WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY…

WHAT… Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE… Portions of southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia.

Portions of southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. WHEN… From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday.

From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

