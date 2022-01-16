Solomons, MD- At around 1:30 pm, Sunday, Janaury 16, 2022 Kingfishers Seafood Bar and Grill posted on their social media that they have permanently closed their doors.

In Oct. 2021 the Baltimore Business Journal reported that “Stoney’s Kingfishers Seafood Bar & Grill and sister restaurant Stoney’s Seafood House was set to be auctioned Tuesday morning amid foreclosure proceedings, but both sales were canceled early Tuesday after the restaurants’ owner filed for bankruptcy, said Paul Cooper, a vice president for the auction house Alex Cooper Auctioneers.”

The Baltimore Business Journal article went on to state,”

Legal records show Par Limited Partnership, an entity associated with Stoney’s, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday. The documents, submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland, indicate the partnership has between $1 million and $10 million in assets as well as $1 million to $10 million in liabilities.

Among Par Limited Partnership’s debts is $2.7 million in unsecured claims owed to LBC2 Trust, which shares a Stillwater, Minnesota address with alternative investment firm Stillwater Asset Management.”

We have reached out to Kingfisheries for comment, but have not received anything at this time. We will update you once we have more information.

