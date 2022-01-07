LEONARDTOWN, MD – Following a closure for equipment replacement and repair, the Clements Convenience Center has reopened with most services and operations. The single-stream recycling equipment is still not working but a temporary container has been provided to collect recycled items such as metals, cardboard, paper, and plastics.

The convenience center is located at 24547 Horseshoe Road in Clements and is open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on alternate St. Mary’s County convenience center locations, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/FacilityLocations/.

