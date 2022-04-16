Calvert County:

Road Paving to Begin in Solomons on April 25: The Department of Public Works advises that road paving will begin in Solomons on or about Monday, April 25. Paving will begin at the causeway and extend to the roundabout at the end of Charles Street. Work will continue, weather permitting until paving and permanent striping are complete.

Calvert Hospice Honors Vietnam Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day: Calvert Hospice has partnered with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to help ensure that local Vietnam veterans are recognized for their service and sacrifice. HOCC: “I don’t think I would be here today without it.”

Final show for Bluegrass Comeback to feature Fast Track Bluegrass Band: A Bluegrass concert series that was established by Jay Armsworthy had a 15-year stint at the American Legion in Hughesville, Maryland. Due to covid, two shows were canceled. Once all clear restrictions were lifted, the decision was made to close their doors to the public except for private events. Jay Armsworthy found new doors that opened and welcomed a new home for Bluegrass music, the Calvert Elks #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD. A larger venue with comfortable cushioned seating has made a wonderful comeback for Bluegrass in Southern Maryland.

Charles County:

Charles Co. Board honors outstanding employees for commitment to students: Honored by the Board at its April meeting were Mary Kay Buckey of Mary H. Matula Elementary School; John Hairston of Maurice J. McDonough High School; Michelle Foxx of Gale-Bailey Elementary School; Julie Snavely of Milton M. Somers Middle School; and Jennifer Toone of Arthur Middleton Elementary School. Investigation ongoing, reward offered in Waldorf shooting involving 8 month old

Waldorf man charged in domestic-related Fort Washington murder: Homicide Unit detectives charged a man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. The suspect is 50-year-old Marc Deangelo Evans of Waldorf. He is charged with fatally shooting 45-year-old Rema Gibson of Fort Washington.

Charles Co. MESA teams participate in regionals, prepare for state competition: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teams recently competed in the regional Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) Showcase held on April 1 at North Point High School. Overall winners were selected at the elementary-, middle- and high-school levels.

St. Mary’s County:

“I Love St. Mary’s County Because…” Art Contest: St. Mary’s County Government, in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo) initiative, “I Love My County Because,” is hosting an art contest for St. Mary’s County youth to show their county pride! Benches Bring Whimsical Beauty to New Art Park

Excitement or Heart Attack? St. Mary’s Scratch-off Player Shocked by $100,000 Win: After winning a $500 prize on a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off, a St. Mary’s County player decided to give the $30 instant ticket another shot. The 73-year-old won 200 times his first prize for a $100,000 payday!

St. Mary’s Tackle Box Fishing Report for April 12, 2022: Blue catfish are all up and down the Patuxent River eager to take cut bait. Dallas Croce and Zack Romer went to the Public Park at Myrtle Point on Sunday afternoon and caught eight hefty catfish. The biggest of their eight fish was 20 lbs. 10 oz, and put up a great fight. They ended up with nearly 60 pounds of beautiful snow-white catfish filets. This kind of shore fishing, making long casts from the beach provides plenty of fun and food!

State of Maryland/Regional:

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $10 Million For Community Safety Works Awards: First Round of Funding To Support Hardware Upgrades, Lighting, Cameras, and Increased Security Services Grants Awarded To More Than 300 Business Districts and Nonprofit Organizations Hogan, Democrats tout accomplishments on final day of legislative session

Maryland General Assembly closes 2022 session with sweeping legislation: The 2022 Maryland General Assembly wrapped up late Monday with lawmakers pushing a handful of bills across the finish line just before the deadline at midnight Tuesday, although most of the major legislation had already passed in time for an override of a potential veto.

See the most extreme temperatures in Maryland history: The greatest record 24-hour total rainfall in Maryland was in Jewell on July 26–27, 1897. In mid-October, Maryland experienced coastal flooding because of Tropical Storm Melissa that kept increasing water levels at the Chesapeake Bay as floods were 2.5 feet higher than usual.

