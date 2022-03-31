What do you get when you mix the calm, soothing effects of CBD with the therapeutic benefits of delta-9 THC? Delta-8 THC. Unfortunately, it is only naturally available in hemp plants in very small quantities. In order to harvest delta-8 naturally, you would need a ridiculous amount of hemp to extract only a small amount.

Interestingly, the delta-8 molecule is structured similarly to that of CBD (cannabidiol). Recently, companies have discovered a way to synthesize delta-8 by altering CBD, which is much more readily available.

Delta-8 offers a great alternative for people looking to take advantage of the medicinal benefits of THC without the intense psychoactive effects of delta-9. With this in mind, we delved into the best delta-8 brands on the market.

List of Best Delta-8 THC Brands in 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 Brand for THC Products BudPop – Most Potent D8 Brand for High-Quality Weed Products Hollyweed CBD – Strongest Flavor Delta-8 THC Products Diamond CBD – Best Value for Money Marijuana Brand Online 3Chi – Popular Delta-8 Brand for Legal Weed

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 Brand for THC Products

A famous business based in Los Angeles, Exhale Wellness strives to improve the quality of life for those that rely on the medicinal benefits of THC. Since its inception, Exhale Wellness has held pivotal importance in the cannabis industry by offering high-quality delta-8 THC tinctures, vape carts, flowers, capsules, and gummies. Millions of customers love these products due to their unique formulations delivering maximum efficacy. Their product line is also organic and free of any artificial additives or harmful chemicals.

If you are new to the world of delta-8 or at least new to Exhale Wellness, you might not know what product you want to try. Luckily, the brand’s website includes an informative quiz to help select the delta-8 product best suited to your personal needs. This is becoming more and more common, especially with primarily online brands, but it is nice to see. The quiz adds a very personal element to the online shopping experience.

All in all, Exhale Wellness is a brand inaugurated with a passion for the people’s education on using cannabis plants effectively. The company’s vision was to provide a natural and holistic approach to treating health issues. Thus, Exhale Wellness produces delta-8 THC-based products as a natural and relaxing solution for better health.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness uses Colorado-grown hemp from which they extract CBD. The company uses a supercritical CO2 extraction method, and their technology in this stage of the manufacturing process is cutting-edge and sets an example for the rest of the industry. From the CBD extract, they can synthesize high-quality delta-8 THC to form delicious fruit-flavored products.

Every product has a complete organic formulation without pesticides and herbicides. Also, the company uses pectin for their delta-8 THC-infused gummies, which means you can still indulge in their tasty treats even if you are vegan.

All of Exhale Wellness’ products are certified vegan, non-GMO, and free from artificial additives. They use only the best ingredients to complement their high-quality delta-8.

To ensure the quality of their products, Exhale Wellness pursues third-party lab testing. Conveniently, the results of the tests are easily accessible for consumers. To view the lab findings for any of the products you are interested in, you only need to visit the Exhale Wellness website. Under the tab “Why Exhale” you will find an option to navigate to lab tests. Here, you can search for a specific product and look at the lab test findings.

When it comes to their shipping policy, Exhale Wellness offers its customers free shipping on all orders despite the size. Additionally, the brand has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which enables you to try out its products without taking risks. If you are dissatisfied with the product quality, you can easily request a refund or exchange.

Furthermore, the customer service of this brand is beyond expectations. With 24/7 customer support, it is no wonder so many people choose to buy their products from Exhale Wellness.

Pros

Premium-quality products

Vegan-friendly

All-natural ingredients

Colorado-sourced hemp

Excellent brand reputation

Wide range of products available

30-day money-back guarantee

No gelatin, additives, or artificial flavors

Cons

Only available online

Why We Recommend

Customers are delighted with the effectiveness of Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 THC products. Most of their products come in a variety of sizes and potency levels. Thus, customers are easily able to buy the amount they need and find an appropriate dose. Many customers claim the brand’s products have helped treat pain and deal with insomnia.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent D8 Brand for High-Quality Weed Products

This start-up brand encompasses a group of young, passionate people on an enthusiastic mission of employing the health effects of THC in day-to-day life. Contrary to other established brands who started their business with CBD, other cannabinoids, and THC-based products, BudPop kick-started their entry into the market with delta-8 THC products.

The potency of BudPop’s delta-8 products has been a major factor in their success. The brand offers unique formula blends that involve a bouquet of terpenes. In addition, they have appealed to a more upbeat and creative demographic thanks to their strong branding and powerful marketing.

Coming onto the scene with fresh innovation allowed BudPop to quickly rise as one of the best delta-8 brands out there. This is definitely a brand to watch as they continue to grow and introduce new products to their line.

Highlights

BudPop has specially formulated its products to help address a variety of issues using the powerful benefits of delta-8 THC. Their products are not only safe but are manufactured with the customer in mind from start to finish.

Every product BudPop has launched has gone through strict lab testing. The brand outpasses the clinical testing requirements to ensure the highest product quality of its delta-8 THC products. Furthermore, Certificates of Analysis and full lab findings are available to view on their website.

Organic farms in Nevada are the sources of hemp for the manufacturing of BudPop’s delta-8 THC products. This brand’s current line of products includes delta-8 flowers, gummies, and vape cartridges.

Although we expect the company to launch more products shortly, the current fan favorite is without a doubt their strawberry-flavored delta-8 THC gummies.

Thanks to BudPop’s fast delivery service, you could be treating yourself to one of their delta-8 gummies in as little as two to three business days.

In addition, the brand has a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if you are not pleased with the order, you can ask for a return. Keep in mind that you will have to pay shipping costs for any products you return, though.

Lastly, the company’s customer service is quite helpful, and you can contact the support team through email or telephone.

Pros

High potency products

Third-party lab tested

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

Fast, free shipping

Cons

Only available on the brand’s official website

Why We Recommend

BudPop’s customers appreciate the formulation of its products due to the perfect potency they deliver without making you feel too high. In addition, they love the tropical flavors of gummies, carts, and flowers. As per the reviews, BudPop is the right brand for people who want to keep away the pains and aches while keeping a clear head.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Strongest Flavor Delta-8 THC Products

Featured in both Ministry of Hemp and LA Weekly, Hollyweed CBD has an influential presence in the CBD industry. Their delta-8 line is no exception, thanks to its pure, safe, and exceptional quality products. The company’s manufacturing facility is based in California, and from there, they ship delta-8 THC products all over the country.

The company’s wide range of THC-based products includes disposable vape pens, tinctures, flowers, soft gels, edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, cigarettes, and gummies. In addition, you can also find both CBD and HHC products available from this brand as well.

Highlights

Hollyweed CBD subjects its delta-8 products to rigorous testing to ensure the international safety and purity standard’s fulfillment. Third-party lab testing proves its products to be free of any dangerous elements. Plus, you can easily access Certificates of Analysis on the company’s website. This way, Hollyweed CBD instills trust in its customers regarding its products.

One of the unique features of this brand is the educational aspect of its website. If you are just starting and do not know the ins and outs of cannabis, you can rely on Hollyweed CBD as a good information resource. They have a variety of delta-8 articles to help educate people about its many benefits.

Furthermore, they have a competitive return and shipping policy. Once you have placed an order, you can expect to receive your products within three to seven business days across the U.S. Moreover, its 30-day money back guarantee is another policy you can avail of in case of dissatisfaction.

Pros

Cruelty-free

Vegan-friendly

Lab test results easily accessible

30-day money-back guarantee

Free from artificial flavorings and additives

Free shipping

Cons

Only available online

Why We Recommend

Hollyweed CBD is a great option for anyone looking for premium quality products from a reputable brand at a reasonable price. Additionally, the brand’s customer support is incredibly helpful and responsive. These were the two main praises of Hollyweed CBD’s vast customer base.

#4. Diamond CBD – Best Value for Money Marijuana Brand Online

Diamond CBD is a brand well-known for its innovation in the hemp industry. The team is made up of both scientists and doctors that are passionate about discovering the various benefits of the hemp plant. To that end, they dedicate a lot of time to researching and developing new products that contain different molecules found in hemp plants.

An example of this is the availability of delta-10 products on their website. While most people are familiar with delta-8 and delta-9 THC, Diamond CBD is one of the few brands offering delta-10 products.

The delta-10 line offers more or less the same products you will find in their delta-8 range. These include oils, gel capsules, edibles, gummies, vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, tinctures, and flowers.

Highlights

According to the company’s statement, Diamond CBD ’s delta-8 products are not intended to be medicinal. However, plenty of their customers have reported feeling relaxed and relieved of minor pain from inflammation. This is due to the natural properties of delta-8.

As pioneers in the CBD industry, this brand is at the forefront of groundbreaking CBD discoveries. Therefore, it is only fitting that they use the best tools for every step of their product manufacturing. Not only that, but Diamond CBD is committed to manufacturing its products as sustainably as possible. To that end, they take a socially conscious approach to sourcing their hemp and only use CO2 extraction methods.

Like any reputable brand, the company relies on both internal and external testing to quality-check its products. All of the information related to their testing process and findings is easily readable on their website.

In addition, Diamond CBD has a quick delivery service. U.S.-based customers can expect delivery of their order in two to five business days. They have a flat shipping rate for orders less than $100, and a 30-day refund policy for any unopened products.

Finally, the brand also has an affiliate program for those that are passionate about their products. If you are really into Diamond CBD or are just a hemp enthusiast looking to earn a little bit extra, you can take part in their affiliate program.

Pros

High-quality products

Fast delivery

Multiple rewards, coupons, and discounts

30-day refund policy

Cutting edge manufacturing processes

Affiliate program

Cons

Website is hard to navigate

Only available online

Why We Recommend

Plenty of customers began their loyalty to Diamond CBD thanks to one of their discount offers. The brand is well-known for having exciting offers that make it difficult to compete with them for price. In addition, they offer a generous rewards program to create incentives for you to keep buying with them.

#5. 3Chi – Popular Delta-8 Brand for Legal Weed

3Chi was the first brand to offer a federally-legal THC-dominant product. It comes as no surprise that they are one of the leading delta-8 distributors across the U.S. 3Chi stands out from other leading brands due to its affordable carts.

The brand was founded by an experienced biochemist that was not only passionate about hemp but also about improving people’s quality of life. With that in mind, 3Chi’s mission is to learn everything they can about the numerous benefits of the hemp plant. To that end, they have poured time and money into researching the various cannabinoids found in hemp and finding new ways to use them.

Since introducing the first delta-8 products to the market in September of 2019, 3Chi has worked hard to perfect its range. In addition to selling a wide variety of other cannabinoid products, the brand has numerous delta-8 products on offer. Some of the best-selling delta-8 goodies at 3Chi include edibles, tinctures, oils, gummies, and vape carts. Their products are commonly used for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Highlights

Always ready to introduce something fresh to the market, 3Chi recently launched a range of delta-8 drink enhancers. These powdered sachets are convenient to add to any hot or cold beverage to reap the benefits of delta-8 THC. If you are worried about an overpowering taste in your coffee, opt for their flavorless option. However, if you are happy with some extra zest in your water, they also have a tangerine lime and pink lemonade flavor.

All of the 3Chi products have delta-9 THC concentrations of less than 0.3%. This brand produces products with perfect THC levels, which are pure from pesticides and heavy metals. The company has a user-friendly website offering the details of its products while educating newcomers through its blog section.

Thanks to a super fast shipping policy, all packages are delivered in as little as one to four business days. You can also request a refund or exchange within ten days of purchase when you buy from them online.

Pros

Eco-friendly manufacturing process

CO2 extraction method

Fast shipping

Innovative new products

Lab reports on the website

Cons

No money-back guarantee offered

Why We Recommend

3Chi is one of the most reputable delta-8 brands that utilize quality hemp and top-notch extraction techniques. The brand’s products are acclaimed for their fast-acting effects thanks to 3Chi’s dedication to research and innovation.

How We Chose the Best Delta-8 THC Companies

Delta-8 is an all-natural compound, but every single brand on the market synthesizes it to ensure it is affordable for users. This small fact means choosing a reputable brand is that much more important. To discover the best delta-8 brands, we scrutinized several criteria to ensure the brands were reputable with premium products. Here are some of the factors we took into consideration:

Quality

Clean ingredients are the foundation of the best delta-8 products. Therefore, we checked on the quality of every ingredient from its source to storage and inventory. This enabled us to put only those companies on our list with a strong history of not compromising on ingredient quality.

Hemp Source

Although delta-8 is artificially made by altering CBD’s molecular structure, the CBD still has to come from somewhere. Therefore, hemp quality is critically important to the final delta-8 product. We did an in-depth investigation on where the company sources its hemp. The final product’s quality depends on the hemp roots, as these absorb nutrients and harmful contaminants alike. Choosing the brands with non-GMO and organic cultivating practices was our priority.

Extraction Method

The CO2 extraction method is considered to be the best way to extract CBD from hemp. Not only does it produce a solvent-free extract, but it is largely environmentally-friendly. As we were only interested in the very best products on the market, the extraction method plays a big role in determining a brand’s ethics. To that end, a brand that is open about their extraction method also speaks to their transparency, which is something else that we felt was important.

Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is the only way to ensure a product’s authenticity is unbiased. Most reputable brands in the industry consider this a standard part of the process. What was crucial for us was that the results of the lab tests were readily available for users to view. A brand that is honest about what they are selling is a lot easier to trust than one that tries to hide.

Customer Reviews

We chose to only look at brands that were popular with hemp enthusiasts. To this end, all of our top picks are backed up by a score of positive reviews across the internet. Of course, no brand is perfect, and some have a few negative reviews here and there. However, we determined that most of the unflattering reviews were unfounded. As such, we were able to confidently ascertain that the brands on our list have a loyal customer base for good reasons.

Customer Service

As is the case with any retail service, customer support is crucial to a good experience. With a lack of final regulation in the hemp industry, a responsive customer support team can make a big difference in a brand. The companies we found to be the best all boast outstanding customer service. You can expect a response in less than 48 hours by email and, in some cases, can even find live chat and telephone support.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Delta-8 Brands

When you are searching for the best delta-8 brands in the online market, you need to focus on some crucial factors. Be sure to read through our helpful guide before making that next purchase.

Product Quality

Product quality is directly proportional to the quality of ingredients used and the effectiveness of the main compound, in this case, delta-8 THC. Everything made from cannabis has a certain level of THC content in it. The amount of THC present in the product determines the potency, which impacts the quality.

To choose a delta-8 product, you need to ensure the company utilizes the delta-8 THC productively in their product line. With that said, you can inspect the product’s quality via the lab tests it has gone through. Thus, you should read the list of lab tests the company provides on its website.

Types of THC

During your research, you will come across products and brands incorporating different types of THC. Since not every kind would suit your requirements, you must know about each of them. This way, you would know what products to buy and what brands to ignore.

Generally, the four main variants of THC are THCA, THCV, delta-8 THC, and delta-9 THC.

Each of them is obtained from different parts of the cannabis plant. Therefore, their psychoactive and medical benefits vary as well. THCV and delta-9 THC are highly potent, which is why their concentration needs to be regulated. If you are not looking for the uplifting or euphoric effects of these compounds, then ensure they are not in concentrations higher than 0.3% in the product of your choice.

Purity of Ingredients

The purity of ingredients has a profound impact on the overall quality and efficacy of the product. If the product ingredients are pure, 100% natural, and non-GMO, you are sure to yield the real effects of delta-8 THC.

You need to choose the brands with a proven track record of employing and sourcing ingredients free from pesticides and heavy metals.

Color

It is incredible how you can be affirmed of a delta-8 THC product’s quality only by seeing the color it has. Delta-8 THC in its purest form has a pinkish champagne color, while observing a golden or clear color is also common.

In contrast, dark colors such as green, brown, and red reflect the impurity of the product. The delta-8 THC changes its color when exposed to chemicals or heavy metals. If the compound is not extracted properly and is contaminated, it is pretty impossible to get a pure product.

This is true for certain delta-8 products such as oils and vape cartridges. However, if you buy delta-8 THC creams, gummies, and other edibles, you will not be able to discern their quality based on color.

Budget

Usually, higher quality is synonymous with a higher price tag. This is generally true for most hemp products, as quality hemp takes time and labor to cultivate. In addition, cannabinoids are only present in limited concentrations within a hemp plant. As such, most companies rely on a large amount of hemp for a small amount of product. It is necessary to keep this in mind when determining the budget you are willing to spend on a quality product. Based on your own circumstances, you will have to decide what you are willing or not willing to compromise on.

FAQs: Best Delta-8 Brands

Q1. Can you overdose on delta-8?

According to research , delta-8 THC is not a compound that can cause a lethal overdose in humans due to its non-toxicity. Also, it is physically unlikely to be able to overdose on delta-8 THC, as the upper limit is substantially high.

However, delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC can make you feel high when you consume them in large doses. If you consume high doses of delta-9 THC, you might also face some unpleasant side effects. These may include low heart rate, lethargy, nausea, paranoia, and others.

Q2. How can you use delta-8 THC products?

Delta-8 THC products come in numerous forms, so they can be consumed discreetly.

If you are into the fast-acting effects of delta-8 THC, smoking vape cartridges and flowers can be the best bet. These products immediately impact mood, but it withers away in less time.

Delta-8 edibles such as gummies and capsules are another option to get your hands on. Both of these products come in plenty of delicious flavors, but you cannot get fast results with these edibles. Nonetheless, the effects are long-lasting.

Moreover, you can also get delta-8 products in topicals for external use. These topicals would not get you high, as they do not enter your bloodstream. Creams, oils, and lotions are some of the topical variants of delta-8 THC.

To consume a delta-8 tincture, you can take it orally to avoid public attention. Just put a few drops under your tongue and let it absorb. The oral method enhances the efficacy and extends the benefits.

Q3. Does delta-8 have long-term side effects?

Although it is difficult to point out the serious long-term effects of delta-8 THC due to its recent emergence, it has been associated with some short-term side effects. It is important to note that these side effects are rare and often not severe. Adverse effects might include hallucinations, vomiting, loss of consciousness, reduced memory function, dependency, trouble standing, etc. If you have any concerns about delta-8, we recommend speaking to your health care provider for more information.

D8 Brands – Takeaway

Delta-8 is the milder version of the well-known delta-9 THC. The naturally occurring hemp compound is known for having anti-inflammatory properties and reducing stress and anxiety, among other benefits. As such, people are starting to turn to delta-8 products as an all-natural alternative to conventional medicines.

Since delta-8 has become legal in most of the U.S., more and more brands have introduced delta-8 products to their range. Looking for the best delta-8 brands can become an overwhelming task. So, we have rounded up the top five brands on the market to help you find the best delta-8 products.

Our top picks come from reputable backgrounds and manufacture high-quality products. Each of them ensures the quality and safety of their products by trusting third-party labs to rigorously test everything they sell. In addition, the best delta-8 brands source their hemp from U.S. farms that follow organic cultivation practices.

