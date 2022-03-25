Levels of concentration are tanking. People are now spending up to 32% of their working hours on social media, and this translates to a massive loss in resources and productivity. That is why professionals, entrepreneurs, athletes, and students are increasingly using nootropics.

Nootropics, also known as smart drugs, are now a thing for improving focus, memory, cognition, and brain health. We are not talking about Adderall, though.

The best nootropics use brain-enhancing ingredients, which increase the production of neurotransmitters and blood flow to the brain. As a result, you may focus better and retain more information. Therefore, if you cannot go more than ten minutes without grabbing your phone, you might want to consider nootropics.

It is good that research has gone into making nootropics, but it is bad that not everyone cares about legitimacy. As a result, it is hard to find safe nootropics.

Fortunately, our team has dug around to discover the best nootropics on the market. Our list presents the three best nootropics that may unlock your brain’s potential. You can pop these pills with peace of mind knowing we have done extensive research before presenting our findings.

Top 3 Best Nootropics To Boost Brain Health

NooCube – Overall Best Natural Nootropics and Brain Function Supplement Mind Lab Pro – Best for Focus & Brain Booster Pills Qualia Mind – Best Memory Pills for the Brain Cells

#1. NooCube – Overall Best Natural Nootropics and Brain Function Supplement

NooCube is a blend of seven nootropics that may support and enhance mental speed, focus, and memory. We are happy to announce that NooCube comes from a reputable brand called Wolfson Brands (U.K.). The company has been in the brain health industry for more than a decade.

Highlights

Designed by Top Neuroscientists: The team at NooCube consists of neuroscientists, nutrition experts, health consultants, and fitness professionals. What you get is something backed by the best in the industry. On top of that, NooCube has undergone rigorous testing for safety, and it has support from decades of clinical research. Its ingredients have even been considered for dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Improves Cognitive Function: NooCube boasts a blend of powerful amino acids, vitamins, and essential building blocks for the brain. NooCube includes Alpha GPC , which may increase levels of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the brain.

Acetylcholine is vital for controlling smooth muscles and dilating blood vessels. As a result, it may improve concentration and memory. Bacopa is another ingredient in NooCube, which is responsible for repairing damaged neurons and promoting new nerve growth. This protective effect may increase mental performance and cognitive function.

Relieves Stress: Thanks to L-theanine and L-tyrosine amino acids, these nootropics can create a relaxed but alert feeling. It helps you go through the motions with courage and enthusiasm.

Incredible Benefits: NooCube shifts your brain into a higher gear. It may boost brain functions, enable better communication, and enhance concentration. This nootropic stack may also improve multitasking and increase mental energy.

Caffeine-Free: One of the best features of NooCube is that it does not contain caffeine, a common ingredient in nootropics. As a natural stimulant, we can see why many brands use it. However, NooCube is an exception since it does not need the help of caffeine to boost brain energy.

Simple Dose: While other nootropics like Qualia Mind require taking up to seven pills, NooCube’s dosage is only two pills. In 30 minutes, you may experience better mental clarity and enhanced focus. You may also expect faster reaction time and heightened awareness. Each NooCube bottle contains 60 tablets, which translates to around 30 servings.

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee: If you are not happy with NooCube, you can return unused pills and bottles. However, ensure you do this within 60 days of purchasing. NooCube will issue a full refund, despite the shipping fees.

Free Worldwide Shipping: No matter where you are on the globe, NooCube ships to you free of charge. The product dispatches within 48 hours after they confirm your order.

Pros

Free of gluten and GMOs

Seven synergistic nootropics

May boost brain functions

Great for temporary heightened brain energy

60-day money-back guarantee

No known side effects

Manufactured in FDA-regulated facilities

Cons

Shipping can take three weeks

Only available on the official website

#2. Mind Lab Pro – Best for Focus & Brain Booster Pills

Would you like a cognitive boost that lasts more than just the day? Mind Lab Pro is our top recommendation.

This product is a combination of 11 nootropic ingredients, and it may improve mental performance and protect the brain from age-related cognitive issues.

Opti-Nutra, the name behind Mind Lab Pro, claims this product can unlock your brain’s potential to give you a sharp mind and increase productivity. And who would not like to be highly motivated and focused on succeeding in today’s highly competitive world?

Highlights

Scientifically-Proven Ingredients: Every component in Mind Lab Pro is carefully chosen after undergoing meticulous double-blind and placebo-controlled trials. Leeds University U.K. conducted the clinical trials. In the first phase, the results showed high levels of statistical significance in the ingredients chosen.

All-Natural Ingredients: Mind Lab Pro uses things you can find in nature in its formula, and it does not have a single input without a varied purpose. For example, Cognizin is their patented form of citocholine , which may benefit memory, mental performance, and brain energy. Other ingredients include Lion’s Mane , which may stimulate the regeneration of brain cells. It also contains Bacopa Monnieri , L- theanine , and L-tyrosine , all known to enhance cognitive flexibility.

NutriGenesis Vitamins: Your body needs nutrients that are easily recognized and absorbed, which is why Opti-Nutra chooses vitamins that are grown in an environment that mirrors nature. The results are whole nutrients that the body finds easy to utilize.

Additive-Free: The best aspect of Mind Lab Pro is that it does not have caffeine, soy, gluten, cellulose, or GMO ingredients. Furthermore, its components can complement caffeine. So, if you take the capsules with coffee, you may experience clean, calm, and jitter-free brain energy.

No Proprietary Blends: This product lists every ingredient in its exact quantity in the package. For example, you will get 250mg of Cognizin and 2.5mg of vitamin B6. So as you can see, the brand is transparent about what is in the product.

State-of-the-Art Facility: Mind Lab Pro is manufactured in a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility in New Jersey, U.S., which was designed and formulated in the U.K.

Clinical Dosages: With Mind Lab Pro, you do not have to worry about taking multiple pills. All you need is two Mind Lab Pro capsules in the morning. You can take the tablets with coffee to create smooth energy, and water, juice, and any other drink are also applicable with this nootropic. You can take an additional two tablets at lunchtime if needed.

NutriCaps: Mind Lab Pro uses vegan capsules that dissolve easily and are gentle on the digestive system.

Mild Side Effects: In rare cases, you may experience mild stomach discomfort, nausea, and vomiting. These side effects usually happen in the first seven days of using Mind Lab Pro. However, they should clear up quickly.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Ships to all countries

30-day satisfaction guarantee

24/7 customer support

Bottles are 100% recyclable

Eco-friendly ingredients

Cons

Only available online

Does not offer free samples

#3. Qualia Mind – Best Memory Pills for the Brain Cells

If you have already tried out different nootropics, you know that stacking them is the best way to enjoy the full benefits. To this end, you do not need to buy other individual nootropics to add up to the best nootropic supplement in your medicine cabinet.

Qualia Mind provides a formula with 28 active nootropics, and every ingredient has been carefully selected before being added to the stack. As such, you do not need ten different bottles — Qualia Mind is enough.

Highlights

Clinically Researched Ingredients: Neurohacker is Qualia Mind’s designer, and the brand involves neurobiologists, nutritionists, and doctors in its formulation. As a result, the team came up with 28 ingredients that have synergistic properties and benefits to the brain.

Impressive Mental Benefits: Experience increased focus thanks to Acetyl-L-Carnitine and N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine. These components may provide optimal cognition in high levels of stress. If you are a professional, this product may help you multitask under pressure and creatively solve problems.

Qualia Mind also has PQQ (Pyrroloquinoline quinone) and Theobromine , which may give you sustained energy and reduce mental fatigue. That is why athletes and anyone living an active lifestyle find Qualia Mind effective for lowering stress levels.

Reduces Anxiety: Qualia Mind also contains caffeine. While it is a natural stimulant, it can cause anxiety when taken in excess. That is why this brand uses L-theanine to complement caffeine. Together, these inputs reduce stress and distractibility.

Stellar Reputation: It is not just professionals and athletes who are Qualia Mind fans, as doctors and those in the healthcare industry have endorsed Qualia Mind as well.

For example, Dr. Daniel Stickler, MD, and Dr. Heather Sandison, ND, are some of the doctors who have approved Qualia Mind. Some medical practitioners have also prescribed this product to a number of patients.

Supports Long-Term Brain Health: Qualia Mind may provide instant physiological and neurochemical effects. In addition, this nootropic may optimize the brain’s functions throughout the aging process. It may prevent memory loss associated with a decline in synaptic function.

It may also help maintain acetylcholine levels, which usually declines in aging. Finally, it may support mitochondrial brain function, which it achieves by preventing the age-related increase of brain oxidative stress that affects mitochondrial function.

Extremely Safe: This nootropic stack is ideal for healthy individuals. As such, there should be minimal side effects or none at all. In case you experience anything, it will be mild headaches, restlessness, anxiety, or dehydration. However, like anything new to your system, the effects should go away in a few days.

Dosing Qualia Mind: We mentioned earlier that this nootropic requires that you take seven capsules. Neurohacker advises taking all seven pills in the morning before breakfast. They also recommend having a five-day on and two-day off cycle on this product to help maximize its benefits while preventing desensitization.

Fast-Acting Formula: Feel Qualia Mind’s benefits in 40 minutes and up to 8 hours after dosing. It may give you enhanced focus and concentration to bring on your A-game.

Pros

28 thoroughly researched ingredients

Vegan capsules

Non-GMO, gelatin-free, and gluten-free

Blends nootropic compounds, neuro-vitamins, and amino acids

Coupon codes are available

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

More expensive than other nootropics

Seven pills can be too many for some people

How We Made This List Of Most Effective Nootropic Supplements?

Our quest was to find smart drugs that can help to increase memory, focus, and clear up brain fog. So, our team checked a few things off our list. There were hundreds of brands to check out, so we went ahead and created a long list of the top mentions in the industry. We then cut our list to three brands using the criteria below.

What We Looked For

Country of Origin: The first thing that helped us cut down our list was the product’s country of origin. We removed brands whose origins are not from the U.S., the E. U., Canada, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Russia, Taiwan, and Australia, as these countries have strict quality laws. As such, we can tell their ingredients are safer than those from other countries.

The first thing that helped us cut down our list was the product’s country of origin. We removed brands whose origins are not from the U.S., the E. U., Canada, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Russia, Taiwan, and Australia, as these countries have strict quality laws. As such, we can tell their ingredients are safer than those from other countries. Certificate of Analysis : A COA consists of the product name, ingredient list, batch number, production date, and validation method. We only considered vendors who have COAs available for inspection. We were able to look at the testing dosage and the expiration date. At this point, our list was growing shorter.

: A COA consists of the product name, ingredient list, batch number, production date, and validation method. We only considered vendors who have COAs available for inspection. We were able to look at the testing dosage and the expiration date. At this point, our list was growing shorter. GMP-Certified: A certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is another critical marker for quality. Therefore, we did not hesitate to check to see if a company maintains high-quality standards during the manufacturing process.

A certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is another critical marker for quality. Therefore, we did not hesitate to check to see if a company maintains high-quality standards during the manufacturing process. Third-Party Lab Testing: Reputable companies have their third-party testing results readily available on their website. To this end, a manufacturer presents its product for testing by an independent lab. The results verify the accuracy of the contents of the product. In this case, we looked at whether the ingredients are accurate as per the packaging. Hence, looking at third-party tests also helped us check for impurities and confirm the safety of the nootropics.

Reputable companies have their third-party testing results readily available on their website. To this end, a manufacturer presents its product for testing by an independent lab. The results verify the accuracy of the contents of the product. In this case, we looked at whether the ingredients are accurate as per the packaging. Hence, looking at third-party tests also helped us check for impurities and confirm the safety of the nootropics. Consumer Ratings: We read about what customers have to say about a brand. Companies with lots of negative reviews were definitely out of the running. If a manufacturer does not have many reviews on their website, we looked for them at labdoor.com and consumerlab.com. These websites are well-reputed for establishing data-driven reviews. Moreover, if a company does not have significant mentions, then it is not so popular after all.

We read about what customers have to say about a brand. Companies with lots of negative reviews were definitely out of the running. If a manufacturer does not have many reviews on their website, we looked for them at labdoor.com and consumerlab.com. These websites are well-reputed for establishing data-driven reviews. Moreover, if a company does not have significant mentions, then it is not so popular after all. Organic, Non-GMO Ingredients: After inspecting a company’s face value, we made a stop at the product label. Here, we were able to examine the ingredients list, which was a simple process of establishing the type of ingredients in the smart drug. This approach helped us create a checklist for the next things we looked at — ingredient quantity and quality.

After inspecting a company’s face value, we made a stop at the product label. Here, we were able to examine the ingredients list, which was a simple process of establishing the type of ingredients in the smart drug. This approach helped us create a checklist for the next things we looked at — ingredient quantity and quality. Ingredient Quantity and Efficacy: Our team also looked at the quantity of each input in milligrams. We asked experts around for the recommended milligrams of each ingredient. Therefore, if we found too much of something, for example, caffeine, and negligible amounts of a good thing like Lion’s Mane, we were skeptical about recommending that product.

Our team also looked at the quantity of each input in milligrams. We asked experts around for the recommended milligrams of each ingredient. Therefore, if we found too much of something, for example, caffeine, and negligible amounts of a good thing like Lion’s Mane, we were skeptical about recommending that product. Unnecessary Fillers: Unfortunately, many companies are making up for the lack of key ingredients by using excessive fillers. Our team has established the necessary amounts for things like iron and B vitamins. Consequently, if we found too much was listed, we cut that company from our list.

Unfortunately, many companies are making up for the lack of key ingredients by using excessive fillers. Our team has established the necessary amounts for things like iron and B vitamins. Consequently, if we found too much was listed, we cut that company from our list. Proprietary Blends: Lastly, we did not consider companies that use proprietary blends because it is challenging to establish the exact amounts of ingredients listed. Such brands only list their inputs as percentages.

Key Factors to Consider When Looking for the Best Nootropics

Brain-enhancing pills are not a new phenomenon. Books and films have let us in on what is possible when the human brain unleashes its full potential. Although some, like Limitless, show supersized individualism, they give us a peek into the possibilities of a sharp mind. For this and more reasons, numerous companies have embarked on researching and developing nootropics and smart drugs.

Choosing a nootropics brand is not an easy feat, thanks to the hundreds of available options. It is easy to spend thousands of dollars on an idea, which is why it is best to go through a few things before spending your money.

Here are some considerations when choosing nootropics:

Ingredients

It is essential to understand the elements in a nootropic, as you will want to know how the components affect the body. While you are at it, look at their quantities to determine their potency, and consider their quality and source by researching the brand. Doing this will help you choose high-quality ingredients with lots of benefits.

Let us look at some ingredients that make up the best nootropics.

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that keeps you alert by blocking the neurotransmitter that detects tiredness. Also, look out for Bacopa Monnieri since it can enhance the brain’s ability to process information.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom is another top nootropic that contains naturally occurring bioactive compounds that support the growth, repair, and normal functioning of neurons. Meanwhile, L-theanine counteracts the jitteriness of caffeine.

For increasing short-term memory and reasoning skills, creatine is the input to look for, and other suitable components include Panax Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, Alpha GPC, Rhodiola Rosea, and Ashwagandha.

Safety

Are there GMOs, artificial colors, preservatives, and potential allergens in the supplement? Looking at the label reveals the list of contents and shows whether or not the product has been produced in a facility with possible allergens, such as nuts, soy, gluten, etc.

Stimulants

Do you want a nootropic that contains caffeine or not? Lots of brands use caffeine. Again, if you are looking for a brain boost that is free of caffeine, the label will tell you whether it is present in the product.

Your Preferences

We all have different goals. You might want an increase in energy for a short period, or you may want to improve your brain over time. Whatever your preferences, matching them with the best nootropic may go a long way in helping you achieve desired results.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Even if a product clearly states it is made in the U.S., the ingredients are likely sourced abroad. For this reason, that company must carry out independent lab tests, which should be available for inspection. From here, you can verify that the product is pure and authentic. Remember to look for contaminants, heavy metals, bio-contaminants, and pesticides.

Responsive Support and Quick Service

Some companies can keep you waiting for an answer for days, while others are non-responsive. Before you place an order, it helps to test a brand’s customer support. Send out an email with relevant questions about the nootropic, and if the company responds fast and gives you a helpful answer, it is a sign it is credible.

On the other hand, if the organization takes too long to respond, gives you incomplete answers, or does not respond, you may want to invest in a different brand.

Price

While price is not the first thing to consider, it is essential when selecting nootropics. We do not advocate for cheap products, as they often indicate low quality. A reasonable price tag, like on the brands we have reviewed, indicates high-quality ingredients.

FAQs: Nootropics & Brain Boosting Pills

Q1. What are nootropics?

Also known as neuro-enhancers or smart drugs, nootropics are substances that can improve brain function. Romanian chemist Corneliu Giurgea originally coined the word nootropics in 1972. This scientist classified nootropics as synthetic substances that boost memory, brain circulation, verbal fluency, creativity, and learning.

However, many substances can claim to have similar brain effects. Therefore, for something to be considered a known nootropic, it has to have specific parameters.

First, it should enhance memory and learning, along with improving your behavior under pressure. What is more, a nootropic should protect the brain from injury by satisfying its chemical and physical needs. Other parameters include improving the efficiency of the subcortical/cortical control mechanisms. In addition, it should have minimal toxicity to the person using them.

Scientists have found better ways of improving cognitive functions using natural supplements. They choose ingredients that stick to parameters set forth by Corneliu Giurgea.

Q2. What is the best nootropic for anxiety?

If you are looking for a nootropic that deals explicitly with anxiety, you will want to try Ashwagandha . This nootropic is an ayurvedic adaptogen that has potent anti-anxiety and anti-stress properties.

Ashwagandha is a root extract used to prevent mood disorders and inflammatory conditions. It is also suitable for sleep problems in eastern medicinal practices. Not to mention, it is similar to L-theanine for its calming effects on the brain.

Q3. What is the best nootropic stack?

A nootropic stack contains two or more nootropic supplements.

We have reviewed three of the best nootropic stacks in this article, so you can choose from NooCube, Mind Lab Pro, or Qualia Mind for potent benefits. The three brands have several nootropics that promote cognitive functions.

Q4. What are the benefits of nootropics?

Nootropics have powerful effects on psychological and physiological functions, which is why a number of people take them.

The best nootropics work to support overall brain health. They may promote blood flow to the brain and deliver nutrients that enhance the brain’s optimal functions.

Another potential benefit is increasing mental energy. The brain scoops up 20% of your body’s energy, which is quite a significant demand on the body’s energy resources. But, nootropics help the brain utilize energy efficiently, and they may also increase glucose and oxygen supplies. Therefore, the brain is more alert and agile.

Moreover, nootropics are good at improving short-term memory and may balance your mood. They may bring back the balance that the body needs for productivity, and they may also lower stress levels and combat anxiety.

What is more, you may also benefit from improved concentration. As you know, activities that require mental endurance can take a toll on you. But with the help of nootropics, you may maintain focus on a task, improving your productivity.

Finally, nootropics may lower stress levels by promoting relaxation.

Q5. Are there any nootropics that work?

Yes, nootropics can optimize cognitive functions, but they do not give you superhuman abilities. Scientists believe nootropics have the power to provide you with some edge. For example, natural stimulants like caffeine may improve thinking skills.

Q6. Are nootropics bad for you?

Nootropics can be harmful when taken excessively or if you take a contaminated product. Therefore, it is best to be cautious when making your stack and ensure you first know how they interact with each other. Some nootropics are not meant to be combined with other nootropics.

It is also worth mentioning that the misuse of nootropics can cause damaging effects on the brain.

Q7. What are adaptogens and nootropics?

Adaptogens and nootropics are super plants.

An adaptogen helps the body cope with stress or adapt. It regulates cortisol levels, and as a result, it can lower stress levels, fatigue, and restlessness. Moreover, nootropics may improve cognitive functions, keeping you focused and alert while improving memory, concentration, and motivation.

Q8. Are nootropics addictive?

Yes, some nootropics like caffeine can be addictive. When you develop a tolerance, it is easy to become dependent on them to function normally. That is why manufacturers recommend on and off methods of consumption. Anyone who has developed a tolerance for nootropics experiences withdrawal-like symptoms. These include jitteriness, tremors, hot flashes, headaches, and insomnia.

Q9. Are nootropics natural?

Nootropics can be natural or synthetic.

Natural nootropics include Lion’s Mane and Ginkgo Biloba, while Adderall and Ritalin are examples of synthetic nootropics. While synthetic nootropics require a prescription, natural nootropics are considered safe to the point of not requiring a prescription.

That is why it is advisable to go for natural nootropics since they support the brain’s health. They do this without being addictive and with minimal adverse effects.

Q10. Do nootropics have side effects?

Nootropics should be free of side effects. However, the concept of stacking nootropics brings the risk of using ones that cannot be tolerated when used together. Such instances are quite common when you buy from an inferior brand.

To this end, the brand in question may not have scientists knowledgeable about how nootropics interact with each other. As a result, you may experience side effects such as headaches, upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, insomnia, etc.

You should also search for the best way to combine smart supplements if you are doing DIY stacking. As such, you can steer clear of the effects of drugs that do not interact well with each other.

Conclusion: Best Nootropics

Boost your cognitive functions with the best nootropics today. They may be the new buzzword in the healthcare and fitness industry, but nootropics have been used for centuries in Chinese and Eastern medicine.

These powerful components can help you realize the brighter yet unrealized version of yourself. Now you can get out of your way and become more productive. Additionally, you can complement your nootropics plan by getting adequate sleep, exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and managing stress.

What is keeping you from being in a sharp, mental state? Invest in your brain’s health by choosing from our top picks today.

