Leonardtown, Maryland – State’s Attorney Richard Fritz is pleased to announce that on April 29, 2022, Jennifer Katherine Hurry (DOB: November 16, 1967) was convicted of 20 counts of Animal Cruelty.

She was indicted on these counts for acts of cruelty and neglect of 19 horses, 3 cows, 2 goats, and 12 assorted fowl that were seized from her property on January 21, 2021.

Sentencing will be concluded after a pre-sentencing investigation, however, the State was able to obtain an order for the immediate forfeiture of all animals that were seized so adoption proceedings may begin.

Given the number of large agricultural animals to be transported and housed, Days End Farm Horse Rescue was contacted and agreed to facilitate the rescue, which is the largest in St. Mary’s County history.