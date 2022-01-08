The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on January 7, 2022, in the 1300 block of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD involving an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The preliminary investigation revealed an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling on Dares Beach Road in his marked patrol cruiser and struck another vehicle. Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were flown to Washington Regional Capital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators are looking into whether or not alcohol may have been a contributing factor on the deputy’s behalf. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this crash is asked to please contact Sgt. E. Carter at elvis.carter@calvertcountymd.gov.

