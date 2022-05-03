Poe is a black and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix.

He is approximately 1 year, and 7 months old. He weighs about 64.3 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

Poe is ready to find his forever family and out of the shelter and live his life to the fullest with walks, play-time, and a buddy to hang out with.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)