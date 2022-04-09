The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the April public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

  • Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. (CANCELED)

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

** You will hear my proposal to change almost 900 acres of farmland in Newburg from future development to agriculture conservation at this town hall. Please join in person or virtual for this important community discussion.

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply