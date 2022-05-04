UPDATE May 4, 2022- State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on May 4, 2022, Ezekiel Jedidiah Thomas pled guilty to false imprisonment and felony assault on a staff member of Medstar Saint Mary’s Hospital that occurred on September 30, 2019.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

In his plea, Thomas admitted that he attacked a hospital staff member while attempting to commit a sexual offense but was thwarted when other hospital employees came to her aid.

Thomas remains in custody and is awaiting the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Leonardtown, Md- On September 30, 2019, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the 22500 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for the reported sex offense.

The investigation determined Ezekiel Jedidiah Thomas, age 22, of Newburg, assaulted the victim, age 19, in a supply closet. Thomas observed the victim enter the supply closet and close the door. Thomas proceeded to follow the victim and was able to enter the closet as the victim was attempting to exit.

Thomas prevented the victim from leaving the closet and ordered the victim to perform a sexual act. The victim refused, and Thomas assaulted the victim and attempted to force the victim to perform the sexual act. A witness was able to open the door and stop the assault.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Second Degree Rape (Attempted)

Assault Second Degree

Sex Offense Third Degree

False Imprisonment

At the time of Thomas’ arrest, it was discovered he had an open warrant from Salisbury, Maryland, for the following crimes:

Assault Second Degree

False Imprisonment

School: Molest ETC-Other Location

School: Disturb Operation

Thomas was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and served his outstanding warrant.

Thomas is currently incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.