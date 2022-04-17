Maryland officially ushered in retail sports betting through five of the state’s six casinos in December 2021. But everyone wants to know: When will online sports betting in Maryland go live?

It’s clear there’s a market for it after $32.5 million worth of wagers was accepted in person during January. February saw $25.5 million worth of sports bets placed at various casinos. Numbers for March, which will include March Madness, should be released in early April.

The landscape should really take shape when statewide mobile sports betting is expected to become available later this year. However, the best-case scenario for an official launch is likely the beginning of the 2022-2023 NFL season.

With no firm timeline at the moment, PlayMaryland is here to help you make sense of the latest news. We’ll be updating this post as changes happen, so check back to stay informed.

Maryland sports betting launch updates – 2022

March 28 — Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control approves FansUnite’s American Affiliate

The AmAff division will “provide customer acquisition services for licensed sports wagering entities” in the state.

“Maryland is poised to be one of the most dynamic and competitive markets in the country,” American Affiliate CEO Chris Grove said in a release. “This step allows American Affiliate to be ready to benefit from that competition on launch day.”

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company that “operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry.” It acquired American Affiliate, a pure-play affiliate company, in November 2021.

March 16 — Disparity survey still underway, no timeline on mobile betting launch

No concrete timeline for mobile and online betting came out of a Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) meeting on March 16. The focus remains on the completion of a disparity survey before establishing a timeline.

The legislation that legalized sports betting in the Old Line State included a mandate that forced women- and minority-owned businesses to participate in the market. In response, SWARC tasked the law firm of Taft Stettinius & Hollister with completing a survey that highlights any barriers to entry those groups may face.

“They’ve begun their work,” said Maryland Assistant Attorney General David Stamper. “The Department of Legislative Services, Lottery, and Taft are working to get the necessary information so they can move forward as quickly as possible.”

Stamper didn’t provide any more information on the progress of the study. His comments don’t bode well for the best-case scenario September launch.

March 16 — Bingo World approved to become state’s ninth retail sportsbook

The SWARC voted unanimously in favor of giving the Brooklyn Park facility a sports betting license. The approval marks the completion of the third step of a four-step process in a sportsbook launch.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission (MLGC) will look over the day-to-day aspects of the business such as accounting systems and security practices. Once the commission approves those procedures, the license will be issued.

Jan. 25 — Focus on disparity study

The SWARC met and discussed updates on the disparity survey. SWARC Chair Thomas Brandt said the group would not take any further action until the disparity study is complete, so it remains the No. 1 priority at this time.

Jan. 13 — Mobile betting targeted for 2022

Maryland Lottery & Gaming official John A. Martin told PlayMaryland that full statewide mobile sports betting should launch by September. The delay for online betting has been an unfortunate bummer to Maryland’s sports wagering launch. But Martin said officials are working to expedite the process that had also slowed the debut of retail betting.

2021 Maryland sports betting updates

Dec. 23, 2021 — Barstool opens at Hollywood Perryville

Hollywood Casino Perryville opened its sports-betting operations as the fifth Maryland sportsbook. Hollywood Casino Perryville is accepting sports wagers under the Barstool Sportsbook brand.

Dec. 17, 2021 — TwinSpires opens at Ocean Downs Casino

Ocean Downs Casino becomes Maryland’s fourth sports-betting location. The latest retail sports-betting operator began taking bets under its TwinSpires Sportsbook moniker.

Dec. 9-10, 2021 — Sports betting is officially legal in Maryland

Legal sports betting finally arrived when Gov. Hogan placed the first legal sports wager in Maryland history. He bet on a Washington vs. Baltimore matchup in the Super Bowl with his wager at BetMGM Sports Book & Lounge at MGM National Harbor.

A day after MGM National Harbor officially kicked off MD sports betting, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore accepted its first wager at the on-site Caesars Sportsbook. Live! Casino & Hotel also opened its FanDuel Sportsbook the same day.

Dec. 8, 2021 — PointsBet, University of Maryland strike deal

PointsBet inked a multi-year partnership with University of Maryland sports. The deal, which includes fan-facing in-game and campus activations, makes the Terrapins the first Maryland school and first Big Ten conference member to sign a deal with a sportsbook operator.

Dec. 8, 2021 — SWARC approves Riverboat on the Potomac and Long Shot’s

The SWARC formally approved Riverboat on the Potomac and Long Shot’s for retail sports betting. They expect to go live sometime in 2022. Riverboat on the Potomac will be the future home of PointsBet after agreeing to a partnership deal. NEWS: We have announced plans to enter the recently legalized Maryland sports betting market through an exclusive agreement with the revered Riverboat on the Potomac, subject to regulatory approvals. pic.twitter.com/YNcpb6b0WX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 10, 2021

Nov. 18, 2021 — SWARC approves casinos’ licenses

The five casinos that received preliminary approval from the MLGC were also approved by the SWARC. This step paved the way for them to begin offering in-person retail sports betting by the end of 2021.

Oct. 22, 2021 — Two more casinos approved

The MLGC gave preliminary approval for Hollywood Casino and Ocean Downs for in-person sports betting. Like the others, these casinos needed final approval from the SWARC.

Oct. 6, 2021 — First applications get preliminary approval

Three Maryland casinos had their licensing applications approved by the MLGCC:

July 15, 2021 — Regulators approve sports betting regulations draft for public review

Members of the MLGC approved a set of draft Maryland sports betting regulations for public comment. Mostly a formality, this was a monumental step toward legal sportsbooks within state lines.

May 18, 2021 — Gov. Larry Hogan signs HB 940

Sports betting in the Old Line State officially became legal when Gov. Larry Hogan signed HB 940. At the time, there was no official timetable for launch, though stakeholders were targeting the start of the 2021-22 NFL season.

April 12, 2021 — State passes sports betting bill

Maryland House and Senate leaders overwhelmingly reached a compromise to pass sports betting legislation on Monday, April 12, 2021. The Senate passed the bill on the third reading by a 47-0 vote.

