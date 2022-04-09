The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the April public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. (CANCELED)

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

Community Conversation on Minority Business Development

Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m.

Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking here

In-person option: Red Tails Ocean Grille (173 St. Patrick’s Drive, Waldorf)

Virtual viewing option: Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings

“Help Save our Charles County Farmland and Prevent Overdevelopment”

Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m.

Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking here

In-person option: Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department (12245 Rock Point Rd, Newburg, MD 20664)

Virtual meeting option link: Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings

** You will hear my proposal to change almost 900 acres of farmland in Newburg from future development to agriculture conservation at this town hall. Please join in person or virtual for this important community discussion.

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

