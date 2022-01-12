UPDATE 4:10 p.m.– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Nixle Alert for everyone to avoid Pegg Road in Lexington Park at this time.

SMCSO deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Westbury Blvd and Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Multiple units are on scene and in surrounding areas continuing the investigation. Please avoid the area.

Lexington Park, MD(3:58 p.m.)- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and EMS have responded to the 45000 block of Westbury BL in Lexington Park, MD for a motor vehicle crash and a reported shooting.

One victim was being transported with a reported gunshot wound to the upper arm/shoulder, while reports state another victim was receiving CPR. A MEDEVAC has landed at the scene for transport.

This is a developing story…

