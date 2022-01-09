Abington, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (4-6) fell this afternoon (Jan. 8) in a United East Conference matchup against Penn State Abington (2-7). This is the Seahawks’ third conference game of the 2021-22 season. The final score was 74-72.

How It Happened

Cassidy Kupchinskas started off fast for the Seahawks, knocking down two three-pointers and scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The Sehawks shot 36.8% from behind the arc on the day. Kupchinskas’ fast start allowed for the Seahawks to lead 18-17 after an evenly matched opening quarter of play.

started off fast for the Seahawks, knocking down two three-pointers and scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The Sehawks shot 36.8% from behind the arc on the day. Kupchinskas’ fast start allowed for the Seahawks to lead 18-17 after an evenly matched opening quarter of play. The Seahawks seized the momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Nittany Lions 17-9 behind a strong defensive effort. St. Mary’s College was able to create four steals in the quarter, while Cassidy Kupchinskas was able to continue her phenomenal performance. She led all Seahawks scorers at the half with 17 points. The low scoring second quarter allowed St. Mary’s College to go into the locker room at halftime with a 35-26 lead.

was able to continue her phenomenal performance. She led all Seahawks scorers at the half with 17 points. The low scoring second quarter allowed St. Mary’s College to go into the locker room at halftime with a 35-26 lead. The second half of action got off to a fast start, as both teams scored 21 points in the third quarter. Kendra Stamper contributed with a team high seven points in the quarter, while Stephanie Howell began to make her presence felt on the boards, picking up one offensive and three defensive rebounds.The Seahawks were able to maintain a nine point lead going into the last quarter of play, 56-47.

contributed with a team high seven points in the quarter, while began to make her presence felt on the boards, picking up one offensive and three defensive rebounds.The Seahawks were able to maintain a nine point lead going into the last quarter of play, 56-47. Penn State Abington saved their best for the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hawks 27-16. The game came down to the final seconds, as Cassidy Kupchinskas was able to tie the game up at 72-72 with 10 seconds left after a pair of free-throws. The Seahawks shot 57.7% from the line on the day. The Nittany Lions made the most of the short time, as Angela Sanders converted on a lay up with four seconds left. Penn State Abington was able to complete the comeback, winning 74-72. Sanders had a game high 35 points for the Nittany Lions.

Inside the Box Score

Cassidy Kupchinskas led all Seahawks with 29 points on the afternoon, a career high. Kupchinskas also set her career high in three-pointers made, with four..

led all Seahawks with 29 points on the afternoon, a career high. Kupchinskas also set her career high in three-pointers made, with four.. Kendra Stamper set a career high with 18 points and also picked up three steals.

set a career high with 18 points and also picked up three steals. Stephanie Howell set a career high with 15 rebounds. Howell also scored eight points in the contest.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will return home on January 11th to face off against United East foe Lancaster Bible College. The Seahawks will host the Chargers at 8 pm in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center on the Campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...