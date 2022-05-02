RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday afternoon, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels launched four home runs towards a 9-1 final at The Diamond in Richmond. Bowie’s offensive struggles continued, as the Baysox went 0-for-6 at the plate with runners in scoring position. Over their four-game losing streak, Bowie has only collected one hit with runners at second or third base.

The game saw a rematch of Tuesday’s starting pitchers, as Bowie’s Garret Stallings was once again plagued by the long ball. After Stallings (L, 1-2) took the loss on Tuesday with just a solo home run allowed, he was tagged for two more home runs on Sunday. Frankie Tostado continued to torment Bowie pitching, hitting nearly .400 against the Baysox at the end of the series and scoring the first run of the day after doubling in the second inning. Tostado struck again in the fourth inning when he led off with a solo home run, his second of the season. After another leadoff double in the fifth inning, Stallings surrendered a two-run home run to Shane Matheny before finishing his day.

Out of the bullpen, Richmond plated two more runs against Logan Gillaspie, both on a bases-loaded single by Simon Whiteman. Following Gillaspie, Griffin McLarty took the mound for his Double-A debut and opened with a scoreless inning. Richmond still made it a rude debut for McLarty, as they knocked him for two home runs in the eighth inning, a solo shot by Franklin Labour, and another two-run home run by Shane Matheny.

After Bowie came up empty against left-hander Jake Dahlberg on Tuesday, they hit the same issues against the Richmond starter on Sunday. Dahlberg (W, 2-0) fired six scoreless innings for the second time in the series, stranding individual base hits in each of the first five innings along the way. Bowie finally broke through for their only run in the seventh inning against John Russel after a walk and a single, as J.D. Mundy lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Dylan Harris.

Following Russel, Richmond got scoreless innings from Taylor Rashi and Travis Perry to close the series.

The loss for Bowie drops them to 9-11, tying a season-low watermark set at the beginning of the season. Following the Monday off-day, Bowie will return home for a six-game home series with the Harrisburg Senators, a Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The first pitch of the first game on Tuesday, May 3, is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.