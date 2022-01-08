During the month of December 2021, the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby, MD was riddled with a string of auto thefts and thefts from within unlocked vehicles.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau developed suspects in these cases and executed a Search and Seizure Warrant on January 5, 2022, at one of the suspect’s homes.

Two juvenile males have been identified in connection to dozens of cases to include three stolen vehicles within the Chesapeake Ranch Estates.

While speaking to the suspects, it was determined that these two juveniles estimated that they rummaged through over 100 unlocked vehicles.

Detectives seized a tremendous amount of evidence that did not belong to the suspects and is likely stolen from unlocked vehicles to include, but not limited to men’s wallets, coin purses, hand purses and knives.

If you are missing anything from within your vehicles, you’re asked to contact Det. Josh Buck (Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov) to report these thefts as we may be in possession of your stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to remain vigilant in securing their vehicles at all times. The Criminal Investigation Bureau is also partnered with the Ring Neighborhood App and we have found these cameras and the app platform instrumental in solving a litany of crimes within Calvert County.

