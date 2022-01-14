January 14, 2022 UPDATE: Latres Javontae Cockerham, age 23 of California, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and murder and charged with the following:

Murder First Degree

Murder Second Degree

Attempted First Degree Murder (5 counts)

Attempted Second Degree Murder (5 counts)

Numerous Handgun Charges and Assault Charges

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, in the area of Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but a 19-year-old victim from Lexington Park was pronounced deceased on the scene. A 17-year-old victim, also from Lexington Park, was flown to an area trauma center for treatment. Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Pegg Road and Watt Drive in Lexington Park when they were shot. The vehicle continued onto Westbury Boulevard and ultimately came to a rest after striking the median.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109.

