Lexington Park, MD- At 12:16 p.m. today(5/5/2022) Maryland State Police(MSP) and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office(SMCSO) responded to a call for “shots fired” in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Corporal Julie Yingling says at this time, MSP and SMCSO are investigating and that there are no known victims.

The area where the shots fired took place is across the street from the SMCSO District 4 station.

Officers and Troopers remain on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story.