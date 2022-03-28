If you have to deal with pain on a regular basis, having a proper solution can mean the difference between a productive day and one that becomes a complete waste.

If you have ever used prescription medication, you know that these generally come with a lot of side effects that are better avoided.

CBD oil proves to be a great alternative to many prescription medications and is quite affordable. Still, you may not know where you should start looking when it comes to getting your hands on the best CBD oil for pain .

To make this process a little faster, we decided to make a list of the best companies out there selling CBD oils right now. We will also give you a short explanation of how we made it and a buyer’s guide near the end.

The Top 5 CBD Oil for Pain Relief

To make everything a bit easier to digest, we decided to break up every entry into four sections. You have the description, where we will give you everything you need to know about the brand.

For those of you who just want to get all the main points quickly, we also made highlights and pros and cons sections.

#1. Exhale Wellness : Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief on the Market

To start things off with the best, we would like to direct your attention to the company Exhale Wellness . They set the bar when it comes to both services to the customer and just the overall quality of oils, which are more than potent enough to help you manage pain and aches effectively and with no side effects.

You have the option of choosing from either their 600 or 1,200mg formulas, and both come in a 70oz bottle. These are glass dropper bottles, and one of them is good for about 300 drops. So, if you want it to kick in quickly, just put one or two drops underneath your tongue.

To start, the company makes sure that all of its cannabis is sourced from the U.S. This helps to ensure the cannabis is grown using organic growing methods and that there has been no cruelty involved in either the growing or the transportation of the herb.

The ingredient list for oils like these is not long, but the company makes sure to avoid any inclusion of major allergens in their product. So, that means this product is completely free of GMOs and gluten. They also made sure to avoid the inclusion of additives and preservatives, and the cannabis has been grown free of pesticides.

Moreover, Exhale Wellness uses CO2 extraction methods, which allows for a very clean distillate to be produced. To ensure the customer that they indeed use these methods, the company also has its products be tested regularly by independent labs.

The website is also very clear and easy to use. You can find reviews and dosage instructions with every product on their pages, as well as a bevy of information regarding the products and their ingredients. The reviews are quite helpful if you are looking to find a product to address a particular type of pain or ache.

One 600mg bottle would cost you $35.95, and the 1,200mg version costs nearly double at $66.95. If you are a first-timer, you can also make use of a 20% discount. For regulars, there exists the option to take out a subscription and save 25% for regular deliveries and monthly payments.

The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you get free shipping with everything you buy.

Overall, Exhale Wellness is an excellent choice for you to get your oil, thanks to their competitive prices and excellent services.

Highlights

Premium Oils for a Good Price: This company provides some of the best oils that you will find anywhere. They are potent, fast-acting, and all organic. They are also thoroughly tested and cleanly manufactured.

Great Overall Services from the Company: Getting in contact with the company is easy. They also guarantee you a refund for up to 30 days and make sure that all your purchases get delivered to you free of charge.

Pros

First-time buyers get a 20% discount

Free from GMOs and gluten

Choose from 600 and 1,200mg doses

25% discount on subscription services

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available online

? Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop : Most Potent Oil Brand with Pain Relieving Effects

BudPop was founded by a group of people who were passionate about the benefits of potent CBD oil and believed CBD should be accessible to everyone who needs it at a reasonable cost. They wanted to accomplish something meaningful with their time that would benefit others by enhancing their quality of life. It gives them comfort to know that they can contribute to something so significant.

BudPop offers true seed-to-sale purchasing to its consumers. Their industrial hemp plant is cultivated and extracted in strict conformity with regulations, and to assure consistency and quality, every product that leaves the facility must be third-party lab tested.

BudPop is proud to work with the Hemp Pilot Research Program to supply high-quality CBD extract to customers in all 50 states. Despite the fact that hemp cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing are still relatively new in the United States, their team of experts and partners has dedicated their lives to industrial farming methodologies, food-grade compound extraction, vegetable genetics, and quality control, to name a few.

Highlights

Quality: This is a high-quality, completely compliant, hemp-derived CBD product produced in the United States. Each plant is cultivated organically, tested by a third-party, and guaranteed to be contaminant-free.

Choose the Exact Dosage You Need: You get to choose from many different dosages and flavors. Plenty of choices are made with only natural ingredients without the use of additives and preservatives.

Pros

Variety of strengths to choose from

CO2 extraction procedure used

Third-party lab tested

Contaminant-free

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on BudPop’s official website

=> Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD : Top-Rated Oil Tincture for Pain Management

We thought it would also be good to give some attention to a company that not only provides high-quality oil but also goes the extra mile to make sure that the flavor profile of everything they sell is on point. Enter Hollyweed CBD , which brings you oils with the same potency but with a better flavor.

At this point, you should know that the company makes sure to use CO2 extraction methods. However, they will do something else, which is to infuse the distillate with hemp seed oil. That not only does more for the flavor, but it also helps with the digestion of the oil.

The full-spectrum CBD oil is also not psychoactive, making it a great choice to deal with and combat pain. Like most of these, all it takes is one or two drops on the tongue, and the effects should kick in within half an hour.

Hollyweed also makes sure to have all of its products tested regularly. Those are properly done by third-party laboratories who will also provide the company with a Certificate of

Analysis. You can have a look at those yourself on the website if you like.

You have plenty to choose from with 300, 600, 1,200, or 3,000mg versions as far as dosages go. 300mg goes for $24.95, 600mg for $35.95, 1,200mg for $66.95, and 3,000mg costs $124.95.

That also includes free shipping and handling on anything that you buy. You have the option to get a money-back guarantee if you ever have the need for it as well. They even offer a 25% discount upon subscribing to a monthly purchase.

Highlights

Premium Oils: The oils sold by this company are of premium quality and can easily match up to the oils of our previous two entrants. They use U.S.-grown hemp and make sure that everything is organic and clean.

Helpful Company: We are not just talking about the fact that they ship for free or their money-back guarantee. We also mean that you can very easily shoot them a message, and they will generally get back to you within 24 hours.

Pros

Well-tested premium and organic formulas

Free shipping on all orders

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent prices for premium products

Cons

No bundle deals

? Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Cheef Botanicals : High-Quality CBD Tincture for Chronic Pain

Next, we have Cheef Botanicals . This company is another excellent choice if you are looking for a great experience with shopping and just an overall high-quality product.

They make use of CO2 extraction methods, and they also make sure to have their formulas go through third-party testing on a regular basis. This helps to ensure the quality of their oil remains at a very high level.

To comply with the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill, all the cannabis used must have a THC content below 0.3%. This makes it great for managing pain because that means the THC levels will remain below a level where they start to show psychoactive effects.

The company makes sure they only include actual organic and natural ingredients in all of their formulas. To ensure the production process remains of high quality, the company also employs a facility that has been registered with the FDA and has been certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices program.

You have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to dosages. Buying a single 300mg bottle costs $24.95, with a 600mg one costing $35.95, 1,200mg costing $66.95, and even an impressively dosed 3,000mg bottle is priced at $124.95.

Like our previous entrant, this company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, provides free shipping, and allows for a nice discount by taking out a subscription with one of the products.

Highlights

Free Shipping and a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: As we mentioned, this is something that we like to see, and it makes sure you will not be facing any hidden costs and can effectively order without any risk to your finances.

Excellent and Organic Formula: Cheef Botanicals makes sure to only use clean extraction methods, ensuring the formula remains pure. That also makes it more potent and helps it deal with pain more effectively.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Four dosage options available

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Does not have a review section

? Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#5. FAB CBD : Best CBD Oil Brand Online with Anti-Inflammatory Properties

This may be the most well-known company on this list, and they earned their reputation the only way that is worth anything. They provide some of the best-quality full-spectrum CBD oil and have an excellent customer service team that will be ready to help you with whatever information or assistance you might need.

There is plenty to choose from in the flavor department as well. The flavor has no effect on the price (which is not always the case), so you can just pick your favorite from either natural flavoring, mint, citrus, vanilla, or berry.

These are all dosed at 300, 600, 1,200, and 2,400mg. As you can see, they do not have the same level of potency available as other vendors, but they offer a greater spread.

All the cannabis this company uses has been grown in Colorado under organic conditions without any use of pesticides, GMOs, preservatives, or additives. This ensures the high quality of the oil.

The fact that they have been around for a while is made evident by the number of reviews that you will find. There are hundreds of them, and some go into quite extensive detail about the workings of the products.

One thing we do not like about this company is its prices, as they are quite a bit higher than other brands on our list.

To make this a bit more annoying, the company also only provides free shipping when you order for more than $99. The good news is that this means that at least two out of these four bottles will come with free shipping. Still, you can get more potent formulas for a better price elsewhere.

On the bright side, you do still get to make use of a money-back guarantee. That also comes with the option of subscribing to get a discount. Still, even with that discount, we really only recommend you order here if you plan to go for one of the more potent solutions.

Highlights

Well-Known and Reputable Vendor: If you are looking for one of the industry’s biggest and most reliable companies, this may be the exact company you are looking for. They are extremely well-reviewed and live up to that reputation thanks to their consumer-friendly practices like their money-back guarantee.

Very High Production and Manufacturing Standards: Like the other companies here, they use CO2 extraction methods. They also made sure to keep everything organic and natural, so there are no concerns about the products containing impurities.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Premium quality oil

Free from preservatives, GMOs, and gluten

Third-party lab tested

A number of glowing reviews

Excellent manufacturing procedures

Cons

Free shipping only on orders of $99 or more

Expensive compared to other brands

? Visit the Official Website of FAB CBD

How This List Was Made of Pure CBD Oil Online for Pain & Inflammation

So, how did we make this list? Well, there was actually a lot of tedious research work involved, but we will spare you those details.

Instead, we thought it would be helpful to mention a few points that can really make or break a vendor. We tried to ensure every company on this list conforms to these standards set, and we have managed to make quite a good selection.

With all that said, here were our main considerations, followed by a description of why it matters:

What Is the Location of Its Manufacturing?

It actually matters quite a bit where a product is made because that can inform you of the company’s standards and practices.

All the products on this list have been made in the United States, ensuring they have been made in a plant registered by the FDA.

We went a step beyond and only included manufacturers who also have a Good Manufacturing Practices program certification.

What Is Their Shipping Like?

You should not care how good a company’s product is if they have no way of getting it to you in the first place.

We wanted to avoid companies that only have limited delivery options available with that in mind. Most companies on this list will deliver all over the U.S. without issue, and often even for free.

Where Did the Cannabis Come From?

Growing cannabis is legal in the U.S., which is a very good thing not just for the quality of the herb itself but also for the people working to grow it. That helps to cut down on the cruel treatment of the farmers, which is often still an issue with foreign-grown cannabis.

How Did They Extract the Oil?

There is a bit of clever engineering that is required in order to extract the active components safely. Those can then be distilled in an oil or tincture. The best method by far is the CO2 extraction method.

There are other options, but these pose too great a risk to the end-user. So, you will not find any company on this list selling products using any other methods besides CO2 extraction.

Does the Company Provide Adequate Information?

In short, is it clear what the company intends for the customer to do with the product? Proper labeling and dosage instructions are important, and sadly, many companies do fail on this front. Luckily, all the companies on this list do, in fact, provide clear and concise instructions with all of their products.

Does the Company Allow for Independent Testing?

One of the best ways to make sure the company is above board is if they are willing to provide you with a Certificate of Analysis regarding the contents of their products.

These are given out by independent laboratories and provide a breakdown of the contents. These are used to attest to the purity and potency of the product. You can think of it as an extra safeguard to make sure there is nothing wrong with the oil.

Does the Company Offer a Money-Back Guarantee?

One of the surest signs a company can give you that they are confident in their product is by offering a money-back guarantee.

This will ensure you can always get back whatever you invested by simply just asking. Of course, not many companies will go this far, but nearly all the companies here do offer such a guarantee.

How to Pick Which CBD Oil Tincture Will Work Best to Alleviate Chronic Pain

After going through those five companies, you may still have some lingering questions as to which company is going to end up working out best for you.

Not to worry. We made a little section right here that contains a few great tips to help you make up your mind.

So, whenever you are considering a purchase, you should always make sure to keep in mind the following things:

Have the correct dosage: This will depend mainly on the levels of pain you are experiencing, but a good rule of thumb to follow is that more extreme pains and aches require higher doses.

This will depend mainly on the levels of pain you are experiencing, but a good rule of thumb to follow is that more extreme pains and aches require higher doses. You can use a money-back guarantee: These are here to be used, and you should not feel bad nor be shy about using them. They also provide a great way to get your hands on some oil without having to put up the money for it.

These are here to be used, and you should not feel bad nor be shy about using them. They also provide a great way to get your hands on some oil without having to put up the money for it. Look through the delivery options: Unfortunately, not all companies can deliver to every state. So, make sure your order will not have any trouble getting to you by checking these things properly.

Unfortunately, not all companies can deliver to every state. So, make sure your order will not have any trouble getting to you by checking these things properly. Prevent an allergic reaction: While there are not a lot of ingredients that go into CBD oils, there are still natural flavor compounds that are added. These may contain something that can provoke allergies, so make sure you take a look at the ingredient list before purchasing.

While there are not a lot of ingredients that go into CBD oils, there are still natural flavor compounds that are added. These may contain something that can provoke allergies, so make sure you take a look at the ingredient list before purchasing. Pick a flavor that you like: This may be obvious, but not all of these companies have a choice in flavor. Then again, plenty of people also prefer to have natural flavoring, so this will be up to your personal preference.

FAQs: Top 5 CBD Tinctures

Q1: How Legal Is All of This?

Since the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, buying, selling, and using hemp-derived CBD products is legal, provided they contain less than 0.3% THC.

Q2: Can I Mix Oils?

This is a possibility, but you should keep in mind that these oils are not intended to be mixed. If you are looking to get more relief, you can always just up the dosage instead. If you do plan to experiment with multiple oils, we recommend you start off with low doses and up to them slowly.

Q3: Why Does It Matter if CO2 Extraction Methods Are Used?

A lot of people do not know that distilling oil can be done in a number of ways. Some of those include the use of corrosive chemicals that will leave a residue within the oil itself. If you then take that into your body, it can result in some serious health complications.

Conclusion: Buying CBD Oil For Pain Management from Top CBD Brands

To combat pain, it is crucial to make sure you have some good options available to you to help remedy it. Now, you can feel confident choosing any one of the five featured products by well-reputed brands knowing we did the research for you. So, choose one today and start your journey to a pain-free life.

