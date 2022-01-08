PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 7, 2022 –Due to the recent winter storm, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will suspend tree removal permits through Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. During this time, citizens will not be required to obtain a permit to dispose of downed trees caused by the winter weather events during the week of Jan. 3, 2022.

Citizens should take photos of the downed trees prior to removal and call a tree removal company or take proper precautions to safely remove debris. The event is for tree removal only. Grading and stump removal of any kind related to tree removal is subject to permit review.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will also allow citizens to dispose of tree debris, including limbs, branches, and logs no larger than 5 feet in length, for free at the Appeal Landfill. Debris drop-off is available through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Firewood will not be accepted.

This event is for residents only. All commercial customers are advised that chargeable rates will apply, and debris can only be disposed of at the Appeal Landfill. After Jan. 14, citizens can drop off tree and yard debris at the Appeal Landfill but will be charged a disposal fee. Citizens can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SolidWasteandRecycling for landfill and convenience center locations, hours of operation and accepted materials.

Citizens can contact Planning & Zoning at 410-535-2348 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov for questions or permit information

Like this: Like Loading...