any fillers or additives. They were also pleased by the fact that the vape fluids had a clean and pure flavor and vapor. They found these vape carts to be quite effective, with the effects lasting for many hours after taking only a few puffs.

Besides, the company follows good manufacturing practices as well as is committed to serving its customers with utmost care. That is why it has come up with some of the best policies in the cannabis industry.

?Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality Hemp-Derived Products

If there’s one thing that a brief trip to Hollyweed CBD’s site reveals, it’s that the company is dedicated to ensuring that its customers have a thorough grasp of what Delta-8 THC carts are and what they can do.

Owned by Savage Enterprises, Hollyweed CBD offers a few of the top Delta-8 THC products in the business. Hollyweed CBD is gaining a more extensive customer base due to its continued dedication to excellent manufacturing process standards. It selects the best hemp flower seeds and Delta-8 THC based on years of expertise in the business, besides focusing on finding the best quality hemp strains for its products.

Consumers are always satisfied with the brand’s performance, thanks to its quality products and company policies, including its high-standard shipping and return norms it follows.

Highlights/Features

100% natural, organic, botanical ingredients, including its hemp extracts

Innovative products

Carts are available in ten flavors

Products made from 100% organic hemp flower

Third-party lab-test reports are available on the brand’s website

Available in a wide variety of different flavors

Hassle-free shipping

Scientifically researched and meticulous farming techniques

Strict lab-screening and transparency standards

Lab results are easily accessible to customers on its website

Pros

Reasonable pricing

Portable, convenient, and disposable vape pens

High focus on Delta-8 products

Valuable information on its products and the industry on its blog

Devoid of toxins, synthetic chemicals, and other unfavorable ingredients that might make you feel sick or uncomfortable

Transparent cart body allows consumer see the oil level

Cons

Available at only online stores

Customer experience

We found Hollyweed CBD customers to be really satisfied and blissfully “high” with the Delta-8 THC cart they received. Brand loyalty was our primary consideration in determining the brand’s value. The excellence of the carts is evident from the client reviews.

?Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD – Best Value For THC Vape Cartridge

Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta-8 product line has the best-quality Delta-8 THC carts in the market. They’re excellent in every aspect, whether it’s because of their full-spectrum hemp extract, diversity, or potency, all of which are obtained in the US.

Diamond CBD exclusively sells CBD products & offers a user-friendly site updated regularly to clarify all a customer needs to know about the CBD market. The customer service department is extremely easy to contact. You have the option of making a phone call or sending an email. You can return any unused product within 30 days for a refund or replacement.

Highlights/Features

Available in more than 15 variants, with blends of Sativa, Indica, and hybrid strains, including Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Sour Diesel, Strawberry Lemonade, Grape Ape, Green Crack, Train Wreck, Skywalker, Zkittles, Mango Kush, and Cherry Pie.

Unadulterated 900 mg Delta-8 THC products

Third-party lab-tested products

Organic and eco-friendly brand

All-natural ingredients and flavors

Naturally sourced hemp extracts

Lab-tested products

The CO2 extraction method used

Toxin-free

Products contain less than 0.3% Delta-8 THC

Natural flavors and effects

Good reputation

Pros

High-quality products

Value for money

Quick delivery

Return and refund available

Cons

Numerous confusing options for new users

Customer experience

This brand has received a lot of positive feedback for its carts. It’s a well-known brand in the cannabis industry, and the carts immediately became a popular choice among customers. The results are noticeable, and the flavors are delicious.

Apart from the advantages mentioned above, these carts may also give you several health advantages. For example, they can help with severe pain, which is why cannabis is popular.

?Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi – Best For Exotic Flavors

3Chi is a well-known cannabis brand from the US! A hemp-obsessed scientist founded this company. In 2019, the enthusiastic scientist began creating hemp-extracted Delta-8 THC products, with the first product hitting the market in 2019.

3Chi has earned the No. 1 domain name by gaining the confidence of its customers. The trust was earned via the provision and delivery of outstanding items of the highest quality. The company uses the CO2 extraction process, which contributes to a more natural method of manufacturing. As a result, every stock item is made from natural, GMO-free hemp.

Highlights/Features

Contains 95% genuine Delta-8 THC with 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Available in 0.5ml and 1ml quantities and flavors like Focused Blends, Resin, Comfy Numb, etc.

It uses terpenes derived from cannabis as well as other extracts

Glass CCell carts with a stoneware kind of coil that, unlike other ordinary vaping equipment, is built using a ground-breaking way to accelerate the heat

All the necessary information about these cartridges may be found on the brand’s official website

Affordable products

Carts have a CCELL glass body, with a ceramic core coating

Two sizes in D-8 carts, i.e., 0.5ml (475mg) and 1ml (950mg)

Cannabis plant-derived terpenes hemp oil (50 or 25 mg)

Varying blends of Indica and Sativa extracts

Pros

Made of authentic hemp extracts and contains 95% pure Delta-8 THC

The brand has been clinically examined, with the test lab sheets publicly available on the brand’s website

An easy, convenient, and user-friendly policies

The company offers an educational guidebook

Quick 2-day shipping

30-day return and refund policies

Cons

Some people have reported that the cart was harsh on their throat

Customer experience

Customers claim that after only an hour, the buzz fades. Besides, some of these strains seem a bit too harsh on the throat. However, they have also mentioned that the items taste excellent, offer smooth vapor, and made them feel relaxed. The aromas are excellent too. So, while the effects did not last as long as expected, these carts are quite good, given the price isn’t too high.

?Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

How We Made The List of Best Delta-8 THC Cartridges

We began by drafting a long list of all the well-known Delta-8 carts available in the market. The length of our list grew due to the popularity of Delta-8.

After studying every brand, their method of Delta-8 extraction, their hemp source, customer reviews, and test reports from third-party labs, we cut the list to only the brands that met our strict measures.

We conducted a series of surveys and trials to find the best bunch of Delta-8 carts. We also discussed these brands with some of the health and cannabis industries’ best experts. Finally, we tried out these products ourselves.

Yet, we slashed the list, leaving it at these best five brands of Delta-8 carts, which you would see in this write-up.

Our priorities

We researched every brand and product for:

The source of hemp

The production process and whether the amenities meet FDA standards

Whether the brand allows the products to pass through third-party lab tests and displays the results to customers on their website

The product’s ingredients

The product’s effectiveness

The quantity of Delta-9 THC in the product

The level of definiteness with which the brands provide details on Delta-8 carts, how they work, their benefits, after-effects, etc.

The cannabinoid and terpene profiles, with a particular focus on the Delta-8 content

The brand’s transparency, commitment, and reliability quotients

The general reputation of the company and customer reviews

After going over all the factors and criteria mentioned above, we chalked up our list of top five Delta-8 carts featuring the best-known brands and their products. So, if you’re looking for the best Delta-8 THC cart, you can confidently choose one from our list!

Beginner’s Guide To Buy Delta 8 Products

Since this unique hemp-derived product is in high demand, many organizations are capitalizing on the demand. They are investing in the production of Delta-8 carts of diverse qualities. However, you could be confused with the scores of brands out there. So, a beginner has much to look out for.

This buying guide contains some tips that you should follow while choosing any brand. Here’s what you should look out for:

Product Quality and Potency

You have to consider a cart that gives you a significant impact. It will provide you with the required results only if it is potent enough. However, carts have different strengths. A beginner should get a cart with a minimum potency. Also, you should buy products that are pure, safe, and healthy for consumption. Ensure that the procedures are of a good standard and cGMP-certified & drug test.

Source of Hemp

You ought to think about the origin of hemp. It is best to go for hemp grown in the US or EU. Note that the best products use all-natural and organic ingredients. Some brands use chemicals and artificial preservatives. It’s best to avoid them.

Ingredients

Some brands might add harsh ingredients to THC products. These could be things like Vitamin E acetate. This vitamin causes lung damage. The ingredients to check on the list apart from Delta-8 THC should be terpenes, cannabinoids, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or flavoring agents.

Taste and Flavor

Ultimately, taste and flavor will affect your experience. Our top five brands provide Delta-8 carts with diverse flavors of high quality.

Brand Transparency

Check whether the brand guarantees a refund if you are unhappy with the product. Ensure that every claim of the brand is correct and available on the website so that it cannot be denied later. Make sure you go through the lab tests to know more about their production approaches.

Shipment and Delivery

Consider how your item can get to you and whether shipping is free. Also, check the product’s availability since you might not get a replacement when you need it. Some brands offer discounts, too.

Consumer Experience

You need to read what former users have to say about their experiences. They usually give honest opinions about the taste and effects and customer service. Check whether customers have posted any issues with the products on the website. It would be best if you had all the information and enough clarification on the item. Check the FAQs section.

User-friendliness

Brands should provide customers with excellent customer service. It should be easy to get in touch with them.

Return and Refund Policy

Consider brands that have a return policy! If you desire another product, they should replace it quickly. Also, you’ll get another if your item is damaged or does not function properly.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Always select third-party lab-tested products. Reputable companies send a sample of their products to an independent laboratory to get its content analysis. This is known as the golden standard, which contributes to a firm’s transparency. You must consider it as paramount because the hemp industry is unregulated.

Third-party lab certificates cover the cannabinoid profile, terpene profile, pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and bleaches.

If the producers of the brand you are searching for do not provide the third-party lab-test report, know that something is hidden. It might be one out of the following:

The product has contaminants or is not potent enough

The brand did not offer the samples for third-party testing

The brand does not know the standards to abide by

Legal Status

Many US states consider Delta-8 THC illegal even though it is federally legal. At the moment, 16 states consider cannabinoids illegal, and this number changes from time to time as states change their laws. So, better be on the lookout for the status in your state before placing an order.

Delta-8 THC Carts: FAQs

Q1: What does a Delta-8 cart feel like?

A: Delta-8 carts produce a mild intoxication or high. It has no side effects like in the case of marijuana, such as paranoia and anxiety. People prefer Delta-8 because it helps them beat stress.

Q2: Why are Delta-8 carts popular?

A: Delta-8 THC exists in numerous forms such as gummies, concentrates, tinctures, flowers, and capsules. But you may wonder what makes people choose Delta-8 carts. The reasons include cost efficiency, ease of use, reusability, long shelf life, and instant effect.

Q3: How should I store Delta-8 vape carts?

A: Owing to its durable nature, it has a longer shelf life than other Delta-8 THC products. If you keep the vape cartridges away from direct sunlight or high temperatures, they will be usable for many years. Keep these carts in a dark cabinet or drawer.

Q4: How many hits of Delta-8 THC do I need?

A: The quantity you inhale from the cart may vary with the device, the temperature during inhalation, and the force of the draw. The technique of assessing the correct dose is by starting with one or two deep draws. After that, wait for 30 minutes. Repeat if you are not happy with the effect. For a stronger feel, people take up to five or six puffs. It will give them greater feelings without mental distress or anxiety.

Q5: Are there other techniques for using Delta-8 THC?

A: While vape carts are at the top of the popularity charts right now, other ways exist too. Delta-8 THC is also available as capsules, tinctures, edibles, Delta-8-infused flowers, and concentrates.

Conclusion – Which Brand of Delta-8 THC Vape Carts Should You Pick?

Delta-8 carts are now available from hundreds of manufacturers, including crooks. Online sellers have a lot to say to promote their brand. But, do not be deceived. Double-check the products and brands before buying anything, especially online.

Also, don’t skip discussing your Delta-8 use with your doctor. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

After that, all you have to do is take your pick from one of the five brands we have listed. Or, you can do your homework and follow our buying guide to select a different brand that suits your purpose.

Listen to what old customers have to say about each brand and look for the factors we have mentioned to be sure. And, if you are still not sure, it is best to try one of our Delta-8 THC carts finalists if you do not want to subject yourself to the risks of trying some random product from the cannabis market.

We are sure you’ll soon discover your Delta-8 cart partner!

Like this: Like Loading...