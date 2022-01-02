Monday

Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet, becoming all snow after 8 am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 36. Breezy, with a north wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Via the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington at 3 pm 1/2/2022

The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Via the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington at 3 pm 1/2/2022

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...