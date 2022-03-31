Delta-8 THC is a recently discovered cannabis component that has swept the market. Nonetheless, not everyone is aware of all of its nuances. Delta-8 THC is a mild cannabinoid present in hemp and marijuana cannabis flowers.

Delta-8 is now accessible in various forms, including tinctures, candies, flowers, and vaping goods. Nonetheless, smoking is the most preferred method of consumption among cannabis enthusiasts.

People often mistake delta-8 with delta-9 and believe that this new substance may harm them. However, this is not the case. While delta-8 THC is unmistakably a derivative of delta-9 THC, it is not as potent, and it also does not have any strong side effects.

Now that we have aroused your attention, let us caution you against smoking delta-8 THC flowers from your neighborhood smoke shop. You should use extreme caution while selecting a delta-8 flower brand . The cannabis business is mainly uncontrolled and rife with false brands and counterfeit goods. We have outlined the steps you may take to identify the best brands without jeopardizing your health or your wallet in this article. Here is our list of the best delta-8 flowers.

List of Best Delta 8 Flower & Hemp Strains on the Market

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Brand for Delta-8 Flower, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Most Potent D8 Products Made from Weed Plants Hollyweed – Premium Brand for Strongest THC Flower Buds Diamond CBD – Top-Rated Delta-8 THC Flower for Health Benefits 3Chi – Widest Selection of Delta-8 Strains Online

#1. Exhale Wellness : Overall Best Brand for Delta 8 Flower, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a leading company that has risen to prominence due to its high-quality and strong delta-8 THC products. The firm is client-friendly and goes out of its way to satisfy any consumer concerns. Exhale Wellness is a premium cannabis business that provides discounts, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and free delivery on all items. New clients get a 20% discount on their first purchase, and these policies demonstrate the company’s faith in its goods.

The company uses hemp cultivated on farms in the United States. This is among the most excellent grade hemp due to the strict control over its cultivation. Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 flowers are also subjected to third-party lab testing. They provide some of the most remarkable and cleanest smoking experiences available.

These delta-8 THC flowers come in a variety of strain and size variations. Exhale Wellness has eleven flavors available, each with a different potency level.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness ‘ Northern Lights induces a mellow and calming sleeplessness feeling. These hemp flowers are obtained locally from Oregon and have a flavorful aroma that promotes clarity and sleep. The hemp flowers are cultivated organically, complying with the federal Farm Bill, and they have lab testing results for quality.

Their indica flowers are non-GMO and have 16.6% CBD, providing medical advantages such as improved mood and mental relaxation. Exhale Wellness claims that their delta-8 flowers are all-natural and will guarantee you an excellent smoking experience. The impressive design of the jar with child-resistant features adds up to the quality and durability of the flowers.

While it is somewhat pricey, all first-time purchasers get a 20% discount on their first order from Exhale Wellness.

Furthermore, this brand uses pressing and sifting procedures for their delta-8 THC flowers. Depending on the terpene profile, the flower is soaked into delta-8 isolates and then coated again in another covering of delta-8 distillate. The brand uses only the highest-quality delta-8 THC extracts for the production procedure.

? Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

Pros

U.S.-grown hemp

High-quality elements

Variety of strains

Premium hemp

Free shipping

External lab testing

30-day money-back guarantee

Strong effects

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

If you like powerful, potent, and diverse strains, Exhale Wellness is the place to go. The brand offers a variety of strains and potencies, and the company grows its hemp and extracts cannabinoids using the best practices.

Many reviews state that the delta-8 flowers met their expectations, and the vast majority of customers rave about the taste and scent of them. Several negative comments are due to delivery delays when using the free shipping option. So, it is advised that you pay the additional $5 for faster delivery.

#2. BudPop : Most Potent D8 Products Made from Weed Plants

BudPop is one of the delta-8 industry’s rising stars. The business was established by young hemp specialists, growers, and researchers.

The team believes in using natural alternatives to prescription medicines to live a stress-free life. This philosophy has already begun generating great items in the delta-8 business. The brand adheres to the common standards of the legal cannabis market by requiring organic cultivation, clean hemp extraction procedures, and healthy natural food manufacturing methods.

Moreover, the brand has already left an impression on customers’ thoughts. One of the primary reasons BudPop has risen to prominence so fast is its high quality and fine production techniques. The hemp plants used are cultivated organically, without harmful chemicals or pesticides. The cultivation procedure, which takes place in Nevada, adheres to FDA guidelines as well. They contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, which is the legal level in the United States.

Highlights

BudPop provides delta-8 buds in different flavors, like Cookies and Northern Lights. The latter is an indica-dominant strain that is great for relaxation. These flowers deliver a satisfactory aroma to enhance your vaping experience. Cookies, their indica-dominant mix strain flowers, give earthy aromas with a sweet diesel flavor ideal for relaxing.

BudPop’s delta-8 flowers are contaminant-free and are grown entirely organically and naturally. The flowers are environmentally-friendly since they are cultivated organically, which adds to the brand’s responsibility.

BudPop is a dependable delta-8 flower brand since its quality, security, and potency are evaluated. This company is open about the items it sells, and you can readily access the test results on their webpage.

BudPop’s website is straightforward to grasp and quick to browse, making it ideal for online shoppers. Furthermore, the site’s vibrant motif makes it seem highly current and professional. You may discover the test analysis results on their web.

? Visit the Official Website of BudPop

Pros

High-quality delta-8 flowers

Great discounts

Pleasant effect

Premium quality

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Reasonable prices

Cons

Limited flavors

Customer Reviews

BudPop does not have a large number of user reviews. However, the ones we discovered were positive. Customers praised that their goods were organic, and they appreciate the special offers, demonstrating that the business is not just after profit. Instead, they are developing high-quality items that are inexpensive and accessible to everybody. Other customers said that these powerful buds helped alleviate daily stress and increase their sleep quality.

#3. Hollyweed : Premium Brand for Full Spectrum Hemp Buds

Hollyweed CBD is another brand on our list of the greatest delta-8 flower sellers. The team behind this firm boasts ten years of industry expertise. However, this is a new brand influenced by the legalization of cannabis. This brand has you covered with their whole variety of delta-8 goods, from vape pens and carts to tinctures, capsules, and edibles. Hollyweed CBD also offers pre-rolls and raw flowers in your favorite strains.

Hollyweed CBD uses organic hemp from Colorado that is entirely safe and GMO-free. The company uses CO2 extraction to obtain delta-8, and the distillate is then incorporated in Hollyweed CBD’s delta-8 flower for potent effects.

Hollyweed CBD ’s delta-8 flower conforms with the 2018 Farm Bill, as demonstrated by each strain’s Certificate of Analysis. This certificate displays the cannabis and moisture levels, but no solvent information is provided.

Highlights

Hollyweed CBD’s third-party testing reports contain the most in-depth research of the brands on this list, and all results are quite recent. Hollyweed CBD strives to provide exceptional customer service, providing cost-effective and speedy delivery options, as well as a flexible return policy.

Within the United States, you may obtain your delta-8 flower with free delivery on all Hollyweed purchases. It may take a week or two to arrive at your door, but you can request accelerated delivery for a small fee. Tracking is available with all orders. Moreover, Hollyweed CBD’s 30-day money-back guarantee is valid for flower orders under 1oz.

? Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

Pros

Organic and natural items

Strain variations

Transparent policies

100% non-GMO

High-quality hemp

Potent effects

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available in the U.S.

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed CBD has earned respect for high-quality goods with honest and plain labeling. We have seen the most rigorous testing, as well as consumer shipping and return procedures.

There are already hundreds of evaluations for Hollyweed CBD, with the great majority being positive. Accordingly, the company has succeeded in gaining customers’ trust. Customers have praised their high quality, quick action, and absence of undesirable side effects. Additionally, the company’s quick dispatch and customer service are pluses as well.

#4. Diamond CBD : Top-Rated Delta-8 THC Flower for Health Benefits

Diamond CBD , maybe the most famous brand in the game, has shifted its emphasis to the delta-8 THC sector. The company is completely transparent about its test findings, and they promote transparency by offering some of the finest labels on the market and one of the greatest customer service experiences.

Diamond CBD also offers a wide range of delta-8 THC goods. They sell delta 8-infused foods, oils, vaporizers, and even pre-rolled joints. These items have been third-party lab tested to verify efficacy and come with the necessary Certificate of Analysis, which is available on their website.

The business blends its delta-8 THC distillate with a full-spectrum CBD to generate a well-rounded, balanced effect.

Diamond CBD is a reputable brand with honest practices. However, there is one flaw in their lab testing processes. They solely test for potency, so there are no results about contaminants in their goods. This means they do not know if the hemp they are using is pesticide-free.

Highlights

Diamond CBD is well-known for using a CO2 extraction procedure to create its delta-8 flower. This technology reduces the requirement for harsh chemicals in manufacturing operations.

Their delta-8 flower is a concentrated version that will give you a realistic and peaceful smoking experience.

Diamond CBD’s expertise may be seen in its pre-rolled alternatives, and the Chill Plus delta-8 flower is a popular choice among novice and vegans users, too.

Diamond CBD’s pre-rolls are of exceptional quality in the delta-8 market. All common stains are available in the pre-roll form, and the brand ships across the United States.

So if you are new to the industry and want to sample a pre-rolled substance before committing financially, Diamond CBD is a great place to start.

? Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

Pros

Safe extraction methods

Delicious flavors

Extensive selection

Reputable company

High-quality flowers

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Strict return policy

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD’s delta-8 flowers come in various flavors and are popular among customers. Additionally, the company offers a wide range of CBD products for pure CBD. Diamond CBD also has one of the industry’s best customer service teams. If you have any issues with the product, you may reach them using their website’s live chat feature.

#5. 3Chi: Widest Selection of Delta-8 Strains Online

3Chi earns yet another position on the list of the best manufacturers of the highest-grade delta-8 flowers in the industry. Since its inception, the business has built a good reputation and a significant consumer base. Carts, edibles, extracts, consumables, pills, and their famous delta-8 flowers are part of their delta-8 product range. Moreover, the company offers delta-9 goods and various collections.

3Chi has a strong market reputation for producing high-quality goods and utilizing cutting-edge production procedures. As a dependable business, it also appreciates its customers’ experience. Thus, you can discover various instructional materials regarding the items they offer on their official website.

The major goal of the business is to offer superior delta-8 items that are accessible to everyone. Furthermore, the corporation claims that these goods may assist you in leading a better lifestyle.

Highlights

3Chi now provides many delta-8 flower variants that create the ultimate euphoric experience.

The company focuses on establishing high standards for production methods, and it manufactures the flowers using the most modern procedures for manufacturing delta-8 goods and the highest-quality distillate.

The company also uses organic and pure hemp, leading to potent delta-8 flowers with the power to provide you with the desired sensation and experience. As a result of these techniques, their goods are likewise natural and organic. They do not include any artificial ingredients that may damage your health.

Pros

Quality hemp source

Natural ingredients

Premium delta-8 strains

Third-party lab tested

Potent effects

Cons

Strict refund policy

Customer Reviews

Many clients said that 3Chi’s delta-8 flowers produced quick calming benefits. Users also like how knowledgeable the business is about the things it sells and how honest it is about the production procedures it employs.

There have been many positive remarks regarding the taste of the flower varieties and the wrapping. The business also offers a distribution program and a web product catalog.

How We Picked the Best THC Flowers

Brand Reputation

A brand’s reputation is critical to its image, and it determines consumers’ attitudes regarding it. A business that produces and sells high-quality goods and provides excellent customer service earns the trust of its consumers. That is why it is prudent to select a brand on which others depend, and it is particularly true when it comes to delta-8 flowers. It reflects the company’s quality, authenticity, safety, and potency. It also informs you about the brand’s customer-friendly practices and how they affect them. This is why we have included the leading names in the industry of delta-8 flowers.

Transparency

During our investigation, we discovered that some essential variables contribute to a company’s transparency, including the brand’s policies, standards, and third-party laboratory test findings.

Companies who are confident in the efficacy of their goods have already taken precautions to assure their purity and safety. As a result, they have little to conceal, and they would be upfront about their agricultural, extraction, and production methods, as well as their testing protocols.

The brands we have chosen believe in their goods, and such businesses offer more clear and easy consumer policies, such as free delivery, money-back assurances, and 100% satisfaction guarantees.

Ingredients

The ingredients of anything are critical in determining the quality and efficacy of that product. From allergies and pollutants to amounts of pure cannabis, manufacturers must clearly state the components on the product label and the brand website. That is how we learned about these items and their effectiveness.

Extraction and Manufacturing Procedures

The brand’s extraction processes and production procedures determine if the goods are of the best grades. Cannabis companies employ various methods to collect, distill, and purify delta-8 THC from cannabis. These approaches are critical for assessing product quality, potency, and safety. We examined these factors to verify that they are safe and that the items are of great quality.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Checking third-party lab test results is one of the greatest methods to ensure a product’s purity, potency, and safety. Premium companies always ensure third-party laboratories test their goods. The findings, i.e., Certificates of Analysis (COAs), are published on official websites. Transparency is very important in establishing brand loyalty, which is why customers have access to the COAs. We use these reports to determine the goods’ purity, effectiveness, and quality.

These reports also calculate the quantities of delta-8 and other compounds, as well as THC levels, in these substances. We also learned whether the items include pollutants, allergens, or potentially dangerous compounds.

User Experience

This is another topic that is sometimes disregarded but is vital to consider. This is because, as a newbie, you may have questions or even shipment issues. As a result, the brand must have a top-notch customer care crew, demonstrating that the business values its customers’ requirements. When it comes to service, the companies on our list do not disappoint, as they put a lot of attention and care into their goods and their customers’ requirements.

What to Look for When Buying Delta-8 Flowers

Hemp Quality

Delta-8 flowers of high quality should be created from well-cultivated and robust hemp plants. Unfortunately, some brands may be unwilling to spend time and money purchasing organically cultivated hemp. Furthermore, if the hemp is not cultivated organically, the chemicals utilized may wind up in the delta-8 flower, causing health problems.

Furthermore, hemp farmed in a dirty environment may include metals or other toxins, which might create health problems in the long run. So, if you purchase delta-8 flowers, make sure the company utilizes organically cultivated hemp. This is the only method to ensure you are receiving a product that is both effective and safe.

THC Concentration

It is critical to confirm whether the flower is safe to consume before purchasing. Respectively, the delta-8 flower should have less than 0.3% THC. Furthermore, delta-9 THC is very potent and may lead to addiction and other adverse effects. Consequently, be sure to examine the THC concentration and the cannabinoids composition seen on test result reports to guarantee the items you are utilizing are of high quality and will not affect your health.

Potency

Many people are consuming delta-8 flowers to get the required benefits. If you are among them, you must ensure the product is effective enough to provide a pleasant experience. Furthermore, you must check that the item is pure, organic, and made from non-GMO hemp.

Purity

Furthermore, it is critical to ensure the growers use no pesticides or toxic chemicals since they might negatively influence your health. To determine this, review lab test results and avoid businesses that are not upfront about the items they offer and the production techniques they use.

Price

The technique of producing high-quality delta-8 flowers is rather expensive. First and foremost, the organization must get high-quality, organic hemp plants. The flowers are then coated with many layers of quality delta-8 compound, resulting in legal smoking material.

If you find delta-8 flowers for a price that is much better than the existing market values, there is a good likelihood the maker did not follow the proper procedures. As a result, smoking such things may be devastating to your health.

Manufacturing Practices

As previously stated, the production and cultivation methods decide if the product is of high quality. As a result, you must ensure the brand employs innovative and safe distilling, refining, and extraction methods. Similarly, hemp crops must be produced organically and free of hazardous chemicals and toxins as well.

Customer Support

User experience is a critical issue to consider, as customers are generally fairly specific about what they love or dislike about a product or a brand. Choose businesses that provide a good user experience, such as prompt delivery, responsive customer policies, fantastic discounts, and so on.

The brands should practice friendly corporate practices for returning and exchanging broken or incorrect items as well. All of these elements improve the client experience.

Laboratory Examination

Hundreds of delta-8 flowers are presently available on the market. So, if you want to be sure you are buying an effective, safe, and high-quality item, look for third-party lab testing.

The laboratory analysis details the whole contents of the product. As a consequence, any authentic and renowned business will be more than happy to exhibit the Certificate of Analysis generated by a qualified third-party lab for its goods.

This will show the CBD concentration as well as the terpene concentration, among other important facts. It will also indicate whether or not the item has any pollutants. As a result, it will be simple to assess if the delta-8 THC flowers comply with all safety, strength, and quality laws.

FAQs: Best Delta-8 Flower

Q1. Is buying delta-8 flowers legal?

Yes, purchasing delta-8 THC flowers online is legal, depending on where you reside. Due to the relation between delta-8 and marijuana, some individuals believe the legislation applies to all marijuana plants and goods.

However, in the case of delta-8, things are a little different. Delta-8 hemp goods were permitted in several states after the Farm Bill passed in 2018, but only if they contained less than 0.3 % THC.

Certain states, including Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Utah, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Arkansas, and Delaware, have outlawed delta-8 goods. So before buying delta-8 items online, make sure to check with the regulations of your state regarding their legality.

Q2. Is the delta-8 flower harmless?

There is no definite answer to this question. While delta-8 is federally allowed in most states, few companies can promise 100% safety since it might negatively affect the individual. We advocate getting only non-GMO, organically produced hemp flowers from established businesses that have been in the market for several years. They have the greatest chance of allowing you to safely experience the advantages of delta-8 flower and ensure its quality.

Third-party laboratory testing is particularly important since the findings of the lab tests enable the consumer to determine if the product includes any allergens, pollutants, or hazardous compounds.

Q3. What exactly is a delta-8 flower?

Delta-8 flower is regarded as the finest and the most organic and raw version of delta-8.

These flowers are technically hemp flowers that have been laced with delta-8. Delta-8 is a kind of THC derived from the hemp plant, and various companies employ different extraction procedures to extract this THC and embed it in dried cannabis sativa. The result is a nice high without the less pleasant side effects of THC.

Q4. What is the most powerful delta-8 flower?

Hemp products are available in a variety of strengths and formats, but we suggest Exhale Wellness’ flowers if you are seeking the strongest strain. These quality delta-8 THC flowers are very strong and have a sweet and spicy flavor that most users like. However, BudPop also offers potent delta-8 flowers.

Q5. Is delta-8 more effective than CBD?

Delta-8 THC and CBD vary significantly from one another. CBD is present in hemp and has essentially no psychotropic properties. Unfortunately, this implies that CBD products will not provide you with a high. Delta-8 is present in cannabis plants and includes THC, which contains psychoactive compounds. As a result, which is preferable depends on your needs.

Q6. Are delta-8 flowers addicting?

Delta-8, like other THC drugs, may become addictive if taken excessively. However, it is not comparable to delta-9 or even greater THC products.

Delta-8 may become addictive after continuous usage, with most users aiming for larger and higher dosages. As a result, moderately smoking delta-8 THC flowers is always a smart idea.

Q7. Can I smoke delta-8 flowers daily?

Delta-8 flowers are fine to consume daily. However, some users may develop negative impacts such as dry eyes and lips, weariness, excessive hunger, elevated blood pressure, decreased intraocular pressure, and anxiety.

If you suffer any of these side effects, we recommend visiting a doctor before continuing to consume. People who routinely use prescription drugs should also seek medical advice before using such goods. Furthermore, those who are pregnant or nursing should avoid using such items as well.

Conclusion – Which Delta 8 THC Flower Brand Is the Best?

Delta-8 THC flowers are hemp flowers that have gained a massive reputation in the last few years. They have the potential to provide a gentle, mellow, and pleasant high without experiencing potent side effects. Few companies are concerned with their goods’ quality, purity, and safety. But, the top five brands that exceeded our expectations made it into our list.

These are some of the top brands to purchase high-quality delta-8 flowers from. Before consuming any product, always examine the production procedures, strains, and third-party laboratory test findings. Only elite brands are open about their business operations.

We also advise our readers to speak with their doctor before using any product. Once your doctor has given you the all-clear, you may choose your preferred brand from our list for an exciting delta-8 THC experience.

Like this: Like Loading...