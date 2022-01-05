This advisory can and more than likely will change by tomorrow afternoon as the new storm system moves closer.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY

WHAT… Snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of around 5 inches are possible.

Snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of around 5 inches are possible. WHERE… The District of Columbia, portions of northern and central Maryland, Southern Maryland and northern Virginia.

The District of Columbia, portions of northern and central Maryland, Southern Maryland and northern Virginia. WHEN… From 9 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday.

From 9 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday. IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected between 10 PM and 2 AM when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

