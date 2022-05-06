People generally need to consume supplements to maintain their overall health, and there are different types of supplements for different purposes. Pea powder protein is a high-quality supplement with a great source of iron, and it is great if you are aiming for muscle growth, weight loss, and heart health.

If you are planning to add some pea protein blend to your diet and are stuck between scores of brands, then you are at the right place. Here, we have reviewed the best pea protein powder brands that you can pick from to begin your health journey today.

List Of Top Pea Powder Protein Powders For Body Building

#1. Naked Nutrition – Best Pea Protein Powder on the Market, Editor’s Choice

Naked Nutrition is a company with a clear vision to help support the health of the people and their fitness goals. Apart from sourcing premium ingredients, this brand is extremely transparent, so the people know exactly what is going into their bodies. Naked Nutrition has over 50 products having three ingredients or less.

This brand is giving people a chance to control their health and fitness journeys with their protein products. Since 2014, this company has been serving the people well by selling them high-quality products. Their supplements are made without artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. You are controlling the flavor by what you choose to add to Naked pea protein powder.

Naked Pea is our first choice from this company. This supplement has only one ingredient — pea protein powder from yellow split peas. It is easily absorbed by the body, and that makes it an excellent plant-based alternative to whey protein. The pea powder is free of additives and artificial sweeteners.

Naked Pea contains 27 grams of protein derived from peas, 2 grams of sugar, 2 grams of carbs, 120 calories, and 5.7 grams of BCAA amino acids per serving. This product is a great option for clean bodybuilding protein powder, which will allow you to consume the nutrition you need without consuming animal byproducts. You can also eat a clean diet and still gain muscle in the gym.

Features

Sustainable Farming Practices

This protein powder is exclusively made from yellow split peas grown in the U.S. and Canada. They are of the highest quality, making sure it promotes farming practices that are sustainable and eco-friendly. Plant-based products such as pea protein can reduce your carbon footprint.

Superior Amino Acid Profile

The protein powder is extracted from the yellow split peas without using chemicals, which results in a superior amino acid profile that is beneficial for muscle growth.

Promotes Muscle Gain

The high-quality pea protein is easily digested, and it is an excellent alternative to whey protein for those who want to gain muscle but are on a plant-based diet.

Lose Weight

This protein powder may support the maintenance of the muscle and increase satiety. The protein may help you stay full for a longer period of time, and your cravings may be reduced.

Boost Protein Intake

Adequate protein intake is vital to overall health. That is why each serving contains 27 grams of protein and 120 calories.

Informed Choice Trusted by Sport

This is a monitoring program that certifies that a supplement has been tested on a monthly basis. This ensures the customers the purity of the products and helps athletes make easier decisions when purchasing.

Pros

Minimal sugar and carbs

Great for building muscle

Quickly absorbed by the body

Free of additives and artificial flavors or colors

Great for bodybuilders

Cons

Sometimes the flavor is inconsistent

#2. Naked Nutrition – Chocolate Pea Protein Powder : High-Quality Plant-Based Protein Powder For Fat Burning

Chocolate Pea Protein Powder is our second choice from Naked Nutrition. This particular protein contains three ingredients — cacao powder, coconut sugar, and pea protein. It is extracted from yellow split peas grown on farms in the U.S. and Canada.

Since pea protein is easily absorbed by the body, this is a great addition to your clean diet. Also, it is an excellent plant-based alternative to whey protein. This product by Naked Nutrition is free of additives and artificial sweeteners since their great mission is to shorten the steps between the farms and the clients. The chocolate pea protein supplement is free of dairy, gluten GMOs, and soy, and it is also vegan-friendly.

The maximum nutrition is 25 grams of protein, 5 grams of sugar, 8 grams of carbs, 160 calories, and 5.6 grams of BCAA per serving. Moreover, you can add it to shakes, smoothies, and other recipes. .

Naked Nutrition’s Chocolate Pea Protein Powder is the perfect workout partner and may help you easily control what goes into your body. Being vegan-friendly and natural, you can maintain your clean diet with this protein powder. It can also be consumed as a pre- and post-workout shake.

Features

Sustainable Farming Practices

The chocolate pea protein blend is of the highest quality since it is made from yellow split peas grown in the U.S. and Canada. This helps to promote farming practices that are sustainable and eco-friendly.

Superior Amino Acid

No chemicals are used while extracting the yellow split peas, and the superior amino acid profile is beneficial for muscle growth and post-workout recovery.

Promoting Muscle Gain

The pea protein is easily digested by your body, which makes it a great alternative to whey protein. If you are aiming to gain muscle while eating clean, this is the protein you must add to your routine.

Lose Weight

The protein powder may help you stay full for longer and may support muscle maintenance. This way, your body may have less cravings, and you may be able to reach your fitness goals.

Boost Protein Intake

Since each serving contains 25 grams of protein and 160 calories, this is an adequate protein intake if you want to promote fat burning. This addition to your clean diet will be a great boost for your protein intake.

Informed Choice Trusted by Sport

This monitoring program certifies tested products on a monthly basis. This provides information about the purity and safety of the products.

Pros

Contains three ingredients

Free of dairy, soy, gluten, and GMOs

Vegan-friendly

Plant-based alternative to whey

Use for pre- and post-workout

Free of additives and artificial sweeteners

Cons

Some customers have had issues with the mixing of this protein powder

#3. Anthony’s Goods – Premium Pea Protein : Top-Rated Pea Protein Supplement For Gut Health

Anthony’s Goods keeps things simple by delivering high-quality organic and natural foods at a great price and in enviable quantities. They boast hundreds of products that are carefully sourced from farmers across the world, and they have a growing lineup of organic and natural foods.

This company relies on its faithful community, and they claim to stay close to the source of their ingredients. It is determined to make your everyday lifestyle more sustainable by bringing you the good stuff.

The premium pea protein is produced by removing the starch and fiber content of the yellow peas and grinding them into a powder. Anthony’s Goods’ plant-based protein is a great option for vegetarians and vegans, and it is the perfect alternative to whey and soy proteins.

It is an unsweetened and unflavored pea protein powder, making it excellent for powdered blends. It is also gluten-free and contains no artificial additives, and you can use this powder in many ways, such as in protein shakes, smoothie bowls, yogurt, etc. All in all, this powder is great to pack protein when on a vegan diet.

Features

High Protein, Low Carb

This protein powder is high quality, and it is easy to add to many different recipes. As a result, you can significantly increase your protein intake without adding on too many extra calories, sugar, or carbs.

Non-GMO

Unlike other yellow pea protein powders, this one does not contain artificial sweeteners and genetically modified ingredients. This product is 100% organic, pure, and safe for use. If you want to stay safe while consuming your daily dose of protein, you should purchase this product.

Pea Protein Isolate from Germany

The pea powder is a yellow pea protein isolate from Germany containing 84% protein content. It is a natural plant-based protein source, making it vegan-friendly. The pea protein by Anthony’s Goods is a batch tested and verified gluten-free product.

Pros

Non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Great alternative to whey and soy

Unflavored and unsweetened

No artificial additives

Blend into smoothies, shakes, or other recipes

Good protein addition to a plant-based diet

Cons

Infused with glyphosate, which may disturb hormones

No refund policy

If you are a gym junkie, then it is highly recommended that you get enough post-workout protein to make sure the gains are made. Protein is required in order to see the desired and much-needed muscle growth. Since many people can be sensitive to whey protein supplements, they need an alternative that still packs a punch.

Transparent Labs organic vegan protein is all you need if you are building your muscle while eating a clean diet. This plant-based protein can benefit your fitness goals. They assure quality control when it comes to no artificial sweeteners, coloring, or preservatives in their pea protein powders. Transparent Labs designed this supplement to give consumers high-quality vegan protein without any harmful compounds.

This product is an excellent plant-based protein with a 2:1 ratio to pea protein. It does contain a healthy amount of protein in 24 grams, along with 4 grams of fiber, which is often an underestimated element when it comes to plant-based proteins. This protein is 100% vegan and free of artificial flavoring containing only 3 grams of carbs and 2 grams of fat.

Its smooth texture offers reduced grit, and it is easy on your digestive system. The protein comes in two flavors — chocolate and vanilla — and it is great for vegans, vegetarians, and those who are on a clean diet. Also, people who want to optimize their health with a strong source of protein and fiber can receive multiple benefits from this great plant-based product.

Features

Rice Protein

This protein is a great source of protein for a number of reasons, but what gives the rice protein an edge is its fast-absorbing properties to work quickly in the digestive system. This way, all of the vital nutrients can hit you up faster for your post-workout recovery.

Pea Protein

Another great source of plant-based protein is pea protein, which is beneficial for muscle growth and recovery. Pea protein has a high amount of BCAA in a serving, so you may improve muscle endurance and increase recovery and growth. You can live a healthier lifestyle by adding pea protein into your clean diet. The combination of rice and pea protein works perfectly if you want to experience the ultimate digesting and muscle-building benefits.

Nutrition

One scoop of this powdered protein is 32.05 grams and 120 calories. That is 24 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs (1 gram of fiber, 2 grams of sugar), and 2 grams of fat. The protein powder contains no cholesterol, no sodium, and no vitamins or any other minerals.

Price

You can purchase a 2.12-pound bag for $49, providing 30 servings. This means it will cost you $1.63 per serving, or 6.8 cents per gram of protein. It is a reasonable price for an organic plant-based protein, which typically costs between 6 and 8 cents per gram. However, you can save cash by buying in bulk.

Pros

No artificial ingredients

Nice ratio of macronutrients

2:1 ratio of rice-to-pea protein

Muscle building effects

Great for post-workout recovery

Include it in your clean diet

Available in two flavors — vanilla and chocolate

Cons

Only available online

Minimal addition of vitamins and minerals for extra effectiveness

The pea protein powder by Zen Principle is our last pick for this list. This product is another solid way to boost your post-workout protein intake and help muscle recovery. You can benefit from this high-quality vegan-based protein, which is packed with numerous essential ingredients, including 15+ types of amino acids, anti-inflammatory compounds, and iron.

Zen Principle’s protein powder is free of soy, dairy, gluten, and GMOs, and the peas used are sustainably sourced from small organic farms in the U.S. and Canada. The peas are carefully dried at an ideal low temperature to preserve their precious nutrients to maintain freshness.

It is easily dissolved in liquids and has more protein per serving than whey. It may easily maintain your health with pre- and post-workout benefits, and you can add it to your shake, smoothie, or any other recipe. If used before a workout, it may increase the amino acid delivery to the muscles, which boosts protein synthesis and stabilizes blood glucose levels. If you are using it post-workout, it may speed the muscle recovery and growth and may also maximize the BCAA absorption..

Features

Benefits

The pea protein powder by Zen Principle may help boost muscle growth, enhance exercise performance, and reduce fatigue after a workout. The protein is highly bioavailable and has branched amino acids. The protein is also cell-ready, meaning it is easily absorbed by the body and ensures you get more of its goodness.

Versatile

You can use this pea protein supplement in any kind of recipe, hot or cold, but it is ideal for cooking and baking. Also, you can add it into water and juice, or you can make a smoothie or a protein shake with it.

The protein does not cause bloating, and it is hypoallergenic. It is advised to start with small amounts, i.e., 1 tablespoon per day, to make sure you do not have any issues with it. You can increase the dosage over time after the first couple of times.

Pros

May help with muscle recovery

Plant-based protein

Vegan-friendly

Essential ingredients

May feel full for longer

Pre- and post-workout benefits

Can be used in different recipes

Safe and pure

May stabilize glucose level

15+ types of amino acids

Cons

Expensive

How Did We Make the List of the Best Pea Protein Blends?

In order to choose the best products for you, we needed to do thorough research on this topic. But, it was not easy since the market is full of new products and is constantly increasing. However, there are a few valuable and reliable sources that we considered. When buying pea protein powder, you should also consider the following points.

Brand Reputation

There are many companies offering their protein supplements. Among so many competitive brands, it is difficult to decide which one to choose. You should always do a little research on the brand’s reputation and get to know whether it is legit or not.

For that purpose, we used many platforms where people were sharing their experience with the services of the companies. Customer service is crucial for satisfied customers. If they receive good customer service and are treated properly, then it is likely the brand does the same with every other client.

The refund and return policies also play a big role in the brand’s reputation. People always choose companies that offer free shipping if you place an order at a higher price. They also care about the refund policy since they might end up not liking the product.

Product Reviews

Whenever you are looking to buy a product, you should always read the reviews. People are always sincere when it comes to sharing their experiences. They also help other people to make a faster and easier decision on whether the product is good or not. Companies are always doing their best to promote their product by writing all the best about it, but sometimes people get the opposite.

That is why it is important to read the reviews, as you can get a more vivid picture of the product. People provide information that the companies do not. So, you have a chance to get a closer look at the product only by reading people’s statements. If the product has more positive reviews, then it is more likely that it is really worth buying. If people are sharing positive results after using the protein, you may have benefits, too.

Another good option is to talk to people personally. If you have close friends or people you know that are using protein powders, feel free to ask them for their opinion. Even better, maybe you can ask for a sample of their protein and see if it works for you.

What to Consider Before Buying a Vegan Protein Powder

Pea protein powders are crucial supplements if you want to maintain your health while working out. Since it is really important for the muscles and their recovery, people are more and more interested in buying this type of product. The market, of course, provides many different brands and products, but how will you know which one is the best?

The purpose of this article is to make things easier for you. We did research, and according to the needs of the customers, we decided to help you find a suitable product. So if you are on the hunt for a protein powder, then we advise you to consider multiple factors before making the final decision.

Organic Protein

Organic protein powder is very common, and nowadays, many products are organic. However, if you are looking for something more affordable, then raw organic protein powder is the way to go. It is made from ingredients that have not been sprayed with chemicals and pesticides.

If you are someone concerned with your carbon footprint, you will appreciate pea protein even more. The peas are relatively easy to produce, unlike whey, and they are not emitting carbon into the air or polluting water supplies as cows do to produce whey. This makes peas a good and responsible protein source.

The “no allergen” label is definitely the biggest selling point for pea protein. People have allergies or intolerance to foods such as milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, and soy. You do not have to worry about that since peas are a pure protein supplement.

Rich in Iron

Iron is crucial for transporting oxygen through the body, and a number of American women are iron deficient and experience symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and restless legs. However, if you consume pea protein, you do not have to worry about iron deficiency.

The pea protein is generally high in iron, as most of these products contain five or more milligrams per serving. That represents at least a quarter of the recommended daily dose of iron for adults. Plant-derived iron is not absorbed by your body, but vitamin C helps with that. If you are vegetarian or vegan, then you should consider taking pea protein since you may not be getting enough iron due to the lack of animal-derived foods in your diet.

Amino Acids

The plant-based proteins are often bashed due to the fact they do not have the muscle-building capabilities of dairy, meat, and egg sources. This is true because they do not have all the amino acids that are considered essential. However, pea protein has a handful of amino acids that are well-known for improving performance and muscle recovery. These include branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, and arginine.

The BCAAs, including isoleucine, leucine, and valine, drive the protein synthesis and muscle mass. Around 20% of the amino acids in the pea protein come from this trio. For a comparison, whey protein is 25% BCAAs, but arginine is involved in protein synthesis as well. Pea protein has roughly three times the arginine content of whey.

Pea protein contains lysine, the important amino acid for the health of the connective tissue cartilage, skin, and bones.

Amount of Calories per Gram of Protein

Excluding calories from your diet is not a good idea; instead, you must get your calories in the right way, such as by using pea protein powder, as they are an essential aspect of any bodybuilding and weight loss regime.

Easily Digestible and Bioavailable

Gastric discomfort through protein powders can be an issue for everyone. However, pea protein has a 94% rate of digestibility, meaning almost all of it will break down during digestion and will not interrupt your gut.

The pea protein also scores decently for bioavailability, which means the amount of protein is actually absorbed and utilized by the body. It is higher in soy, hemp, and bean proteins, and it is not as good as the animal proteins such as whey, casein, and other meat sources.

Benefits of Pea Protein

Pea protein has multiple health benefits. It is a great complete protein source and slows the digestive system, which helps you feel fuller longer. Pea protein is high in fiber, meaning it supports weight loss by keeping you fuller and improving gastrointestinal health.

This protein may help everyone, especially vegans and vegetarians. Now, they can reach their protein needs in a suitable way for their lifestyle. It may also support weight loss and prevent overeating.

The plant proteins are typically incomplete proteins. As such, they do not contain all nine essential amino acids and must be mixed with other proteins to obtain them. However, the pea protein, unlike other plant-based proteins, is a complete protein that is similar to meat. It does contain all nine essential amino acids, which are considered to be crucial for maintaining a healthy, well-functioning body.

FAQs: Pure Protein Powder to Build Muscle

Q1. How can I use pea protein powder?

You can easily add pea protein to your diet by mixing the powder in a shake or smoothie. However, this is not the only option. You can use this protein in a recipe and even include it in baked goods to pack a whole protein punch.

You can put protein in yogurt bowls, fruit smoothies, protein balls, or get creative with other recipes. You can easily find recipes on the internet that include using protein powder. Moreover, pea protein powder will not disturb your clean diet. Even if you are vegan or vegetarian, pea protein is recommended for everyone.

Q2. Why should I take it?

If you are working out and lack energy or are tired, this supplement may help you get rid of that feeling. Working out should increase your energy and not lower it. But, you have to feed your body properly since after working out, the body is exhausted. Pea protein is recommended to be included in the diet of people who are trying to lose weight, gain muscle, and maintain their overall health.

If you are not getting enough protein from food, then taking supplements is very much needed. Getting enough protein may keep the body full, so people who are trying to lose weight or cut calories may look to plant-based protein sources to help them feel fuller for longer. For athletes and people who exercise regularly, pea protein powder is a great alternative to other options, such as whey protein.

Q3. How does pea protein taste?

According to the reviews, people’s opinions are divided. They are generally mixed with the overall taste and texture of the pea protein. However, it is safe to say that people do not enjoy drinking pea powder as much as they enjoy whey and casein. Yet, pea does not taste that awful since there are flavors you can choose from.

Some consumers reported that pea protein has a subtly sweet taste that they like. It is also said to be less gritty in comparison to other proteins and to have a good consistency.

You can mix the protein with almond or coconut milk instead of water, and you can also add it to a fruit smoothie or include it in the recipe for baked goods. If you combine it, then you will barely even taste the pea.

Conclusion – Top Brands of Best Tasting Pea Protein Supplements

If you are lacking protein and are not getting enough of it from foods, then it is highly recommended to use protein powders. In this case, pea protein can help you with that. As we mentioned above, this is a great option for both vegans and vegetarians. It is an ideal alternative to animal sources, but it is important to know that pea protein should not be used as a total substitute for a healthy diet.

The best pea protein powders on our list are all organic, plant-based, and fit perfectly well into your clean diet. The products are safe to use and are verified as safe to consume. By using this supplement, you may support your active lifestyle and promote your muscle and strength gains. Your body will thank you, and you will thank yourself.