January 10, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– Chesapeake Beach Public Work Crews are working in the area of 27th and 28th street between F and E street this morning to repair a water main break.

Water service is being turned off inside the highlighted area below; however, not all residences inside the area will be impacted. Public Works is working to understand the nature of the break and will be able to provide an estimated time for services to resume, once completed.

