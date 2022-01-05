This advisory can and more than likely will change by tomorrow afternoon as the new storm system moves closer.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY
- WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of around 5 inches are possible.
- WHERE…The District of Columbia, portions of northern and central Maryland, Southern Maryland and northern Virginia.
- WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected between 10 PM and 2 AM when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
- Slow down and use caution while traveling.
- When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.