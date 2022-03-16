Our brain is a machine that never ceases to perform, even when our body is at rest. But, with several tabs open in the brain simultaneously, you might face difficulty focusing, especially when work or the immediate activity demands all of it. As we grow older, our lifestyles require us to multitask without compromising on quality.

Given our lifestyle and daily food habits, our diet is not enough to provide all the nutrients that our brain needs to develop and function at its maximized potential. Focusing is the first step towards achieving day-to-day and long-term goals.

Adderall is a stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It helps us concentrate and enhances our focus and mental clarity.

So, if you are looking to use Adderall only to boost your cognitive performance, you should know that various natural supplements can act as alternatives. Those are what we call “Adderall over-the-counter alternatives.” These natural supplements help nourish your brain with the required nutrients to help it function better, enhance your focus, and help your brain retain things better.

However, finding one best suited to your needs can be a task in itself. Some go as far as to harm your health if not looked into thoroughly. That is why we are making a list of the top three Adderall over-the-counter alternatives that you will come across in terms of performance and safety.

2022’s Top 3 Natural OTC Adderall Alternatives

NooCube : Strongest Adderall Alternative in the Market, Overall Mind Lab Pro® : Best Herbal & Natural Adderall Alternative Focus Factor : Best Energy Supplement For Boosting Memory

#1. NooCube : Strongest Adderall Alternative in the Market, Overall

Launched in 2016 by Wolfson Brands, NooCube is a balanced blend of nootropics that helps in enhancing focus, retaining memory, and increasing mental speed. It has helped over 124,000 people to become smarter ever since. Our cognitive capacities are dependent on a healthy functioning brain with perfectly balanced hormones and chemicals. NooCube helps us boost a wide variety of cognitive functions linked to learning, thinking, problem-solving, reasoning, retaining information, and paying close attention.

The supplement has been designed by top neuroscientists, and it contains natural herbs, vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to support cognition in several ways. You can feel the difference with just two pills that take 30 minutes to show their action.

Usually, nootropics contain caffeine, which can mess up sleeping patterns, more often than not, leaving us feeling jittery when consumed in large amounts. But, NooCube is caffeine-free and does not use any harmful chemicals or GMOs (genetically modified organisms) that harm the environment and climate. Every ingredient that has gone into making this supplement has been rigorously tested for safety.

Over 124,000 consumers have tried and tested this supplement. They have confirmed that they feel more energized, focused, and collected ever since the incorporation of NooCube in their everyday diet. Some have even acknowledged NooCube’s role in managing their stress and mood.

Age is not just a number when it comes to the body’s ability to function at its maximum potential. According to a research paper published by Frontiers in Neuroscience on the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the formation of new neurons declines with age. Several people are prone to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. NooCube has proven to be so effective after years and years of clinical research that it is also being considered as a prospective preventative treatment for such diseases.

INGREDIENTS

Alpha GPC increases acetylcholine in the brain, which is known as the learning neurotransmitter. This can be produced chemically or through enzymatic methods. The ingredient is effective in treating neurodegenerative disorders. It helps in mood regulation and enhances physical performance.

Huperzine A is primarily found and extracted from the Chinese moss club plant. Huperzine A prevents the depletion of acetylcholine, improves mental clarity, and enhances cognitive function by boosting memory.

Cat’s Claw is derived from a vine that naturally grows in the Amazon rainforest and tropical areas of Central and South America. Its main function is to provide protection against brain cell damage, improve brain health, and enhance cognitive abilities.

Bacopa is an Indian herb that is pretty common in Ayurvedic medicine. It repairs damaged neurons and promotes new nerve growth. Studies have shown that cognitive decline is slowed down with the help of bacopa, which bolsters cognitive and mental performance.

Oat Straw originates in wild green oats and has been used since the Middle Ages in folk medicine as a brain-booster. Its modern-day uses are mainly related to feeling more awake and alert.

L-theanine and L-tyrosine are amino acids. L-theanine is found in black and green tea and is responsible for stabilizing your mood while keeping you alert. L-tyrosine is related to dopamine and noradrenaline production, which are feel-good and regulatory neurotransmitters. A stress-free mind is a focused mind. These enzymes help diminish the effects of stress, thus raising our ability to stay focused.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strongest alternative to Adderall in the market

Uses natural herbs and vitamins to boost functions of the brain while enhancing focus and mental clarity

Maintains safety standards

Does not contain caffeine

60-day money-back guarantee offered

PROS

May lead to enhanced critical thinking, retaining power, and creativity

Scientist-created formula

Eco-friendly

Many satisfied customers

Worldwide shipping

CONS

Not suitable for those who are pregnant or lactating

Not suitable for children under the age of 18

#2. Mind Lab Pro® : Best Herbal & Natural Adderall Alternative

Mind Lab Pro® , manufactured by Opti-Nutra Company, is one of the best-selling herbal alternatives to Adderall in the market. It is an all-in-one brain-booster made with 11 ingredients, all sourced naturally. With a blend of 11 nootropics, you can very well imagine the effectiveness of the super drug. Most nootropics usually target two brain pathways, but Mind Lab Pro targets six brain pathways and works in six different ways to improve your cognitive abilities.

Mind Lab Pro helps with the optimization of brain chemistry, which in turn improves mood, memory, and critical thinking. It also helps with brain cell regeneration and protection from degradation of the brain as we grow older.

You may enhance your creativity and learning with optimized brain waves while also eliminating brain fatigue with enhanced brain energy. This, in turn, promotes quick thinking and improves focus. It may also oxygenate and detoxify your brain with improved brain circulation.

You may feel the difference if you stick to the suggested dosage of two capsules per day. Just imagine one compact pill performing these functions all at once, without any side effects.

Mind Lab Pro is certified as drug-free, as it does not contain caffeine or GMOs. Over one million bottles have been sold across six continents ever since its inception, and not without good reason. If you feel that your cognitive performance has deteriorated over the years and the brain fog never seems to clear, this super drug is just what you need.

INGREDIENTS

Citicoline helps with the synthesis of phosphatidylcholine, which helps prevent memory loss and neurodegenerative diseases. It is responsible for powering thoughts and energizing brain cells while also promoting antioxidant activity in the brain.

Phosphatidylserine (PS) is a component that makes up 15% of the brain’s fats and is commonly extracted from cabbage or soy. It is responsible for maintaining fluidity and optimizing brain receptors. The main function of PS is to slow down cognitive decline and promote a positive outlook, stabilizing mood. It also increases the nerve growth factor.

Bacopa Monnieri is clinically proven to enhance memory recall. It is an effective antioxidant that slows down the aging process of the brain by removing free radicals. It also contributes to mood management by stimulating the production of serotonin, which is a feel-good hormone.

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom is a unique and safe-to-consume mushroom associated with the stimulation of nerve growth factors. Usually, the creation of brain cells starts declining with age, and this is where supplements come in handy. It is responsible for the supply of active nootropics called hericenones and erinacines, which help with the prevention of an array of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ischemic stroke, and neuropathic pain.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract is sourced from a tree that grows in the Mediterranean Sea. This ingredient stimulates the release of nitric oxide, which in turn relaxes blood vessels and increases the flow of blood to the brain. An improved and oxygenated blood circulation in the brain is directly related to improved brain performance. The short-term benefits include enhanced mental energy, focus, learning, and improved attention. Improved memory, mental clarity, and brain health are its long-term benefits.

L-tyrosine is an amino acid that counters the impact of brain stress by producing dopamine, epinephrine, and norepinephrine, and it enhances memory, mood, and mental performance. High pressure is directly related to the declining synthesis of neurotransmitters and cardiovascular health.

L-theanine is also an amino acid found in green and black tea. This antioxidant is responsible for reducing stress and relieving anxiety, and it also helps prevent neuron damage during the aging process.

Rhodiola Rosea is an herb that commonly grows in Asia and Europe. It contributes to long spells of productivity by helping your body fight against fatigue, which gets even more frequent with age. It also helps reduce the release of stress hormones such as cortisol.

B6, B9, and B12 are vitamins that are essential for the healthy functioning of the brain. They help with mood management and sharpen brain performance. Vitamin B6 cannot be created by the body, so we have to depend on supplements for its supply. Vitamin B12 is mainly found in animal products and is associated with keeping the nerve cells healthy, while vitamin B9 or folate acid is responsible for reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. These vitamins together help balance the homocysteine levels in the body and its metabolism, which help sharpen the overall brain performance.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong herbal alternative to Adderall

Uses a blend of 11 natural nootropics for enhancing and restoring the overall performance of the brain

Targets six different brain pathways, which makes it a unique and quite effective product

Does not contain toxic chemicals, caffeine, or GMOs

Ingredient dosages are printed on the container to make the product more informational and transparent

PROS

Strongest herbal over-the-counter alternative to Adderall

Targets six brain pathways

Scientifically proven by independent research

Over one million satisfied clients

CONS

Not suitable for those who are pregnant or lactating

#3. Focus Factor : Best Energy Supplement For Boosting Memory

Focus Factor has been in business for nearly 20 years and has become one of the favorites among nootropic supplement connoisseurs and the neurohacking world because of its premium quality and high trust value. It combines the benefits of a proprietary blend of active ingredients with other vitamins and minerals to provide enhanced focus and memory.

Focus Factor has a diverse range of ingredients in their proprietary blend, but each plays a distinct role in shaping the effectiveness of this powerhouse drug.

If you struggle with procrastination, Focus Factor may help boost energy levels, help you stay focused, and eventually help you overcome your habit of putting off work. The key to greatness is not just hard work but consistency. To be good at something on an everyday basis requires mental clarity and the ability to stay driven for a long time. Focus Factor goes a long way to enable higher mental clarity, drive, focus, and energy.

Along with Focus Factor’s Original formula, they also offer an Extra Strength variant, along with a whole line of nootropics tailored towards children. For added fun, you can even get the Original formula in a gummy form, making taking your daily brain-boosting supplement fun and enjoyable.

INGREDIENTS

Bacopa Monnieri leaf extract has been used as an Ayurvedic medicine for 3,000 years. It has a range of benefits, including healthy stress response, antioxidant properties, neuroprotection, vascular functions, and cognitive brain performance.

DMAE bitartrate has antioxidant properties and plays a role in the production of acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter that deals with learning and memory.

Citicoline is required for the synthesis of phosphatidylcholine, which helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Citicoline supports mental energy while enhancing focus and attention.

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is commonly used in health supplements. It boosts protein metabolism and strengthens the immune system.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) promotes overall brain health and supports neuron regeneration.

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) is responsible for the regeneration of RBCs, without which a person becomes weak and lightheaded.

Acetyl-L-Tyrosine is very helpful in information processing and enhances mental flexibility. It also increases your memory power and the capacity to adapt to stressful circumstances.

Phosphatidylserine is derived from sunflower lecithin and helps investigate cognitive functions and acts as a mood and stress regulator.

HIGHLIGHTS

One of the most high-rated, premium nootropics available in the market

Research-backed benefits

Proprietary blend of natural ingredients

Worldwide shipping available

PROS

Multiple variants for adults and children

Bundle and save option

Free shipping on orders over $50

Patented, clinically tested formula

Brain Hub mobile app available to maximize experience

CONS

No refund policy in place

How We Compiled Our List of Natural Adderall Online Alternatives

As mentioned earlier, several nootropics are available in the market. From CEOs to students, everybody depends on these super drugs to enhance their cognitive abilities.

After all, who does not want to think and work smart?

Our task is to make your work easier and help you think smarter and make a well-informed decision by providing you with a list of proven bestsellers. To compile our Adderall over-the-counter list, we did thorough research on these super drugs to come up with a lengthy list based on their popularity.

Upon further screening, we shortlisted a few after looking deeply into the brands. We did this based on testified product reviews, ingredients, sourcing, the impact that these drugs have not just on human minds but also the environment, third-party lab-test reports, multiple research studies, and much more.

Based on these results, we started eliminating brands that were not up to the mark with our stringent standards until we were left with only a handful.

Upon further scrutinization and shortening, we were left with the best three options. Lab tests, documented reports, and inputs from practicing doctors, niche experts, and nootropic consumers have helped us to compile our list, without which our research would be incomplete.

What We Looked For

We looked into each brand of our extensive list of products for:

The absence of GMOs, which otherwise pose a great threat to the environment

The presence of natural nootropics that enhance cognitive functions and mental performance

Popularity among consumers and the immediate impact

List of active ingredients, their amount, serving size, and functions

Approval from independent clinical and scientific experts

Visible and potential side effects

Things to Consider Before Buying Adderall Pills & Supplements

Adderall is a prescription drug and not easily accessible. The medicine has to be consumed in controlled dosages.

In contrast, nootropic supplements are generally safe to use and do not require prescriptions. However, you must consult your doctor before incorporating any natural Adderall alternative into your everyday regimen.

Normally, good nootropic supplements have no noticeable side effects, but you must thoroughly check the list of ingredients and the benefits derived from them, along with checking for allergens.

Shop selectively and buy smart drugs only from reputable companies with legitimate client reviews. Sometimes, supplements contain contaminants that are not listed on their labels.

FAQs: Over-the-Counter Adderall Alternatives

Q: What is adderall?

A: Adderall is a stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It helps us concentrate and enhances our focus and mental clarity. According to a survey by the Michigan Daily, around 24% of university students in America have been using Adderall to focus better on their studies. However, Adderall is mainly a drug used to treat ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and is not accessible without a prescription. Its consumption has to be carefully monitored.

Q: Are Adderall alternatives prescription drugs?

A: Most Adderall alternatives do not fall into the category of pharmaceuticals. These are referred to as “nutraceuticals” and can be bought without prescriptions. However, we recommend that you consult a health professional before incorporating any supplement into your everyday diet.

Q: Is it safe to consume energy drinks with Adderall alternatives to enhance the effects?

A: There is no plausible research to prove the dangers of combining Adderall alternatives with energy drinks. However, it is best to avoid combining them without consulting an expert.

Q: Are there any side effects to consuming natural alternatives to Adderall?

A: Good nootropics have no noticeable side effects compared to prescription drugs like Adderall. However, the quality will depend on the ingredients used in the supplement. Also, you must not go beyond the prescribed dosage, as that might lead to substance abuse. Mega-dosing may lead to dizziness, brain fog, and digestive problems.

Q: Are natural Adderall alternatives addictive in nature?

A: True nootropics are never addictive. But, you might have withdrawal symptoms if you use these routinely to accomplish daily tasks.

Conclusion: Are Natural Alternatives to OTC Adderall Effective?

Consuming natural alternatives to Adderall, or Adderall itself, might not help you utilize your brain to a full 100%. It is absolutely impossible in this realm.

But, these super drugs may go a long way in improving cognitive functions and promoting thinking skills. These are nothing more than boosters, helping you utilize everything you have. They help you stay focused longer, boost your overall energy, and help with mood and stress management.

Although some nootropics are often used to prevent neurodegenerative diseases, these cognitive enhancers should not be expected to treat mental disorders. If you or your family members are suffering from mental health conditions, it is best to talk to a licensed professional and not self-medicate with nootropics.

