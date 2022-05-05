Collagen’s primary purpose is to assist tissues in sustaining strain. Although collagen loss begins between the ages of 18 and 29, the body can lose roughly 1% per year after the age of 40; by the age of 80, collagen production has dropped by 75% in comparison to that of young adults.

Supplements can help with this. You may repair some of the collagen your body has lost by taking a supplement, and hopefully, see the actual benefits of including this supplement in your diet.

Collagen supplements are made by the extraction of collagen from the connective tissues of cows, fish, and chickens. These supplements are available in powder and capsule form, as well as being combined into foods such as protein bars. Collagen supplements have been used to improve and maintain skin health, as well as joint, gastrointestinal, and bone health because collagen makes up 80% of our skin.

If you want to help your body regain collagen, keep on reading because in this article we share the best collagen supplements and more helpful guidance and information.

Top 5 Best Collagen Supplements & Collagen Pills For Better Skin

#1. Correxiko Marine Collagen : Overall Best Collagen Supplements on the Market

Brand Overview

Correxiko gives you the nutritious push you need to accomplish your dream beauty routine with one of the best collagen supplements on the market. They have everything you need for flawless skin, abundant, strong hair, the body of your dreams, and all the energy you need for the most stressful day of your life, from beauty supplements for your skin, hair, and nails to anti-inflammatories to nutritious vegan protein powders.

They’re serious about getting things done. An ingredient doesn’t make it into a Correxiko product unless it has a favorable and noticeable effect on your skin, hair, and body. The highest quality ingredients, the most effective formulas, a holistic approach, and doses based on scientific trials are all available.

They also don’t utilize any hazardous ingredients. It helps to have a medical doctor as a founder. They don’t believe in miracles at Correxiko; instead, they believe in a hard effort and Correx’d nourishment for your body and unique beauty needs. For your overall wellness, their sets come in handy. They’ve designed the perfect collection of items and explained where they fit into your day on each set page.

Features

Correxiko Marine Collagen is the purest type of collagen available, derived from wild-caught, non-farmed fish and using only the fish’s skin, which contains the highest concentration of collagen. Many commercial collagens employ farmed fish that have been exposed to excessive quantities of pollution, antibiotics, and growth hormones.

Their Marine Collagen comes from pristine Arctic Canadian waters that are strictly monitored and quota-controlled. It’s also obtained from a by-product of the fishing industry that would otherwise go to waste, making it the most environmentally friendly and sustainable source of collagen.

Quality always comes first at Correxiko , as their products were created by a doctor with over ten years of experience investigating the benefits of Marine Collagen. Correxiko Collagen has been doubly hydrolyzed to produce a micro-particle peptide size that is unrivaled in the industry. This contributes to better absorption.

Collagen peptides come in a variety of sizes. The micro-particle size of Correxiko Marine Collagen Peptide is the best in the industry. As a result, absorption is improved, resulting in more effective, long-lasting benefits.

Marine Collagen Capsules are enriched with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid and include an industry-leading micro-particle size collagen peptide. These substances are more bioavailable when combined.

Pros

Purest, Ethically-Sourced Marine Collagen

Faster Absorption

Maximum Results

May promote healthier skin, nails, and hair

May improve digestion and gut health

May help maintain cartilage health

Trustworthy brand

Free shipping on U.S. orders over $50

Cons

30-day refund policy only applies to unused products

Customers Experience

Many customers have shared their positive experiences of using this product. They say that after they start using it helps them solve problems with brittle, thin fingernails and joint pain. It has also helped them with hair growth making it grow faster than usual. They feel thankful that they finally found something that works.

? Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Correxiko Marine Collagen

#2. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein Powder : Best Vital Proteins & Collagen Peptides, Runner Up

Brand Overview

Two characteristics set Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein apart from other collagen supplements. The first is their high-quality ingredient procurement, and the second is their innovation. They start with ancient health recipes and mix unique blends of herbs and spices to aid absorption and maximize the benefits of their supplements.

Their health journeys lead them to create products that fill in the nutritional gaps left by the regular diet. Getting all of the nutrients you require can be difficult, intimidating, and time-consuming. Ancient Nutrition wants to ensure that everyone has access to the nutrients they require.

The experts behind Ancient Nutrition are motivated to spread the word about their products because they feel that taking them regularly can have a significant impact on one’s health. They are certain that their supplements are the best on the market since they have personally experienced the benefits that these supplements bring.

Features

Ancient Nutrition’s Multi Collagen Protein Powder contains collagen derived from three different food sources: chicken, beef, and fish. Available in rich chocolate, vanilla, or pure taste and may be mixed into hot or cold beverages.

Every scoop of Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Collagen has 9 grams of protein and 35 calories. Add collagen to protein shakes, smoothies, juices, and more to support your skin, nails, joints, and gut health.

Try it in coffee or tea. This collagen powder is derived from non-GMO, grass-fed, cage-free, and cruelty-free animal sources.

Before consuming, visit your primary healthcare physician if you are allergic to or suspect you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Consult your doctor before using this product if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medications. If you have an allergic reaction to the product, cease using it right away and consult your doctor. Do not take more than the suggested dose.

Pros

35 calories and 9 grams of protein per serving

Unflavored formula mixes well with fluids

Cruelty-free

Grass-fed, cage-free sources

Non-GMO

Free 2-day shipping

30-day return policy

Cons

Not suitable for those allergic to dairy, eggs, fish, or beef

Customers Experience

Going through the reviews for this product, we have concluded that customers are satisfied with its efficiency and the benefits from using it. They like the diverse spectrum of sources. They like that the multi collagen blend contains a wider range of collagen types than a typical collagen supplement.

? Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein Powder

#3. BUBS Naturals Collagen Protein : Best Collagen Pills and Collagen Peptides

Brand Overview

BUBS Naturals was created in 2017 when the tragic loss of a close friend resulted in a morning coffee meeting between Sean and TJ, who wanted to make a significant difference, leave a legacy, and enjoy the process along the way.

Glen ‘BUB’ Doherty, who heroically died in Benghazi, Libya in 2012, inspired the moniker BUBS. The BUBS concept is centered around Glen’s enthusiastic and adventure-seeking life, in addition to remembering him as a patriot.

Professional athletes, top performers, rabble-rousers, and Navy SEALs are all woven into the DNA of BUBS Naturals. The objective of BUBS Naturals is to surpass your expectations in all they do, beginning with their Collagen and MCT Oil Powder, which is backed by scientific research and innovation. This team is always on the lookout for the most excellent quality product they can provide.

BUBS Naturals products are made with ingredients that are sustainably sourced. Through a never-ending search for the greatest collagen for both users and the environment, BUBS Collagen Protein is developed to make you feel amazing and live a richer life.

Features

When it comes to proteins, collagen is the most dominant in the human body. However, as people become older, their bodies’ collagen production diminishes. This is where the collagen from BUBS Naturals comes into the picture.

This is a product that promotes health and healing from the inside out. In terms of science, the amino acid glycine contained in collagen helps to maintain metabolic activities. Collagen is essential for the support and regeneration of joints (cartilage/synovial fluids), according to studies, and is also essential when utilized as a rehabilitation technique after exercise.

Furthermore, the proteins and amino acids in BUBS’ Collagen Protein aid in firming skin, promoting enhanced suppleness and smoothness, as well as supporting healthy hair and nails. The 20oz container holds approximately a 28-day supply. The brand also offers Collagen Protein in a 10oz package or individually wrapped daily doses of 7 or 20.

We recommend you take a look at the bundle offers the brand has on their web page. You can choose between the Essential Bundle, Gym Bundle, and Keto Starter Bundle. BUBS Naturals also offers a Satisfaction Guarantee, so if you are not satisfied with the product, the brand may offer you a refund.

Pros

Free shipping on orders over $75

10% goes to charity

Military and first responder discount

Satisfaction guarantee

May help strengthen skin

May promote increased elasticity

May support healthy hair and nails

Cons

You will be responsible for any shipping expenses associated with returning a product

Customers Experience

Customers are mostly satisfied with this product and think it’s one of the best collagen supplements to try. Some of them state that before, they had problems with their hair falling out and thinning, but after using UBS Collagen Protein for about a month, it stopped falling out and felt more full. Others state that their facial skin looks smooth and plump.

? Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BUBS Naturals Collagen Protein Powder

#4. Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides : Collagen Peptides Infused With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamins

Brand Overview

Vital Proteins was founded in 2013 with the sole purpose of assisting people in living healthier, more energetic lifestyles. The journey to develop Vital Proteins began a few years ago, about the same time that the company’s CEO, Kurt Seidensticker, began experiencing knee pain when running.

He claims that he has always been a runner. Thus the setback prompted him to look for a substance that would help him maintain his joint health. After a lot of research, he discovered that adding ingestible collagen to his diet was the way to go because nutrient-dense meals don’t contain enough amino acids for the body to make collagen naturally.

It only made sense to share the benefits with others so that they could realize their full potential and improve their wellness routines.

That’s why the brand continues to offer a wide choice of quality collagen products to suit every sort of lifestyle and to equip people with the skills they need to live a more rewarding health routine.

Features

Every scoop of Collagen Peptides’ “thrice-as-nice” composition provides you a boost. Their Original Collagen Peptides powder includes Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C in its ingredients. These two powerful components deliver glowing wellness benefits in addition to collagen, which supports healthy hair, nails, skin, and joints.

A serving of this product is two scoops or approximately 20 grams. This includes 100% of the daily recommended amount of Vitamin C, an antioxidant that can aid in the creation of collagen and the maintenance of a youthful appearance. It also contains 80mg of Hyaluronic Acid to aid in the hydration and flexibility of skin. The powder will dissolve in hot or cold drinks, including coffee and smoothies, making it simple to use.

The product contains Hydrolyzed collagen from bovine hide, 18 grams of protein, and eight of the nine essential amino acids. Visit the brand’s Lively blog for more recipes and include this product in your daily eating routine.

Pros

Delicious with no unpleasant aftertaste

Dissolves completely

May improve joint health

May help nails grow thicker and healthier

May make skin more plump and glowing

Free shipping on U.S. orders over $50

30-day return policy

Cons

Certain returns may be subject to a restocking fee

Customers Experience

A large number of customers seem to enjoy the collagen products from Vital Proteins. Since they have started using them, they realize how beneficial the collagen can be for their hair, skin, nails, and joints, so they use it daily to improve their wellness routines. Some of them state that after using this product for three weeks, they have started noticing how their hair was becoming fuller and their skin radiant and plump.

? Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides

#5. Chocolate Collagen : Popular Brand for Peptide Powder

Brand Overview

Vital Proteins carries a wide range of collagen supplements. There’s something for everyone, from their Original Collagen Peptides to the refreshing Hydration + Collagen. If you’re looking for something fresh, choose one of the best sellers from their wide-ranged offer. Numerous satisfied clients who enjoy using their collagen products have proved that Vital Proteins offers some of the best collagen supplements in the industry.

Features

The glue that ties our bodies together is collagen. As we get older, our ability to produce it decreases. That’s when the products from Vital Proteins come to the rescue; they are here to take care of your health, both inside and out.

The chocolate-flavored Collagen Peptides from Vital Proteins add a treat to your favorite scoop, making it a true luxury for your wellness regimen. This collagen powder not only contains skin-beneficial properties but also boosts collagen synthesis and flavor to your smoothie.

Simply mix the chocolate-flavored Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides into your daily cup of coffee, and you’ve got yourself a go-to collagen routine. If you have tried the unflavored collagen and you love that product, then you should try the chocolate one. Customers who thought the unflavored one was perfect loved the chocolate even more.

It feels like a yummy treat, except instead of having a negative effect like the rest of the regular chocolate treats you are having as snacks, this promotes wellness and health. It will help you with hair fall problems, it will make your nails stronger, and it will get back your skin’s natural firmness and glow.

Pros

Dissolves quickly

Delicious and nutritious at the same time

May promote skin hydration

May promote healthy hair and nail growth

30-day return policy

Cons

Free U.S. shipping only on orders over $50

Customers Experience

Customers are satisfied with the excellent quality of the collagen peptides. They like that it really dissolves quickly, but some still use a blender to dissolve and stir it up quicker. They love the fact that this product has plenty of nutritional benefits, plus it tastes great.

Others state that they have slowly seen improvements in their skin texture by using collagen peptides. Some of the customers are so happy with this product that they would repurchase this item.

? Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Chocolate Collagen Peptides Powder

What To Look For When Buying a Collagen Supplement

Type of Collagen

It’s not well known that the human body has at least 16 different forms of collagen. Types 1, 2, and 3 collagen, on the other hand, make up about 90% of this collagen.

Type 1 collagen is what you should seek when purchasing a collagen supplement. Collagen from porcine (pig), bovine (cow), fowl (chicken), and marine (fish) sources can be discovered.

In comparison to bovine and porcine collagens, marine collagen is up to 1.5 times more efficient in the body and has greater bioavailability due to its reduced particle size, this is the case.

Amount of Hydrolyzed Collagen

Any product you come across will include a different amount of collagen, commonly measured in grams. Before you go out and buy collagen, keep in mind that research has shown the effective amount of collagen peptides to be 2.5 to 15g per day.

Other Ingredients

Vitamin C, which interacts synergistically with collagen in the absorption process for optimum and healthy skin renewal, is required for collagen to perform at its best. As a result, it’s critical to look for Vitamin C in the ingredients list when purchasing collagen. Collagen is a bitter ingredient by nature. Therefore adding a natural sweetener and some flavoring is essential. Anything else is merely a by-product that has no bearing on how collagen functions.

Dosage

Each manufacturer will have specific recommendations for how to consume their product. Some powders are made to dissolve equally well in hot and cold liquids, but check the product specifications for more information.

FAQs About Collagen Supplements

Can pregnant or nursing women take collagen?

Collagen is typically safe to consume when pregnant or nursing. However, read labels carefully to ensure that your supplement does not contain any additional components or fillers. Before taking any supplements at this time in your life, it’s usually a good idea to consult with your doctor.

How do I decide which collagen supplement to buy?

Not all collagen supplements are made equally. Because collagen is an animal product, it’s critical to get it from a reliable supplier. Collagen from grass-fed, pasture-raised animals or wild-caught fish is optimal. There should be no additional fillers or additives in the collagen. Ultimately, choose a collagen supplement from a provider that is transparent about its origins and practices.

Can I replace my protein powder with collagen?

If you consume a well-balanced diet and obtain enough protein from other sources, collagen can be a viable substitute for typical protein powder. We do not advocate collagen as a primary source of protein if you follow a plant-based diet and do not consume much or any meat. Collagen lacks key amino acids that your body needs.

How do I introduce collagen into my everyday diet?

Collagen is easy to incorporate into your diet because it dissolves in almost anything. Try mixing it into a smoothie, juice, water, tea, or coffee, or adding it to your favorite dishes like oatmeal, baked goods, raw snacks, snack balls, pancakes, salad dressings, and sauces to boost the protein content and stimulate collagen synthesis. We advocate buying high-quality collagen that comes from grass-fed, pasture-raised animals or wild-caught fish.

How do I make a distinction between collagen and gelatine?

The terms collagen and gelatin are frequently interchanged, which might be confusing. This is because gelatin is simply heated collagen. The status of the amino acids changes as a result of the heating process, changing the properties of gelatin. Collagen peptides are processed gelatin, which adds to the confusion.

All that counts is that collagen and gelatin are nutritionally equivalent. Their amino acid profiles are identical. The distinction is in their qualities and how they are used. Both cold and warm liquids can disintegrate collagen. In cold liquid, gelatin “gels,” while in heated liquid, it dissolves. Gelatin is used in products such as puddings and gummies.

What causes loss of collagen?

One of the most important factors in collagen breakdown is aging. Unfortunately, we can’t turn back the clock or stop the process, but we can make dietary and lifestyle modifications to mitigate the effects. A high-refined sugar diet, stress, nutrient shortages, smoking, sun exposure, and air pollution are all factors that lead to collagen loss.

Is there a plant-based source of collagen?

No, however, some foods can help us produce more collagen naturally. Even while your body can create the amino acids required for collagen formation, it’s critical to ensure that you’re getting enough proline and glycine to keep this process going. Soy, beans, spinach, cabbage, cauliflower, avocados, asparagus, and sunflower seeds are some of the foods that you can eat.

What are the different types of collagen supplements?

Collagen supplements are derived from animal connective tissue such as bones, skin, and hooves, as well as fish scales. As a result, we advocate investing in high-quality collagen derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised animals or wild-caught fish.

Collagen peptides (hydrolyzed collagen) are collagen proteins that have been broken down by an enzymatic process into a smaller, more easily absorbable form. This flavorless, odorless, and powdered version of collagen can be mixed into hot or cold drinks. It just dissolves in whatever it is blended with, making it very simple to consume.

Capsules – Capsules are convenient since they do not require the addition of a drink or meal to be consumed. All you have to do now is remember to take it. If you currently take supplements, adding a collagen supplement in the form of a capsule could be a simple addition.

Gummies – Some collagen supplements also come in the form of gummies for convenience. If you consider these products, make sure that the formula does not contain excessive sugar or unnecessary additives and fillers.

Final Thoughts

A well-balanced diet with enough protein should give your body the crucial amino acids to support collagen production. During digestion, collagen, like other proteins, is broken down into amino acids. It is then used by the body to restore skin elasticity, promote joint health, heal the gut, and so on.

The body is clever, prioritizing which proteins to produce from a pool of amino acids based on where protein is required in the body. However, if you don’t eat animal products or a lot of protein, a collagen supplement could help you get the amino acids you’re missing in your diet.

It is also important to know that as we are aging, our body produces less collagen naturally, so replacing it with a collagen supplement and helping our body is always a good idea.