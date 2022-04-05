On April 4 at 4:25 p.m., an off-duty officer was in the area of Wakefield Circle and Lambeth Hill Drive when he heard the sound of gunshots. The officer observed a white passenger vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver refused to pull over and continued fleeing until the car came to a stop in the area of Western Parkway and Plaza Drive. One of the occupants in the car had a wound and was transported to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation showed the occupants of the car were parked on Lambeth Hill Drive when an unknown person approached on foot and an argument ensued. The person on foot then produced a gun and fired shots at the vehicle before it fled. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found two homes damaged by gunfire; no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

