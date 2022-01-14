The Department of Planning and Growth Management is developing a new Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan. The meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 12 has been rescheduled to a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. Visit Here to get the link to join the meeting. If you have limited Internet access and need to join by phone only, send an email to BryansRoadPlan@charlescountymd.gov or call 301-645-0650 to register.

An in-person workshop opportunity will be scheduled later for the public to provide additional input on ideas and concepts for moving forward in Bryans Road – community development, transportation, access to services, environment, and more. You can also learn more about the plan at www.bryansroadplan.com.

The Bryans Road Sub Area Plan analyzes land use, transportation, and the environment to create a shared vision for this area. The plan will be community-driven and build upon the existing community character while expressing the desires of the Bryans Road community. Community input is essential in this process.

For more information on the Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, email BryansRoadPlan@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call Amy Blessinger at 301-645-0650. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

