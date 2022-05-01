UPDATE: On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene within three minutes of the initial 911 call and began lifesaving measures for the victim until the arrival of Emergency Services Personnel (EMS).

Jarvis Joseph Carter, age 40 of Great Mills Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

On April 30, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Jarvis Joseph Carter, age 40 of Great Mills, and charged him with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Assault First and Second Degree

Handgun on Person

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Carter remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center in critical condition. Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.