Clinton, MD- Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz says a juvenile is in custody following a police call to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street in Clinton, MD.

According to the press conference, the police were dispatched to the address just before 6 pm, and found a woman and child deceased from gunshot wounds, along with an adult male; who is expected to survive.

Detectives are on scene of a double fatal shooting in Clinton. At approx 5:50 pm, officers responded to the 8500 block of Wendy Street. Two victims, an adult female and a child, were located deceased inside of a home. pic.twitter.com/QThQ9LC64f — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 7, 2022

Aziz said the shooter and victims were related but did not release names, ages, or full relationships. The chief stated that this appears to be domestic-related.

“We’re going to withhold any further information at this time until we speak with the relatives inside the residence, and right now, that relative is at a local hospital and we want to give that relative the space that they need until we can actually have a dialogue with them to get further information,” Aziz said.

The suspect was taken into custody following a canvas of the neighborhood. A family member provided details on what the suspect was wearing. The Police Chief says that they have been to this home at least once before and are investigating with those officers the nature of the call.

Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

