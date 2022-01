All St Mary’s County Public Schools are CLOSED on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with Code 2 for employees.

Code 2 means that 10 and 11-month employees do not report to work. Twelve-month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m. All employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time.

Liberal leave is in effect and telework options are available with the supervisor’s approval.

