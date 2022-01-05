This advisory can and more than likely will change by tomorrow afternoon as the new storm system moves closer.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY

  • WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts of around 5 inches are possible.
  • WHERE…The District of Columbia, portions of northern and central Maryland, Southern Maryland and northern Virginia.
  • WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected between 10 PM and 2 AM when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

  • Slow down and use caution while traveling.
  • When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply