Scientific research has determined that we should eat fish at least twice a week to get the recommended daily intake of Omega-3. But let’s be honest, we are not all fish lovers, and many of us don’t have the time to cook fish. So, the best alternative is fish oil supplements.

If you want to protect your cardiovascular health and improve your brain health, you might want to consider consuming Omega-3 supplements. You can choose from various products, such as tablets, oils, soft gels, capsules that are easy to swallow, and many more.

Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash Credit: Leohoho / Unsplash

So, if you are interested in getting the recommended fish oil supplement dosage of Omega-3 through the best fish oil supplements , we got you covered. All you need to do is relax and go over this article quickly to get all of the necessary information.

List Of Top 5 Best Fish Oil Supplements

According to our research, we have concluded that the following best fish oil supplements are some of the best on the market:

Life Extension : Overall Best Fish Oil Supplements on the Market Wiley’s Finest : Best Omega 3 Supplement, Runner Up Nature’s Best : Nature Made Fish Oil Infused With Omega 3 Vegetology : Best Fish Oil Pills for Adults Efamol : Best Fish Oil Supplement for Kids

#1. Life Extension : Overall Best Fish Oil on the Market

Brand Overview

First on our list is the Omega-3 supplement manufactured by the brand Life Extension , famous for its range of different supplement products. Their Super Omega-3 Plus supplement is specially designed to provide you with the optimal dose of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids. They are highly potent and also contain olive and sesame extracts that add to the overall quality of the product.

Life Extension is an excellent brand that provides a one-year 100% satisfaction guarantee. Many users highly recommend them. Also, this brand has won the number 1 brand Catalog/Internet Merchant 6th time in a row. Their website provides many personalized solutions in order to help you achieve optimal health. They collaborate with different doctors and nutritionists to provide you with the best experience.

Life Extension brand manufactures its products in the USA. They have a Certificate Analysis for each product, meaning that they use third-party lab testing and provide complete reports on the incidents they are using and how efficient their products are.

Features

One of the best features of this brand is the range of products and, of course, their famous Super Omega-3 Plus. This is one of their best-sold Omega-3 supplements. It is of high quality, and it is designed to provide you with the optimum benefits.

This supplement is rated 5-stars by many users. Also, it is fish oil that also contains EPA and DHA formulas. EPA and DHA are fatty acids that can help you get better brain and heart health. This formula is entirely non-GMO and also gluten-free. The supplement comes in packages of 120 softgels.

Supplement Facts

60 servings per container

2 softgels serving size

25 Calories

2.5 g Total Fat

Less than 5mg Cholesterol

2350mg Pure+ Wild Fish Oil and Antarctic Krill Oil Concentrates

700mg EPA

510mg DHA

200mg Polyphen Oil-Olive extract (leaf and fruit)

5mg Sesame seed extract

Shipping and Refunds

Life Extension offers multiple shipping rates depending on how quickly you would like to receive your product. It all depends on your preferences. Also, if you receive a damaged product, you can always return them, and the company will ship you another one. You can also take advantage of the brand’s one-year money-back.

Pros

Affordable price

Support your cognitive and cardiovascular health

Helps maintain healthy cholesterol

Non-GMO

Save 10% on subscription orders

Cons

Free shipping only on subscription orders

Customer Experience

Many users of this fish oil supplement are happy with the overall quality of the product and the benefits they got from using it. Also, many of them will recommend this product to friends and family. Many users experienced multiple benefits, including improved vision, better digestion, and reduced cholesterol.

#2. Wiley’s Finest : Best Omega 3 Supplement, Runner Up

Brand Overview

Since 2012, the Wiley’s Finest team has been dedicated to providing its customers with the best fish oil on the market. Their mission is to provide high-quality products that will benefit you. Also, their fish oil is U.S.-made and also MSC-certified.

Overall they provide uniquely designed products, including their Willey’s Finest Fish Oil. Moreover, the brand is using Alaska Pollock as one of the 24 species of the Cod Family. This is one of the best-managed fisheries that is used for human food manufacturing. The fish are caught in the Bering Sea and the Gulf of Alaska. Overall this fish is one of the best for manufacturing actual fish oil capsules since it doesn’t accumulate any metals and hard toxins and is completely safe for use.

Features

One of the best features of Wiley’s Finest is their chosen method for creating fish oil. The method is called molecular distillation, and it is one of the most used methods when it comes to creating high-quality fish oils. It is the equipment used to create the oil, including a film evaporator that has a chilled center and operates under a high vacuum. This is one method that ensures the quality and remarkable purification of the oil.

Molecular Distillation provides complete removal of the Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) and also the foul fishy odor. The PCBs are entirely removed without actually removing the good ingredients, such as the EPA and the DHA Omega-3s. They meet the EU and California standards when it comes to full distillation and complete removal of the fishy odor.

These easy-to-swallow minis come in packaging of 60, 120, 180, and 240 counts. You can take 2 softgels per day, and a 60 count bottle is enough for one month. They contain a great balance of EPA and DHA, and also they are smaller than the regular-sized softgels. If you have trouble swallowing bigger pills, then these might be perfect for you.

Supplement Facts

2 softgels serving size

9 Calories

0.9g Total Fat

0g Saturated Fat

0g Trans Fat

0mg Cholesterol

900mg Concentrated Fish Oil

360mg EPA

270mg DHA

40mg Other Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Shipping and Refunds

This brand provides fast shipping to your home address. In case you receive a wrong product, or maybe the product is damaged, you can fill out their unique claim for damaged products. Once you fill out the claim, you can go on and submit the form. Also, you can contact their customer care team so they can provide you with further details.

Pros

Great combination of EPA and DHA

630Mg Omega-3 per serving

MSC-certified

Does not contain any sugar, gluten, starch, yeast, wheat, dairy, artificial flavors and colors, shellfish, soy, and corn

Great price range

Easy to swallow

Many positive benefits, including reducing the risk of heart attack

Made with sustainable Alaskan fish

Third-party lab tested

Free from mercury

Cons

Missing some information regarding the shipping and return policy on their main website

Customer Experience

The users of the fish oil are amazed by the high quality. They will continue using these small and easy-to-swallow softgels. They get incredible benefits, and they will recommend this product to everyone they know. Overall a great product that provides the best benefits.

#3. Nature’s Best : Nature Made Fish Oil Infused With Omega 3

Brand Overview

One of the best high-strength fish oils on the market is made by the brand Nature’s Best . Since their establishment, they have been dedicated to providing all of you with their best nutritional supplements that are made and tested in the U.K. Their main goal is also to make high potency fish oil supplements that will be beneficial for everyone.

They use unique GMP standards according to U.K. regulations. Also, the team of Nature’s Best is dedicated to creating new and innovative formulas for different supplements. Moreover, they use only organic ingredients and responsible sourcing.

Many companies produce low-potency fish oil products, but this company takes the potency of the supplement very seriously. They make their formulas highly potent, and they make sure they provide a normal level of all ingredients.

Features

One of the best features when it comes to Maximum Omega Pure Fish Oil from Nature’s Best is its adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). It is designed in U.K. factories, and it is completely made with the highest-grade oil.

This fish oil product comes in soft gels capsules instead of tablets because the soft gels are more appropriate for storing oils. Also, the capsules guarantee that the formula is completely odor-free. Meaning they do not contain the fishy smell.

Also, this product contains a long chain of Omega-3 fatty fish acids, DHA, and EPA that are important for your overall health, including your brain function and heart function. These capsules may help maintain your blood pressure. Overall, this is a great product certified by Friends of the Sea, the industry-leading body.

Supplement Facts

1300mg Fish Oil Concentrate

1040mg Omega-3 Fatty Acids

715mg EPA

286mg DHA

Shipping and Refunds

Their ordering procedure is easy and stress-free. The delivery time is fast. Also in case, you have received the wrong product, or maybe a damaged product, you can go on and contact their customer care representatives within 30 days. They will provide you with information on how fast and easy you can return the product and get a new one or get your money back.

Pros

Free from soy, gluten, yeast, nuts, and wheat

Free from mercury

Free nutritional advice

U.K. made and tested

It has odor control and no fishy smell

It has a high concentration of DHA and EPA

Affordable price

Comes with 180 capsules (6-month supply) per package

Easy to swallow

30-day return policy

Cons

Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Customer Experience

All of the users are entirely delighted by the high potency of this fish oil. They are saying it is one of the best oils on the market, and they will continue using it and continue to recommend it to everyone they know. Many of the customers are using this oil to get pain relief and better overall health. But make sure you contact your PCP if you have some current health issue to control the overall intake of the oil.

#4. Vegetology : Best Fish Oil Pills for Adults

Brand Overview

Vegetology is one famous brand located in the U.K. and specializes in developing high-quality nutritional supplements specially designed for vegans and vegetarians. EBS Developments Ltd. owns Vegetology.

According to their studies and lab testings performed on their products, it is proven that they are producing completely non-GMO fish oil supplements. They are completely organic. Furthermore, this company manufactures all types of different nutritional supplements. Starting with fish oil, then all types of vitamins, including D3. They are all made for vegans and vegetarians, and they also provide great pricing for each of their products.

Features

When it comes to Vegetology’s Opti3 Omega-3 EPA/DHA fish oil, we can say it is one of the best supplements on the market suitable for vegans and vegetarians. They are completely natural and contain 200iu of their unique source of Vitamin D3.

This product is completely free of Hexane and is made using a high purity process. It is approved by the Vegan Society & Vegetarian Society. According to lab testing, this is one great alternative for omega-3 supplements instead of fish-oil-based supplements.

Another great thing about this product is the high potency of EPA and DHA. They are complemented with adding Vitamin D3, which is great for your overall health, mostly about your bones and eye health. The product is also completely gluten-free. If you know that you are allergic to something, their third-party lab testing report will provide you with complete information on the ingredients used for creating this product .

Supplement Facts

2 capsule serving size

324mg Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

534mg Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

916mg Total Omega-3

5?g (200iu) Plant-source Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

Shipping and Refunds

They provide fast worldwide shipping. Shipping on U.K. orders over £40 and on other orders over £70 is free. If you think that the product is not working for you or you get damaged products, you can always contact their customer care team. They will provide you with information on how to get a full refund.

Pros

Can be used by pregnant women and children

Great for vegans and vegetarians

High potency of EPA and DHA

Completely natural and organic

Sustainably produced

Highest level of purity

Mercury-free

Non-GMO

90-day return policy

Cons

Free shipping only on high-value orders

Customer Experience

The users are completely satisfied with the benefits of the product. Pregnant women and the vegan and vegetarian communities are also delighted by the product’s potency and its great benefits. They will continue using this product, and they are recommending the product to everyone who doesn’t like the fishy smell.

#5. Efamol : Best Fish Oil Supplement for Kids

Brand Overview

Efamol has been one of the most famous companies based in the U.K. that has been providing its customers with high-quality supplements for more than 40 years. They are making efforts to become more environmentally sustainable. Overall their team is one of the best when it comes to complete dedication to creating one of the best oils on the market.

This company offers Omega 3 DHA Drops. According to their research, this Omega-3 acid is especially important for pregnant women and also children. It has a great impact on the retina and the overall eyesight, and also it can improve brain and heart functions. Moreover, Efamol uses Omega 3 oil in the triglyceride form in their fish oil, because this is the most easily digestible form.

Features

Efamol Omega-3 DHA Drops are great for kids. They can improve the kid’s brain function and vision and reduce oxidative stress since it contains Vitamin E. It contains exactly 400mg of DHA, which is enough to experience benefits in a short time.

All your child needs is a 1ml daily dose to get the most of the product. It has no fishy taste, so your child can enjoy the completely natural taste of lemon. Also, keep in mind that this product does not contain any added sugars.

It has a specific recyclable bottle that is made according to Norway standards. Of course, this product can be used by kids, but also it can be used by adults. So as long as your kid is 6 months and older, it can take the product. If you have any doubts, of course, you can always consult your child’s pediatrician for advice.

Supplement Facts

500mg Omega-3

400mg DHA

70mg EPA

2.3mg ?-TE Vitamin E

Antioxidant Blend (Natural Mixed Tocopherol)

Natural Lemon Flavoring

Shipping and Refunds

Anyone ordering this supplement from the U.K. will get free shipping, and everyone within Europe can get free shipping if they make an order of £100 or more. If you receive a damaged product, you can always return it and request your money back since they have a 14-day return policy.

Pros

Natural flavors

Sugar-free

Made to Norway standards

Free from lactose, yeast, dairy, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives

Packed in a recyclable bottle

Easy to use

Great for kids over 6 months and adults

Cons

Not all orders ship free

Customer Experience

The users are happy with the easy application method. Many mothers say that this product is easy to apply to their babies, and they are happy with the great flavor. Also, many of the users have felt an improvement in their ADHD symptoms by using this product. So, they will continue using Efamol, and they recommend it to those who might be experiencing ADHD symptoms or to anyone who would like to improve their heart and brain functions.

How We Choose the Best Fish Oil Vitamins

We have made a special list of the things that we considered while choosing the best brands. For instance, we took the brand’s reputation, lab testing, benefits, and customer reviews. So let’s go on and review them in more detail and see why we have created this list.

Brand’s Reputation

For us, the brand’s reputation is on the top of the list. This is important since not all brands manufacture the same quality products, and not all brands provide the same options, such as the terms and conditions, customer support, ingredients, and customer review.

Lab Testing

This is another thing that we took into consideration. All of the ingredients used to create one product must be natural and completely organic. So, the first important thing is for the product to be non-GMO. Meaning, all of the ingredients that are used are organic and have never been chemically treated, and they provide the best benefits.

Customer Experience

Another thing that we took into consideration is the customer comments. They provide a complete picture of the overall products and their benefits. The customers always tell the truth, and they want to help everyone with their overall experience of taking the products.

What Is Fish Oil Good For – Buying Guide for Beginners

In addition, we have made a simple buying guide for beginners. We hope that this guide will help you decide which supplement is best for you and your family. So let’s go on and review the features in more detail.

Benefits

You should know that Omega-3 acid helps with heart diseases. Many studies have shown that Omega-3 can lower cholesterol as well as the risk of sudden death in those with prior cardiovascular issues.

Also, it can help if you are experiencing anxiety and depression symptoms. According to many studies , you need to take from 200 up to 2200mg of fish oil to reduce the symptoms. But, of course, if you have an anxiety or depression diagnosis and you are taking specific medications, you must contact your PCP or your psychiatrist and discuss your health condition.

Ingredients

Many supplements contain little EPA and DHA, and those are some of the most important ingredients that one fish oil should contain. So, make sure you read the ingredients carefully and make sure you get an EPA and DHA included in your supplement. Also, you should look if the brand is using non-artificial flavors and colors.

Freshness

Make sure you check the date of expiration before purchasing one of the Omega-3 supplements. They are prone to going rancid in a short time. Also, once they go bad, you will be able to sense a different smell. Keep in mind that once the product goes bad, it becomes less potent, and also, it can be harmful.

FAQs Regarding Fish Oil Benefits

What forms are Omega-3s available in?

Omega-3s can come in processed and natural forms. You can get Omega-3s from eating a fish at least two times per week. The fish contains Omega-3 fatty acids, and they are called free fatty acids, triglycerides, and phospholipids. Fish oil and processed fish oil contain Omega-3 fatty acids, and of course, they also contain DHA and EPA concentrations which are important for improving your overall health.

How much fish oil do I need?

According to many studies , you should eat fish twice or three times per week to get the necessary supplements. Also, keep in mind that you will need between 250mg and 500mg of EPA and DHA to help your brain and heart function.

Also, you need to keep in mind that some types of fish might contain some toxins, such as mercury. Even though our body needs mercury, it doesn’t need too much of it. Eating fish many times in one week might negatively affect your health.

So, instead of eating fish, you can easily change it with fish oil supplements. They are more affordable and you can reference instructions that come with the packaging.

If you have a current health condition or previous health condition, make sure you contact your PCP before taking the supplement and make sure you get a piece of good advice on how much you need to take and when to take the supplement.

Can professional athletes take fish oil supplements?

The answer is simply yes. The fish oil is good for everyone, infants that are 6+ months older, adults, and athletes. Also, if you are a professional athlete, you must regulate your food intake and supplement intake. You need to make sure that the brand that is producing the fish oil supplementation is completely legal and that they are not using any banned substances and that the supplements do not contain any mercury.

When can I take a fish oil supplement?

Well, it depends on you, you can take it at any time of the day. You need to keep in mind that it is recommended for you to take the oil with a meal. Taking any type of supplement, in this case, a fish oil supplement might cause nausea. Also, the oil is better absorbed with a meal instead of taking fish oil supplements on an empty stomach.

Best Omega 3 Supplement – Final Thoughts